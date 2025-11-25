We tried to point to its failures, its massive body count, its unpopularity among the working class, even its mathematical impossibility, but they aren’t into math, history, or most anything approaching a logical argument. According to a recent Heartland/Rasmussen poll, 53% of likely voters under 40 hope a democratic socialist wins the next presidential election. The poll even revealed widespread support for nationalizing major U.S. industries.

Desperate times require desperate measures, so let’s consider a new strategy.

What’s something that might really get through to young people hepped up with revolutionary zeal? What’s one thing that would be sure to get them to fall out of love with socialism? How about this? Convince them that Trump is a socialist.

Impossible you say?

Well, imagine if we had a secret video of Donald Trump and socialist celeb Zorhan Mamdani chumming it up. Imagine if we also captured audio of Trump praising the mayor-elect of New York. And imagine if we could point to examples of Trump actually behaving like a socialist.