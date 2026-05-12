Dear Readers,

Today’s post is my first attempt at what might be called a kind of grand warning.

I’ve tied together themes I’ve covered, not just in the three-plus years I’ve been on Substack, but in the quarter century I’ve been working in film and media.

I hope I’m wrong about the current state of our culture and what might be coming next, but I fear I might be right.

All the best,

Ted

We humans sure do love stories.

We’ve been telling them and enjoying them for more than 100,000 years. A short while ago we learned how to tell stories with moving pictures, but the pioneers of film probably didn’t realize they were creating something much more than entertainment.

Today we know that a well-made movie doesn’t just tell a story, it creates an immersive experience. When we sit down and watch a movie, we often lose ourselves in the characters, plot, music, and other elements. In this immersive state, our minds open up to new ideas and perspectives. It’s part what makes the viewing experience so beautiful and so powerful. It’s also what makes moving-picture storytelling probably the most persuasive force humanity has ever created.

It sure would be a shame if something that powerful fell into the wrong hands.