Esme Fae
3d

I'm glad Bluesky exists. When Mark Zuckerberg went on Joe Rogan and said "yeah, maybe we went a bit overboard with the censorship..." all of my most annoying Facebook friends gasped collectively, announced they were leaving his Nazi platform, and fled to Bluesky. It's made my Facebook feed much more pleasant.

Jose
2d

Trying to express nuanced ideas in 256 characters or fewer is a fool's errand; that is why inflammatory statements thrive, especially with algorithms specifically designed to create echo chambers. You have to get out of your way to look content that compare both positions of a topic in an honest manner, like Allsides.com or ProCon.org and similar.

