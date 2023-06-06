Shiny Herd

When Sterilization Was Dogma: Why the Eugenics Movement is Relevant Today
Robert Graboyes on groupthink in public health
 • 
Ted Balaker
4
May 2023
Hollywood Thinks You Need More Movies About Climate Change
Is the issue really underrepresented?
 • 
Ted Balaker
Johnny Depp and Cancel Culture: Why America Should be a Little More French
Separating the artist from the art
 • 
Ted Balaker
Imagine Intellectual Diversity in the Diversity Industry: “The New York Times” “Endorses” DEI Dissident
What will it mean for Karith Foster and her message of unity?
 • 
Ted Balaker
Welcome to America, You're Cancelled: Indian Comedian Has the Last Laugh
Surbhi on being brown and problematic, and what she won't say on stage
 • 
Ted Balaker
Is Progress Taboo? Media Not Too Excited about Giant Study That Finds Little Evidence of Gender Pay Gap
Treatment of women in the academic sciences has “dramatically improved”
 • 
Ted Balaker
April 2023
Has “Woke” Become Politically Incorrect?
Plus reasons for pessimism and photos from the NYC sneak peak of “The Coddling” Movie!
 • 
Ted Balaker
2
Why J.K. Rowling Isn’t As Controversial As You Think
The authors’ defenders include some prominent transgender people
 • 
Ted Balaker
The Uncancelling of J.K. Rowling? "Harry Potter" Series Coming to HBO Max
The announcement follows anti-mob actions by Netflix and "The New York Times"
 • 
Ted Balaker
2
From The New York Times to Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Series: The Mainstreaming of Microaggressions
The DEI staple’s unlikely rise to pop culture ubiquity
 • 
Ted Balaker
March 2023
From Zero to Netflix: Look How Fast “Microaggressions” Became Pop Culture Dogma
Other formerly-obscure academic terms also get mainstreamed quickly
 • 
Ted Balaker
Let’s Talk Ourselves Into Being Optimistic! 6 Reasons to Be Hopeful about the Sorry State of Free Expression
Plus an update on the “Coddling” sneak peek at CU Boulder
 • 
Ted Balaker
