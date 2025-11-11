Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
3d

I've been saying for years, don't just listen to what a person says, listen to why they're saying it.

Bill Gates has got to have known for years, decades even, that his pronouncements were over the top. So, why now? Why capitulate now? I think I know the reason. Mega data centers are the new billionaire's toy. And they suck electricity.

The same people who have been peddling climate change panic, including the condemnation of fossil fuels and nuclear power, now want their data centers, which will require electricity production from fossils fuels and nuclear.

So, just toss fifty years of panicking people, and tell them that cranking out those kilowatts with fossil fuels and nuclear is just fine.

If hypocrisy could be hooked up to a transmission line, Gates could power the world singlehandedly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ted Balaker and others
Irwin Chusid's avatar
Irwin Chusid
3d

Climate cataclysm + grain of salt = grain of salt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture