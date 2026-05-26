Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
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Two recent incidents that kinda left me speechless.

1) Was on a zoom for this literary mag on discussing what submissions to accept vs reject. The mag is for "marginalized writers," which honestly I don't know if I belong. Anyhoo, the moderator gave an example of what we couldn't pass...."like if it promoted white supremacy." oh.

2) During my bookclub chat today, I mentioned a current memoir that I heard was not true and stolen from someone else's experience. The 'memoirist' had tour stops with Oprah. A member said "Oh, Oprah....I don't follow her since her scandals with Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz." I asked "what scandals?" "Dr. Oz is part the Trump administration!" oh.

Both of these people I respect and like but I just don't see what they see.

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