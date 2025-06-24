Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

The Radical Individualist
3d

Notice in the chart above that professionals, scientists and engineers have even ratios of democrat to republican. Social sciences, humanities and interdisciplinary trend ever more heavily to democrat.

Ask yourself why this is. Professionals, scientists and engineers operate in the world of physical reality. If they misjudge reality, reality will slap then down in a heartbeat.

Social sciences and humanities operate almost entirely within the mind. Such people almost literally say that whatever they imagine is the true reality. So, if they can imagine it, to them that is unquestionable reality. We used to call such people psychotic. Today, we call them progressives.

John Beatty
3d

Smarta**: one who sits on ice cream and declares what flavor it is. See also expert, academic, commentator, influencer.

