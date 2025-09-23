Countless Ivory Tower snoozers had their long slumber interrupted. President Trump turned off their soundscape machines, tore open their blackout curtains, and exposed their eyes to the mid-morning sun.

How rude!

They’re cranky. They’re rubbing their eyes, but at least America’s professors are finally ready to defend academic freedom.

They’re so horrified by the threats and executive orders Trump has lobbed at academia that many are looking to Europe for funding and academic freedom. And European leaders are eager to use other people’s money to woo them.

The U.K. promises $75 million for relocation and research costs, the E.U. $575 million, and French President Emmanuel Macron dangles his own nine-figure slush fund. He urges academics who “love freedom” to “come and help us remain free.”

It’s a message that resonates with many academics including USC history professor Nathan Perl-Rosenthal, who is considering a permanent position in France. And in just three weeks, Aix-Marseille University in the south of France received hundreds of applications, including from academics at top American universities, for its unintentionally ironic “Safe Place for Science” program.

I’m all for academic freedom, but where have these champions of open inquiry been lately?

Over the past decade, they shut their eyes to countless abuses. Recall their lemming-like response to the COVID lab leak theory (science be damned if it might help Trump!). Or how they let the unscientific practice of microaggression training warp young minds on nearly every campus in America. Or how they taught a generation the bloody anti-intellectual lie that “words are violence.”

Good luck getting grants for heterodox projects in that climate.

Yet Perl-Rosenthal says it’s Trump who has created a climate of fear in American academia.“Frankly, all the university leaders in the U.S. are by and large cowering in closets,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

It’s true university leaders do a lot of cowering, but lately the main threats to academic freedom have come from campus tyrants. Administrators and professors have been hiding from faculty and students who’ve been hellbent on rooting out campus heretics who don’t affirm the “correct” sacred beliefs.

Worse Than the Red Scare

Propped up by roughly a half-trillion in yearly taxpayer subsidies, Ivory Tower bullies targeted dissidents. They ruined reputations and crushed careers. Since 2014, FIRE has documented more than 1,000 professor cancellation attempts. Nearly two-thirds of these resulted in professors being sanctioned; one-fifth resulted in professors losing their jobs. Of course, FIRE only tracks documented cases — the actual scale of intellectual thuggery is almost certainly much larger. As with so many kinds of mass intimidation, campus fundamentalists know they spread fear far beyond those whom they target directly.

Yet, like their comrades in the entertainment industry, campus fundamentalists never miss an opportunity to depict themselves as noble martyrs standing against a corrupt system. Today they wail about Trump, but many of their other projects span decades. Take the “Red Scare.”

In books, courses, movies, plays, and shows, Eight Percenters are always hard at work keeping its memory alive. Even that deeply misleading term shows how thoroughly they’ve duped Americans. They turned totalitarian fanboys into free speech martyrs. Yes, along with Stalinists and useful idiots, the so-called Red Scare did consume plenty of innocent people. But even if you go full Clooney and assume all victims of the so-called Red Scare were innocent, the level of intellectual barbarism it uncorked was nothing compared to what happened over the past decade.

Yet, where are the studio movies lionizing the victims of Cancel Culture?

Where are the university courses that explain how Cancel Culture has corrupted academia?

Where are the calls for a reckoning?

Unlike the Red Scare, much of America and probably most of academia and Hollywood isn’t even sure Cancel Culture exists. Don’t expect that to change even after the Charlie Kirk murder, where the canceler replaced character assassination with actual assassination. Instead of standing up for free expression, plenty of university employees danced on the young man’s grave. Spineless administrators buckled to the assassin’s veto instead of protecting campus vigils threatened with violence.

Related

Phase 1

Of course, the past decade represents merely the latest phase in an effort to scrub wrongthink from higher education. The previous phase began when I attended college in the mid 90s. Back then lefty professors rewarded their intellectual clones with tenure, grants, and other juicy carrots. Meanwhile, they took the stick to dissidents.

Eight Percenters voted to deny tenure to wrongthinkers and sent messages to other baddies considering a career in academia (myself included) that their kind was not welcomed on campus. According to a 2022 national survey, 44 percent of liberal faculty admitted they’d be willing to discriminate against a conservative job candidate. In their book The Cancelling of the American Mind,

and Rikki Schlott documented similar patterns involving California faculty, academic philosophers, and social psychologists.

And so academic departments that had leaned left devolved into hives of intellectual incest. Democrat to Republican faculty ratios of two or three to one, transformed into 10, 15 to one and even worse. A 2018 analysis found that in America’s history departments, the ratio stands at 17 to one. Do those echo chambers concern Perl-Rosenthal, the France-curious historian?

America’s professors can go through their whole careers protected by mental cocoons. Self satisfied academics may interpret the university’s monoculture as evidence of their tribe’s intellectual superiority, not its intellectual intolerance. They sleepwalk through decades of intellectual corruption, and wake up only after the president interrupts the academy’s march toward leftist uniformity.

Rise and Shine

Somebody had to sound the alarm, and Trump delivered academia a long-overdue reckoning.

It was glorious, but it could have been far more glorious had he respected the Constitution. Imagine how deliciously smug Moral High Ground Trump could have been. Unfortunately, in his battle against academia, he prioritizes score settling over what has made America so great for so long.

His overreach gave the academy’s Eight Percenters the opening to do what they love to do — play the victim. Today's long-tenured profs fulminate about Trump’s attacks on higher ed, but where were they in the 90s when their tribe was weeding out dissenters?

Where were they when when their tribe transformed the university into a far-left echo chamber?

Where were they when their tribe ratcheted up the abuse to levels that far surpass the Red Scare?

The principled professors who slog it out in the trenches deserve our admiration — I know many of them, and they are impressive people.

But let’s roll our eyes at those part-time defenders of open inquiry who yammer about crossing the pond for the sake of academic freedom. Please. You had your chance to be noble, and you blew it.

You either participated in the debasement of your profession or you slept while your colleagues ran wild.

Be honest with those of us who have subsidized you for so long. If you’re fleeing America for Europe, you’re not doing it for the sake of academic freedom.

You’re doing it to relive the tyranny of conformity you helped create.