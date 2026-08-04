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J.K. Rowling: How the Monoculture Manufactured a Pariah
Who really hates her?
Aug 4
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Ted Balaker
8
2
1
July 2026
When the Madness Began: Revisiting the Trayvon Martin Case and Its Aftermath
‘Crimes of Omission’ examines the corruption of journalism
Jul 28
•
Ted Balaker
20
7
8
What If Messi Just Threw the Ball Into the Goal? Cheating in Sports vs Cheating in Debate
Low blows and smugnorance at the Washington Post
Jul 21
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Ted Balaker
12
2
1
Blame George Stephanopoulos for the Rise of Bernie, Mamdani and Their Comrades?
Imagine if the journalist had challenged socialism at this crucial moment
Jul 14
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Ted Balaker
7
2
4
‘Citizen Vigilante’ Assassinates Taboos, But Will It Beat Back Cultural Madness?
And is it even legal to watch this movie?
Jul 7
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Ted Balaker
4
2
1
June 2026
Guess Which Nations Love (and Hate) America the Most
Bad news for for our nation’s elites
Jun 30
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Ted Balaker
12
3
Blame Hollywood? Americans Are Down on the American Dream
Systemic narratives brought to you by educators, journalists, and artists
Jun 23
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Ted Balaker
6
16
1
‘Could Aliens Replace God?’ Hype Aside, Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ Seems More Stale Than Subversive
Even legendary filmmakers need fresh material
Jun 16
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Ted Balaker
9
11
2
"I Can't Breathe" — Everyone Knows About George Floyd, Some Know About Henry Nowak
But hardly anyone knows the story of Tony Timpa
Jun 9
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Ted Balaker
21
4
4
Get In the Ring: Cage Fighting Can Teach Washington and Harvard How to Argue Like Civilized Adults
MMA is about striking, grappling — and the clash of ideas
Jun 2
•
Ted Balaker
4
5
2
May 2026
When Mayhem Counts as Progress: Eight Percenters Are Everywhere!
On the road in New York and Chicago
May 26
•
Ted Balaker
13
2
1
Imagine if Student Protesters Had to Defend Their Positions with Good Arguments
Schools should make lazy thinking embarrassing
May 19
•
Ted Balaker
8
1
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© 2026 Ted Balaker
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