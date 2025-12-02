Imagine if students at one of our nation’s highest-ranking universities couldn’t do grammar school math. Well, administrators at the University of California, San Diego recently discovered that plenty of their students struggle with math they should have learned a long time ago.

Here’s an example: Rounding is a third-grade skill, yet 61% of UCSD students who were placed in a remedial math course couldn’t round the number 374,518 to the nearest hundred.

Keep in mind that UCSD placed sixth in US News & World Report’s national rankings of public universities. Also keep in mind that 94% of the students placed in the remedial math course had completed an advanced math class in high school such as pre-calculus, calculus or statistics. And keep one more thing in mind — those students received an average grade of A- in those advanced high school math classes.

College students should be able to round correctly, and what if they could? What would that tell us? Not much. If they could answer a dozen other standardized questions correctly that would tell us more, but maybe not much more.

How would most college students answer a different kind of question, say, one like this: Are WNBA players underpaid?

Maybe it makes me a crazy homeschool parent, but when he was 10, I had my son tackle that question.

Are You Sure You Want to Touch That?

Like many parents, my wife and I remember the early 2020s as a time when schools descended into hyperpoliticized groupthink. We also learned that the frustrating on-again-off-again COVID shutdowns offered a silver lining — they gave us the opportunity to compare school with homeschool. Or at least our first attempts at it.

Even the frustrating period of “virtual learning” came with some upside. Parents got to peer inside schools, often for the first time. When my wife and I peered inside, we didn’t like what we saw. We’ve been a homeschool family ever since.

My wife and I share homeschooling duties, and one of my responsibilities is math. Basketball is one of my son’s favorite sports, so when he heard about a WNBA protest in which the players wore shirts that read “Pay us what you owe us,” he asked me what I thought about the controversy.

I quickly spied a homeschool opportunity, but yikes, I wasn’t wild about jumping into such a fraught culture war controversy. Here was a question that traditional schools would probably never touch, and if they did, teachers would likely steer students toward the “correct” answer.

But hey, at least controversies aren’t boring.

In recent years, I’ve had plenty of exposure to standardized math exams and they’re about as spicy as cardboard. I’m pretty sure they’re created by Chinese spies bent on undermining American numeracy through tedium.

Entrepreneurs don’t perform much better. I’ve investigated plenty of apps and websites that promise to make math fun, and almost none of them deliver. And if fun is unrealistic, we would at least hope students find math interesting. As we adults often discover, math becomes interesting when we care about the answer — interest rates, down payments, exchange rates, and so on.

We’ll eagerly plow through a dry process if it gets us to our destination. And here my son already revealed he was interested in the destination, so what more could I want?

We took the plunge.

Not Your Typical Math Question

So are WNBA players underpaid?

My son soon learned that finding the answer isn’t as easy as rounding, solving for X, or memorizing some three-step process.

Just getting to the point where you can begin to make apples-to-apples comparisons requires a great deal of analysis. To take just one example, how should we calculate the average salary of WNBA and NBA players? Should we go with mean or median? What are the pros and cons? Maybe there’s a good argument for mode?

And our inquiry soon incorporated many other disciplines. Take philosophy. Who owes what to whom? What does it mean to be owed something? Giving people what is owed to them leads to a discussion of justice in the ancient sense of the term.

We touched on finance. What’s the difference between revenue and profit? What’s the role of investors? Economics looms large. Who really determines players’ salaries? A group of men in suits? Television networks? Fans? The marketplace?

We also discussed a particularly thorny issue — bias.

At this point I should level with you. Dear old dad isn’t exactly a disinterested observer. I came to the issue with a particular point of view, one that’s not exactly sympathetic to the t-shirt message that first caught my son’s eye. I decided to be open about my bias with my son.

We discussed how all of us are biased about all kinds of things. We researchers should be devoted to the pursuit of truth, and our biases can sabotage that pursuit. So we should do our best to spot our biases. Then we can counterbalance them by investigating the best voices from the opposing point of view.

I told my son he should aspire to be able to argue the WNBA players’ case better than any of their official representatives. Only once he understands their best arguments will he truly be able to determine whether they hold up under scrutiny.

If we’re really devoted to the truth, then anything we discover will be good news. That applies to any issue. If we discover that our initial position was wrong or partly wrong, we update our beliefs. If we discover that we were mostly right, then we grow more confident in our initial position. Either way we win. Yes, actual inquiry is rarely so cut and dried, but it’s helpful to keep the ideal in mind.

So what did we find after we plunged into the pros and cons? Lots of hot takes and shallow thinking. But after digging deeper, we eventually encountered substantive arguments. We also uncovered different blind spots that partisans on different sides often ignore.

Beyond Rounding

My wife and I chose homeschooling partly to avoid a politicized school system and at first I thought diving into the WNBA controversy might conflict with that goal. But I eventually realized there was more to the issue than that.

It’s true that kids should enjoy plenty of freedom from adult controversies. On the other hand, adults shouldn’t completely shield them from controversy either. Instead, we should teach kids how to engage with controversy as rational thinkers. We should teach them the difference between “sick burns” and good arguments. We should teach them to resist groupthink and to speak with people who disagree with them without losing their minds.

And why do schools insist on separating subjects so thoroughly?

So many of the questions that truly matter require the kind of interdisciplinary approach my son and I used to tackle the WNBA pay issue. That approach isn’t just more useful in the real world, it’s also more interesting.

Yes, we hope students at our top universities will understand grammar school math. Maybe those who got the above question wrong were taught how to round, but just forgot how to do it on the test. In that case, a quick reminder is all they need.

It’s much easier to recall something you forgot than to learn something you were never taught. So, yes it’s a problem if students were never taught how to round, but the schooling establishment often overlooks a much bigger problem, one that often plagues even the students who ace standardized tests.

What if they were never taught how to think?