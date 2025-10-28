Shiny Herd

Irwin Chusid
5h

If New York didn’t have fabulously wealthy residents, it wouldn’t have most of its art institutions, opera houses, concert halls, libraries, and museums. Who founded these things? Philanthropists with shit-tons of money. And they didn't do it because of confiscatory taxation or government holding a pistol to their heads. They did it out of a civic spirit of generosity and community uplift. Maybe Carnegie Hall can be renamed Mamdani Center for the Performing Arts.

Nathan Woodard
6h

Great essay for these sad times. Thanks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXxhmaQBeg8&list=RDVXxhmaQBeg8&start_radio=1

