Bill Maher occupies a rare space in our culture.

So many entertainers and commentators do little more than preach to the converted, but Maher does more than that. He’s able to persuade a wide swath of America to listen to him. What’s most remarkable perhaps is his ability to reach our nation’s most leftward tribe.

Thanks to their cultural dominance, Eight Percenters find it easy to live within bubbles that are much thicker than the ones that house the rest of us. Yet they will still listen to Maher.

Even though he often rips social justice extremism, he continues to take plenty of shots at Christians and Donald Trump, so Maher’s words still penetrate the powerful membrane that usually protects Eight Percenters from uncomfortable thoughts. And when unauthorized words do break through, revealing things happen.

Witness Maher’s recent interview with comedian and actor Patton Oswalt. At one point, Maher needles Oswalt for not knowing about the barbaric immigration-related groupthink that’s been unfolding in England.

That story isn’t “in the bubble,” Maher quips. He tells Oswalt that England is becoming “Islamicized,” and then asks him if he knows about “the grooming scandal.”

“No,” says Oswalt.

Maher is clearly frustrated by Oswalt’s lacuna, and that he has to explain the horrific scandal to his guest:

“I’m talking about Pakistani men, who were immigrants, who were grooming poor, impoverished white girls, mostly, and making them into prostitutes and sex slaves.”

It’s the kind of scandal that would be the subject of endless BBC coverage and Oscar-contending documentaries had the victim-oppressor identities corresponded with the Eight Percenter worldview.

Yet instead the nation’s social elite remain enthralled with the Netflix limited series Adolescence. It is, no doubt, a brilliant piece of art, but it’s praised by the prime minister and is playing in schools because it addresses the “correct” version of “toxic masculinity.”

Maher’s exchange with Oswalt isn’t the first time he’s revealed Eight Percenter blind spots. A while ago, I covered his conversation with John Mellencamp, in which the classic rocker revealed his belief that only about “one or two percent” of black Americans today live better than did black American slaves.

Maher challenged Mellencamp right away, who then backpedaled: “Okay, let’s say 10%. I just pulled a number out of my ass.”

“That’s where it belongs,” said Maher.

It’s an astonishing bit of smugnorance.

How could a grownup believe that the vast majority of black America has not made any progress since slavery? It’s the kind of belief that should not require debunking because it’s constantly refuted by everyday experience. Surely, Mellencamp must have black friends and associates who enjoy running water, electricity, and air conditioning, not to mention smart phones, worldwide air travel, and medicines that weren’t available even to presidents just a relatively short while ago.

But Mellencamp lives in a world where, from COVID to climate change to racism, reputational danger comes only from understating the problem. In general, the more extreme you go in the other direction, the more affirmation you’ll receive. No doubt that approach worked well for Mellencamp, until he ran into Maher.

A Special Environment

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that both the Mellencamp and the Oswalt revelations occurred during Maher’s Club Random podcast.

Unlike his HBO show Real Time, the podcast allows for long-form conversations with just one guest. And unlike cable news shout-fests, Maher creates a casual atmosphere. Our culture has an oversupply of facts, figures and opinions. What we could use more of is the kind of environment that Maher creates, where people can share different views in a casual setting. Let’s see how all those facts, figures, and opinions fare when they’re challenged.

It’s the kind of environment that a young high school teacher named Warren Smith created. Like Maher, Smith was able to reveal some astonishing evidence of groupthink-facilitated ignorance. Unfortunately, Smith’s experiment in open-mindedness got him fired.

A similar environment on Fox News allowed Maher to reveal one of Greg Gutfield’s blind spots — the conservative comedian and host didn’t know that Trump had sued Maher after Maher joked that the future president was half orangutan. And Maher, like all of us, suffers from his own blind spots. Until he had an exchange with Megyn Kelly, he didn’t know Hillary Clinton deserves to be known as an election denier.

Of course, that prompted some righties to dunk on Maher, but they should redirect some of their glee toward praising him for having a discussion with someone he disagrees with on so many issues.

Don’t Get Too Optimistic

We live in a world where public figures can live inside bubbles right up to the point where they give an Oscar speech or win control of the nation’s largest city. That’s why we should cherish people like Bill Maher.

As much as I fume at some of his takes, I’ve come to see the importance of those areas of disagreement. I notice that his openness prompts me to receive his views with a more generous spirit. And when it comes to the big picture, we should all be rooting for Maher to continue doing his thing.

Unfortunately, most public figures don’t share Maher’s open-mindedness. Before his recent exchange with Patton Oswalt, Maher took to the air to address those who tell him he should invite fill-in-the-blank lefty luminary to appear on his show. But he invites them all the time, says Maher. They just rarely accept.

He lauds the many Republicans who take their lumps on his show, but criticizes the many Democrats who refuse to appear. It apparently doesn’t matter that Maher is on their side. “They’re afraid to come on the show of a guy who voted for them,” says Maher.

He says it took eight years and a petition to get Barack Obama to appear on his show. Kamala Harris never agreed to appear. And what about the other big names? “I would love to have Mamdani on the show,” says Maher, “and AOC, and Elizabeth Warren, but I can’t subpoena the guests.”

And so there’s a bittersweetness to the kind of exchange Maher had with Oswalt. On the one hand, it’s just the kind of thing our tribal culture needs. On the other hand, most public figures have little interest in an open exchange of ideas.

That means that every interview that unfolds like Oswalt’s will probably make it a little less likely that we’ll get to witness another one.