Selective outrage — the term describes so much about modern groupthink.

Campus protestors overlook oppression in North Korea, Nigeria, Venezuela, and elsewhere, but then erupt in outrage over Gaza. Professors yawn at certain kinds of colonialism, but fume over others. Journalists largely overlook certain kinds of killings, but obsess about others. Hollywood howls about censorship, but only when the victims and oppressors align with their preconceived view of who should play which role.

Selective outrage describes it all.

It also seems to describe the Jeffrey Epstein fallout. The Justice Department will soon release the Epstein files, but perhaps we’ve already witnessed selective outrage in action.

The deceased sex offender had many famous friends and alleged chums, but some have escaped social death while others have not. It sure seems like the monoculture is playing favorites. At least, that’s how the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board sees it.

Bill Clinton and Bill Gates remain in good standing with the Acela set, but what about Larry Summers? Eight Percenters have banished the former Harvard president from their parties, panels, and organizations. He lost his writing gig at the New York Times. He’s been shamed into leaving the board of OpenAi and stepping away from his teaching duties at Harvard. And that gesture wasn’t enough for the university, which has launched an investigation into Summers’ ties with the infamous felon.

So what sunk Summers?

Here’s the Journal’s explanation:

[T]he reason he’s a target of the Democratic left is that he’s a prominent liberal economist willing to call out at least some progressive policy nonsense. In particular, he predicted that Joe Biden’s spending blowout would lead to inflation, and the left will never forgive him for being right. None of this is an apologia for Mr. Summers’s association with Epstein. But his example is worth remembering as we see who is pilloried for appearing in the files, and who isn’t.

Right. We should scorn Epstein’s associates to the extent they supported or excused his evil actions. One’s position on macroeconomics shouldn’t play a role in whether or not someone gets ostracized.

If the Journal’s assessment of selective outrage is correct, it provides yet another illustration of the difference between lefties and Eight Percenters. Lefties hold a wide range of opinions, but Eight Percenters demand ideological purity. Lefties such as J.K. Rowling and Dave Chappelle learned that the hard way.

They faced Eight Percenter fury after they stepped out of line on a single issue — transgenderism. They lost opportunities and faced cancellation attempts. Chapelle got attacked on stage and Rowling deals with frequent threats. She writes:

I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family’s home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman.

Summers hasn’t been outspoken on the trans issue, but his list of thought crimes runs longer than Rowling’s or Chappelle’s. Keep in mind, this isn’t the first time Harvard has banished him.

Remember When

In what proved to be a significant precursor to the madness of the past decade, Harvard pressured Summers to step down as university president way back in 2006. His crime? Blasphemy.

He surely knew he was entering a minefield when, during a speech, he made some highly qualified, though still forbidden remarks about women in science. He suggested that, just maybe the sex gap in the hard sciences can’t be completely explained by sexism. He uttered his forbidden words during an off-the-record event, but codes of conduct can’t contain social justice outrage. Maybe Summers should have known that. Then again, his speech occurred years before the official start of The Maddening.

He made his private thoughts public. He questioned a monoculture dogma — that any disparity between an “oppressor” and “victim” group is evidence of bigotry. And he floated an alternative hypothesis. It’s almost like he thought he was at a place that valued truth seeking. How naive.

Summers had no choice but to resign.

But back then, not everyone thought the controversy was so cut and dried. Harvard grad and FIRE co-founder Harvey Silverglate saw Summers’ first fall as a case of three strikes and he’s out. Summers’ remarks about women in science sent him to the dugout. But what were his first two strikes?

One came, according to Silverglate, when Summers supported the ROTC program, which Harvard’s faculty had stripped of funding in 1995. And the other? That came when Summers suggested that anti-Israel rhetoric might be a cover for antisemitism. Everything old is new again.

More Selective Outrage?

If the roles of good guys and bad guys don’t square with their blinkered view of the world, Eight Percenters will overlook oppression, colonialism, killings, and so much else. Once we finally get a look at the Epstein files, we’ll learn even more about those who dominate our cultural institutions.

Maybe we’ll discover that Summers deserved to be treated more harshly than the Bills. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we learn that we can add another entry to Eight Percenters’ sprawling list of selective outrage.

Public figures may take countless controversial stands. They may enrage 92 percent of America and still be quite sure they’ll keep their jobs. But cross the Eight Percenters? Well, that just might deliver career death.

Rowling and Chappelle survived their public shamings, but not before they learned that even superstardom couldn’t shield them from the consequences of provoking America’s leftmost tribe. And, as is so often the case, the impact of mob intimidation spread far beyond those high-profile targets. It served as a warning to those lower on the food chain — watch your mouth.

Membership has its privileges, as they say.

You can see why being an Eight Percenter in good standing is so valuable. It offers more than connections, power, and invitations to panels and parties.

It offers something you can’t purchase at State Farm or Allstate. It offers career insurance.

Weigh that against the hypocrisy that membership requires and it’s easy to see why selective outrage triumphs so often.