Zohran Mamdani is about to become the first socialist mayor of the biggest city in the nation known for capitalism. Assuming New York’s upcoming mayoral election offers no big surprises, to whom should Mamdani be most grateful?

Don’t talk to me about his biggest campaign contributors, his volunteers, or his staff TikTokkers. Maybe Bernie or AOC? Maybe the biggest thanks should be split between his opponents, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, who will likely deliver Mamdani to Gracie Mansion by splitting the “not insane” vote?

They all did their part, but none played the most important role in Mamdani’s rise. That distinction goes to the monoculture, to the Eight Percenters who dominate education, the media, and entertainment. They created the environment that transformed Mamdani’s BS from a foul contaminant into the fertilizer that sprouted the smugnorant electorate that will give the socialist movement its biggest PR win of the 21st Century.

And in case the soon-to-be Mayor Elect Mamdani would like to add some more thank yous to his acceptance speech, I’ll name some names.