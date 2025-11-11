Imagine if you woke up tomorrow morning to discover that Greta Thunberg had changed her mind on climate change.

Or imagine Barack Obama had a similar epiphany. Or Leonardo DiCaprio. Or Al Gore. Or a prominent journalist or academic or progressive billionaire philanthropist — or the most important climate scientist in the world.

They may still regard climate change as a problem, even a very big problem, but imagine they no longer see it as the biggest problem in the world. Imagine they no longer regard it as an existential threat. A view like that would challenge monoculture dogma.

“Everybody” knows that climate change is an existential threat because that’s what just about everybody who matters says. Yes, there are exceptions. Some people think for themselves. Some people really do investigate the issue carefully. But what percentage of Americans have ever cracked open a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? If I put the over-under at two percent, where would you put your money?

It’s not facts that hold the so-called climate consensus together. It’s social pressure.

But individuals create social pressure, and individuals create groupthink, and that means individuals can dismantle them as well. Of course, some individuals matter more than others. Imagine if one or more of the figures I reference above came out against the monoculture view. What might that do to climate dogma?

Maybe you think my list is unrealistic. Well, last week I noted the apostasy of one figure on my list, the progressive billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. He criticized the “doomsday view” of climate change, and said that other problems, such as poverty and disease, pose bigger threats to the world’s poor. His opinion is worth more than a thousand other Bills put together, yet it doesn’t seem like the monoculture view is in jeopardy.

Or does it?

Let’s return to my list and ponder this question: What would happen to climate dogma if some of the other prominent figures I cite publicly declared that climate change is not an existential threat?

A Prominent Journalist from an Elite News Organization

This dissident has already sounded the alarm against alarmism. His name is Erza Klein, and here is a sample of his heresy from a New York Times opinion piece called “Your Kids Are Not Doomed,” which spoke to young people who are afraid of bringing children into a warming planet:

No mainstream climate models suggest a return to a world as bad as the one we had in 1950, to say nothing of 1150. Was the world so bad, for virtually the entirety of human history, that our ancestors shouldn’t have made our lives possible? If not, then nothing in our near future looks so horrible that it turns reproduction into an immoral act.

Kelsey Piper voiced the same sentiment writing for Vox, but let’s stick with the Times because the Grey Lady apostasy doesn’t stop with Klein. I have another name for you: Andrew Revkin. He’s a former longtime environmental journalist for the Times, and in a debate with the skeptical environmentalist Bjorn Lomborg, he sounds an awful lot like Bjorn Lomborg!

If you want to take points off because Revkin is a former Times staffer, I’ll give you another name: John Tierney. Yes, he’s also now a former staffer, but he challenged climate groupthink throughout much of his tenure as Times science writer and columnist.

A Prominent Climate Scientist Who Worked for a Progressive President

Imagine if a prominent climate scientist with elite university credentials who held a top position within the administration of progressives’ favorite modern president came out aggressively against climate alarmism?

Well, that happens to describe Steven Koonin, the author of Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters. Koonin is a theoretical physicist who, for nearly 30 years, taught at Cal Tech, where Harvard students go for math tutoring. Koonin also served as the chief scientist of the Obama Energy Department. Yet he also frequently speaks out against climate alarmism.

The World’s Most Important Climate Scientist

Who is the world’s most important climate scientist?

Although it would be difficult to point to one person, it might be easier to point to one position. You could make a good argument that whoever happens to head the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is probably the world’s most important climate scientist. The IPCC issues the world’s most comprehensive and influential climate change reports. It’s a United Nations body that was created in 1988 to review the state of knowledge about climate change and to make recommendations.

But that also means that, evidence aside, enormous institutional incentives stand in the way of an IPCC head honcho saying anything to cool the debate. An IPCC chair coming out against climate alarmism would be like Colonel Sanders coming out against fried chicken. Yet check out what the current IPCC chair said recently.

First, let’s set the scene. The media had long warned about the calamity that would arise if the Earth’s temperature increased by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. In 2023, as our planet was about to blow past that all-important threshold, the man who is perhaps the world’s most important climate scientist didn’t slip into Greta doomerism. He didn’t sound the alarm. He didn’t fire up his rhetoric. Instead, he recommended chilling out a bit.

Skea noted that breaking that threshold would lead to many problems, but they would be manageable. Said the British scientist, “The world won’t end if it warms by more than 1.5 degrees.” He went on to criticize those who “constantly communicate the message that we are all doomed to extinction.”

That sounds like big news, but you can be forgiven if you’d never heard about Skea’s remarks because American media all but ignored his inconvenient comments.

Cracks in the Groupthink?

So where does that leave the debate? Or perhaps I should put it this way: Are we now at the point where we can speak freely and have an actual debate?

Well, as far as I can tell, influential voices such as Greta Thunberg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, and Al Gore have stuck to the monoculture script. So maybe groupthink remains as strong even after Bill Gate’s recent heresy.

On the other hand, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gates’ denunciation of doomerism cracked the “consensus” a bit. Perhaps his words widened some tiny fissures created by the likes of Ezra Klein, Kelsey Piper, Andrew Revkin, and Steven Koonin. And if Jim Skea steps out of line again, maybe the accumulated heresies will make it harder for the American media to ignore him.

Fear can hold a dogma in place long after evidence has undermined it, but the first heretics face the most danger. So every time someone like Bill Gates or Ezra Klein speaks up, it gets easier for the next realist to challenge climate dogma.

It took many decades for the climate debate to ossify into dogma, but don’t be surprised if it falls apart much faster.