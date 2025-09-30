“He lived as he died, promoting violence!”

That’s what Kerri Rollo, 23, hollered while being caught on camera destroying a Charlie Kirk memorial with her sister Kaylee, 22, outside a courthouse in Arkansas. The elder Rollo punctuated her remarks with a couple of F-bombs.

The sisters apparently disagreed with Kirk or at least they disagreed with what they thought they knew about him. Honest progressives acknowledge that Kirk didn’t just eschew violence, he was a model of civilized discourse.

But Kerri Rollo refused to let reality spoil her snark.

Ignorance Is Bliss?

It’s not as trendy today, but for many years activist types like the Rollo sisters would accuse their foes of being “ignorant.” He’s an ignorant person. That’s an ignorant opinion, and so on.

Of course, we’d rather not be ignorant, but let’s not overstate the downside of ignorance. We’re all ignorant about countless things. Even Socrates, whom many regard as perhaps the most brilliant person to ever walk the earth, highlighted his own ignorance. And why not? After all, he taught that awareness of ignorance is the beginning of wisdom.

We should be so lucky to be overrun with self aware ignorant people rather than the new species that’s emerged — The Smugnorant.

The Smugnorant mix ignorance with arrogance. They don’t know what they’re talking about, but it’s worse than that. They don’t know that they don’t know what they’re talking about. They live in Us-Them worlds where they can count on the Uses to provide dopamine hits (such as likes, retweets, and affirming comments) whenever they dunk on the dreaded Thems.

And here’s what makes it such an irresistible arrangement: The smugnorant affirmation junkies don’t actually have to execute a successful dunk in order to enjoy a dopamine rush. The mere attempt is enough to get them their fix.

Imagine if Baron Davis’s failed attempt at a blindfolded dunk was greeted with cheers instead of ridicule. Now imagine that the response incentivized him to attempt and fail the same dunk over and over. That’s the state of so much discourse today.

One particularly dumb and overdone hot take relates to Kirk’s defense of gun rights. The Smugnorant frame it this way: Charlie Kirk was shot dead, and he once said shooting deaths are the price we pay for the Second Amendment. How ironic! Sick burn!

The smugnorant masses can’t get enough of that take, but, as J.D. Tuccille points out, that’s not what Kirk really said.

The Seen and the Unseen

Kirk wasn’t being cavalier about shootings or any kind of violence.

He was making an important point about risk assessment. You don’t have to be Socrates to realize that just about every decision we make comes with tradeoffs. The great Frank Drebin mused that “you take a chance waking up in the morning, crossing the street, or sticking your face in a fan.”

From cars to social media, any tool can be used for good or evil. A knife in a murderers’ hand ends a life; a knife in a surgeon’s hand saves a life. But we shouldn’t render a verdict about a tool until we carefully consider both sides of the ledger.

Some people will use guns for evil, but others will use them for good. Guns end lives and guns save lives. And since people are far more likely to pay attention to the obvious, the downside of guns will probably always be more present in our minds than the upside. Certain types of gun murders, such as school shootings, attract the attention of the entire nation. It’s understandable why we pay so much attention to images of crying children and grieving parents.

Yet when someone uses a gun defensively, it’s usually a non event (at least as far as the media is concerned). Simply brandishing a gun diffuses countless conflicts — no blood, no shots fired — but don’t expect such incidents to go viral.

I’m not trying to persuade readers to a particular point of view on gun control. I merely want to highlight the fact that it’s important to consider tradeoffs. To get the full picture we can’t just pay attention to the obvious. In addition to the seen, we must also search for the unseen. And assessing tradeoffs requires mental effort.

But the Smugnorant have no time for effort!

After all, there is outrage to be proclaimed and social media cred to be amassed!

And that’s a big part of the problem. The Smugnorant know that members of their tribe will cheer their antics no matter how removed from reality they might be.

The Rise of the Smugnorant

A university professor accidentally documented the rise of the Smugnorant. For more than a decade, Duke Pesta administered quizzes to his incoming students to test their knowledge of history. It wasn’t pretty.

He uncovered some truly bizarre evidence of ignorance. Take Thomas Jefferson. Pesta’s students could tell you Jefferson owned slaves, but what else could they say about him? Not much:

Often, more students connected Thomas Jefferson to slavery than could identify him as president, according to Pesta. On one quiz, 29 out of 32 students responding knew that Jefferson owned slaves, but only three out of the 32 correctly identified him as president.

Pretty bad, but it wasn’t Pesta’s most depressing finding. Sit with this for a while: Pesta’s students overwhelmingly believed that the U.S. invented slavery and that slavery was almost exclusively an American phenomenon.

The ignorance also spreads to modern controversies. UC Berkeley political scientist Ron Hassner surveyed students and discovered 68% of them supported the “from the river to the sea” chant, even though a majority were ignorant of basic facts about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

From which river to which sea? Who’s Yasser Arafat? They didn’t know.

We’d hope ignorance would give way to wisdom, but it often leads to something else.

When Pesta first began administering his quizzes, he described his students as “historically ignorant, but not politicized.” That began to change in the early 2000s when he found that many undergrads came to college “preprogrammed in certain ways.”

These students remained just as ignorant as ever, but their confidence soared. Said Pesta:

They cannot tell you many historical facts or relate anything meaningful about historical biographies, but they are, however, stridently vocal about the corrupt nature of the Republic, about the wickedness of the founding fathers, and about the evils of free markets […] Most alarmingly, they know nothing about the fraught history of Marxist ideology and communist governments over the last century, but often reductively define socialism as “fairness.”

Students found the path of least resistance: They can rack up social status points online and at protests simply by aping the “correct” views — no brainwork required.

The Smugnorant often shield themselves from any meaningful interaction with the evil Thems. Sure they’ll engage in shallow flame wars with their foes, and they know those performances will deliver even more bonus points from their tribe. Of course, particularly brazen acts of smugnorance do invite more serious consequences.

Remember the Rollo sisters?

They were arrested for allegedly vandalizing that Kirk memorial in Arkansas. The publicity they generated apparently led to Kerri getting fired from her restaurant job. Kaylee’s boyfriend dumped her and his mother kicked her out of the house where she had lived for more than a year.

The sisters were reduced to begging for money online. They hoped to raise $18,000 to cover legal fees and their GoFundMe page is quite a sight. It’s riddled with grammatical errors, woke cliches, and unintentional irony (they’re casting themselves as free speech martyrs — of course they are).

But what about the bottom line? Did they raise the money or not?

In less than a week, they blew past their original goal and raised nearly $24,000. The moola rolled in so fast they set a new goal of $28,000. Who knows how high the money pile will grow?

So did the Rollo sisters learn their lesson? They certainly did — it’s just not the one Socrates would have been rooting for.