Bill Gates has long enjoyed his status as one of the “good” billionaires.

He says the correct things and supports the correct causes, so Eight Percenters love him almost as much as they hate Elon Musk. When it comes to one of their pet causes, climate change, he was all they could ask for. He called his 2021 book, How To Avoid a Climate Disaster, and warned that, without drastic measures, climate change’s effect on humans “will in all likelihood be catastrophic.”

Gates’ position squared with the official monoculture view: It’s not just that climate change is real and that it’s a problem. It’s that climate change presents an existential threat to humanity.

Yet Gates recently made some very different public pronouncements, pronouncements that will threaten his status as a monoculture-approved billionaire. In an online essay, he affirms that rising global temperatures are a “serious problem,” but adds that “it will not be the end of civilization.”

According to Gates, the “doomsday view” about climate change isn’t just wrong, “it’s diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world.”

Gates zeros in on the poor. “Although climate change will hurt poor people more than anyone else, for the vast majority of them it will not be the only or even the biggest threat,” he writes. “The biggest problems are poverty and disease, just as they always have been.”

What will come of Gate’s heresy?

Is that Greta Thunberg pounding on his door?

Will the monoculture shun him and stick to its script or will the groupthink begin to thaw?

And here’s the big question: What would it take for climate alarmism to melt away?

When Groupthink Is Personal

Once there was a 20-something employee who knew his boss was wrong and he was determined to prove it. The man in charge would have no choice but to change his mind and agree with the most junior member of his staff. He’d have to accept the fact that climate change was an existential threat.

If that sounds like another tale of an overconfident Gen Zer, it isn’t. That overconfident 20-something was me, a Gen Xer. And the story isn’t a recent one. It took place in the early 2000s.

Back then I was working for John Stossel at ABC Network News in New York, and we were set to produce a program about climate change. John had won a mountain of Emmys as a consumer reporter for uncovering the misdeeds of many a capitalist. Then he did something that almost never happens, especially to high profile journalists. He challenged his beliefs.

The lefty journalist eventually transformed into a libertarian. His skepticism of hucksters remained, but he expanded it to include political hucksters. John’s decision had a huge impact on his standing among his peers. He never won another Emmy, and his colleagues regarded him as a curiosity, even an apostate.

But there was one group that stuck with him, the audience. The suits at ABC might not have liked John’s new worldview, but they loved his ratings. So when he threatened to leave 147 Columbus Avenue, they gave him more freedom and his own division — the Stossel Unit. I worked for the John Stossel Unit. It was my first real job out of college.

I saw John as a heroic figure speaking truth to power. While growing up, I’d tape his ABC Specials onto VHS cassettes. I was thrilled to be working for John, but I was also headstrong. I knew he was wrong about climate change, and I was determined to speak his language — reason and evidence — to show him the error of his ways.

So I picked up the phone. I blasted out emails and even some faxes! Soon I was speaking with some of the world’s most eminent climate scientists. I wondered if they knew how young and green I was. I realized they took my calls only because I was affiliated with a news network whose primetime specials generated massive audiences. As I took notes, I began to notice something. The scientists weren’t giving me the information I thought they’d give me. Yes, many thought global warming was a big threat, but an existential one? Not really.

I also realized I was being rather myopic. Even if global warming were a threat, how did it compare to other threats that plagued the earth and its people? I started reading reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a division of the United Nations, and the world’s top body for climate research. But I eventually learned that journalists, activists, and others engaged in a kind of game of telephone. They framed the IPCC’s findings as being more catastrophic than they really were.

Eventually, my research led me to the conclusion that I was wrong and John was right. It’s not that I thought global warming was a myth. And it’s not that I didn’t think it was a problem. It’s that, once you compared it to the myriad other problems facing humanity, especially the world’s poor, it receded in significance. Other dangers posed much bigger threats.

I encountered that “compared to what?” view among many researchers, scientists, and journalists who challenged climate groupthink, but the Danish academic Bjorn Lomborg probably deserves the most credit for championing it. In his book, Best Things First, he crunches the numbers and reveals the best ways to help the world’s most vulnerable. His action items include fighting tuberculosis, malaria, corruption, and malnutrition, but addressing climate change is conspicuously absent from his global to-do list.

Today’ s climate activists glue themselves to highways and attack priceless works of art in order to draw attention to what they regard as the existential threat posed by climate change. If you were to ask those activists to compare climate change’s death toll to other threats, I wonder what they would say.

Sometimes a single fact speaks volumes about the state of public discourse. Lomborg has long pointed out that far more people die from excessive cold than from excessive heat. It’s a point Gates includes in his recent essay. He notes that each year about 500,000 people die from excessive heat, but “surprisingly, excessive cold is far deadlier, killing nearly 10 times more.”

That Gates refers to that fact as surprising is rather surprising. It has long been hiding in plain view. Unfortunately, Eight Percenter groupthink has kept it mostly hidden from the public.

Groupthink Isn’t Inevitable

Looking back on my climate epiphany, I see a little bit of myself in today’s activists. I was never hysterical, but like today’s activists, I was seduced by groupthink. Many years ago, when I first faced this fact, I felt ashamed. Here I was working for one of America’s most prominent free thinkers, and I decided to run with the herd. But “decided” is the wrong word.

I don’t think my belief that climate change was an existential threat was something I actively chose. It’s something I allowed to happen to my mind. It’s something that everybody “knew” to be true, even though very few people actually investigated the issue.

But individuals create groupthink and groupthink can be undone by individuals, especially influential ones like Bill Gates. Yes, some have overstated and misrepresented Gates’ recent statements, but his heresy still stands.

So who else would have to publicly criticize it in order for climate alarmism to melt away?

Let’s name some names. How about a celebrity activist like Leonardo DiCaprio? Maybe Barack Obama? Al Gore?

You might scoff at my list as absurdly unrealistic, but it might not be as crazy as it sounds.

I’ll explain what I mean in part two of this essay.