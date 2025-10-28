What happened to all the talk about “misinformation”?

It seems like just yesterday nearly every newsroom and “thought-leader” panel from Aspen to Davos buzzed about “misinformation.” Eight Percenters warned us that it would undermine democracy and usher in a post-truth future where facts and reality wouldn’t matter.

Although I always thought the term was deployed dishonestly, I do now find myself in a strange spot. Sometimes I kind of miss that hackneyed term. Slap it together with another Eight Percenter fave — systemic — and the pairing would be quite useful these days.

Eight Percenters have long engaged in systemic misinformation about many consequential topics, including socialism, that tired, old idea that just won’t die.

New York City, my father’s home town, my former home, the place where I started my career and fell in love with the woman who is now my wife, will soon elect a socialist for mayor. In previous essays, I’ve explained how the Eight Percenters who dominate institutions such as entertainment, education, and the media highlight, ignore, or misrepresent information based on how it reflects on their sacred beliefs, including socialism and its arch enemy capitalism. (I prefer the term “classical liberalism,” and the fact that we use “capitalism” is itself a monoculture victory, but that is a rant for a different day.)

The systemic misinformation has taken many forms. George Clooney makes sure the misnamed Red Scare remains a potent cultural reference, while he and his colleagues ignore the much worse and more recent injustices of Cancel Culture. Randi Weingarten and the public school establishment ensure that tweens can name dozens of genders but almost no communist dictators. The New York Times’ Walter Duranty sucked up to Stalin and lied about mass murder, yet the Pulitzer Prize he won for his “reporting” was never revoked.

Today countless journalists continue to commit lesser crimes against truth. They have long allowed Bernie Sanders to spew fictions about Scandinavia’s not-actual-socialism. Bernie’s whole career was made possible thanks to Eight Percenters’ double standards. An American politician would rightly be excoriated for cozying up to fascists, but communism? Now that’s a tyranny we can support!

Bernie followed in the footsteps of countless useful idiots. He honeymooned in the Soviet Union, gushed about its transit system (yeah, but the trains run on time!), then cheered on communist dictators. Yet that didn’t stop him from becoming a senator and nearly grabbing the Democratic nomination for president — score one for Biden!

Thanks to his Eight Percenter fellow travelers, Bernie emerged as America’s first celebrity socialist of the 21st Century. Then came AOC, and now we’re being treated to Zohran Mamdani, the soon-to-be mayor elect of New York.

A reality-based populace would have taken a listen to Mamdani’s proclamations — rent control, defunding the police, seizing the means of production, and promising lots of free stuff — and laughed at him as the economic equivalent of a flat earther. But the systemic misinformation has been so strong for so long, that the fresh-faced candidate who grew up in an intellectual cocoon will likely cruise to victory.

Make It Stop

These are frustrating times for those of us who have seen this movie before.

How might we get through to those seduced by one of the oldest tricks in the book? Point to socialism’s long record of failure? Note that Mamdani’s pet policies, such as rent control, backfire on the poor and middle class? Point out that people of modest means flee toward freer markets? Note that those socialist Nordic nations Bernie adores aren’t really socialist?

Maybe we could flip it around and explain that people aren’t evil by virtue of being rich. Most people get rich because they work hard and delay gratification. And what turns billionaires bad is often perks handed to them by the same giant government apparatus socialists claim is there to help the little people.

Those are all worthy lines of argument, but time is tight, so let’s cut to the chase. Socialists love to buy votes with other people’s money. They love to assure regular people that the rich will cover the tab for socialists’ long list of programs. The line they love so much — eat the rich — is even its own movie genre. That line might be fashionable, but it also points directly to the impossibility of socialism.

You might be bracing yourself for a discussion about tax policy. You’ve probably heard the popular myth that regular Janes and Joes pay higher tax rates than Elon or Zuck. That leads to debates about whether the rich pay their “fair share.” And at what point would the rich have paid their fair share? We could argue about that and discuss whether raising taxes on the rich actually raises revenue (short answer: you can’t count on it).

But I’m here to say you don’t have to travel down those rabbit holes. You don’t have to concern yourself with such minutia.

Let’s keep it simple. Let’s look at the big picture. Let’s cut to the chase. Let’s do what the socialists want to do. Let’s eat the rich. All of them.

Math is Anti-Socialist

Many people go through life ignorant of some important big-picture numbers.

Consider one case in point. After I moved to New York many years ago, I prepared for my new urban lifestyle by selling my red Ford Explorer Sport to a young woman. I told her I had driven it from San Diego to New York and that the SUV now had 53,000 miles on it. I’ll never forget her response: “Oh, so most of those miles came from your cross country trip.”

I can only assume that this woman who apparently thinks the continental US is roughly twice as wide as the circumference of the Earth is now voting for Mamdani. After all, journalists and politicians routinely play to the ignorance of their audiences. They bark out large-sounding figures that are supposed to sound impressive. See, how much more dough the government could raise if Bezos cut back on his yacht collection! One writer examined the fiscal wonders we’d enjoy if we increased taxes on billionaires. She let ChatGPT do the heavy lifting and then touted the results: the U.S. could raise “hundreds of billions” in new money!

That sounds like some serious moola, well at least until you consider how much the federal government spends each year: $7.01 trillion.

Well, maybe that hypothetical tax hike was just too small. Mamdani thinks nobody should be worth 10-figures, so let’s go full commie. Let’s confiscate all the wealth from every billionaire in America.

Tax policy expert Jessica Riedl explains what would happen:

If we seized every penny of wealth from every billionaire in America — their homes, their cars, their stocks, their child’s Nerf football, and we sold every penny of it, you could pay for eight months of government spending once, and then it would be gone forever. Not eight months every year — eight months once … Another way of looking at it is, even if we created a 100 percent tax rate on all income over $500,000, and everybody still worked, you still wouldn’t have enough to come close to balancing the budget. It is mathematically impossible to get there by taxing the rich.

Forget about taxing the rich to pay for universal healthcare, free college, Netflix subscriptions, or whatever else is on The Squad’s to-do list. America’s rich aren’t rich enough to cover our nation’s current spending, so they certainly aren’t rich enough to fund socialism.

But reality isn’t done being mean to socialists.

Here’s another problem: Eating the rich would destroy the economy along with any incentive to rebuild it. Would that billionaire Jeff Bezos have struggled to build Amazon if he knew the fruits of his labor would be confiscated? Would that millionaire Bernie Sanders work so hard on his books if he knew he’d have to hand over all the proceeds to Washington?

But if the dream of socialism is just too good to pass up, Bernie and his offspring must face yet another problem: They’re going to have to stick it to the middle class.

Says Riedl:

The reality is the middle class in America is dramatically under-taxed, compared to everywhere else in the developed world. You can’t [balance the budget] without taxing the middle class more.

Looks like AOC will have to alter her “Tax the rich!” gown so it reads “Tax the middle!” Bernie omits it from his “oligarchs” rants, and Mamdani’s Marxist professors at Bowdoin probably never brought it up, but Reidl also notes that “the reason Europe collects more money than the U.S. is not because they tax the rich more, it’s because they tax middle-and lower-earners more.”

Yikes, I bet “Tax the poor!” polls even worse than “Tax the middle!”

Reidl’s is just one recent example of a tax expert dismantling the “eat the rich” fantasy. Similar analyses have been available for decades.

Not too long ago, even my then 10-year-old son crunched the numbers and discovered what America’s Eight Percenters either don’t know or don’t want to know: Socialists can eat Bernie Sanders and every other rich person in America, and they’ll still be hungry for much more.

Tax-the-rich socialism isn’t just dumb, it’s fiscally impossible.

That simple truth has been established for so long, yet the Eight Percenters who make movies, report on politics, and “educate” students erect a wall of systemic misinformation to shield Americans from reality.

Just keep shaking your fist at those dastardly rich, they tell us.

Go grab a bucket of popcorn, get comfortable, and numb yourself with Hollywood’s latest radical chic fable.