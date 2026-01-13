Dear Readers,

Since the famous/infamous Sundance Film Festival starts this week, I thought it would be a good time to reprint this essay from a couple of years ago.

I’m on the road this week, and today I’m speaking at the University of Austin with my producing partner and wife Courtney Balaker and Rob Henderson, author of the bestselling memoir Troubled — the book we’re working on turning into a movie.

Best,

Ted

Everyone wants to get in. And it’s easy to see why.

It’s the biggest name and the most prestigious place to be. Whether you’re rich and famous or you yearn to be, it’s where you want to go. If you get in, it will be a part of your bio forever.

What am I referring to?

Here’s another hint: Its first black female leader recently stepped down in the wake of a free speech-related controversy.

Of course, I’m talking about Harvard. And the Harvard of Movies, the Sundance Film Festival, which starts this week.

A mind-body transfer movie that switched a Harvard staffer with a Sundance staffer wouldn’t be funny at all. That’s because each would be mostly familiar with the other’s world.

They’d feel right at home at dinner parties and conferences. By and large, they’d like the same things and hate the same things—even the jargon and dietary restrictions would be mostly the same.

Here’s some of what I mean …

1. They both have conservative roots.

Harvard started as a divinity school and Sundance used to give out Frank Capra awards, the first of which went to conservative stalwart Jimmy Stewart.

If he were around today, Stewart would have no chance of winning an award at Sundance. He’d be lucky to get his parking validated.

2. Each has a Pritzker on its board .

Thanks to inheriting Hyatt money, Pritzker family members can be found on all kinds of “richest people in the world” lists. They often funnel their fortunes to progressive causes and politics. (J.B. Pritzker is the governor of Illinois and was thought to be a possible last-minute Biden replacement).

3. They’re both big on legacy admissions.

An executive producer for a Luther Vandross documentary premiering at Sundance has enjoyed 11(!) Park City premieres.

4. When it comes to free expression, they speak out of both sides of their mouths.

Harvard’s split personality was on display for all the world to see during Claudine Gay’s congressional testimony. Read Sundance’s Community Agreement, and you’ll see some similar waffling.

It commits to “the open exchange of ideas and perspectives,” but also includes familiar tells, such as prohibiting hate speech and “lifting up anti-racist practices,” that suggest Sundance will police speech that doesn’t conform to its ideological commitments.

Neither Harvard nor Sundance needed microaggression theory to be proven effective before seizing on it as a way to view the world and judge speech.

In fact, both Harvard and Sundance employ versions of the Bias Response Teams that leave campus environments more chilled than Utah in January. Did some audience member make you feel unsafe during a Q&A, better report him!

RELATED:

5. They’re both devoted to a narrow definition of diversity.

A commitment to certain types of diversity (such as race and sex) is embedded into nearly everything they do (Sundance even tags films as “BIPOC,” “Women-centered,” “LGBTQ+,” and so on.)

But if you want to make everyone really uncomfortable at a panel discussion, ask participants what they’re doing to foster viewpoint diversity.

Share

6. Both are intellectual monocultures.

Don’t challenge the monoculture’s worldview. That seems to be one unwritten rule abided by both Harvard and Sundance.

According to my highly-flawed methodology (based on online synopses), 14 of the 20 feature films premiering at Sundance this year affirm the monoculture view on issues ranging from policing to the 2016 election.

Here’s a sample:

Will & Harper: “When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition, and America.” Winner: “Reality is an unconventional whistleblower who ends up being prosecuted for exposing Russia’s hacking of the 2016 election.” Power: “Driven to maintain social order, policing in the United States has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, American policing embodies one word: power.” The American Society of Magical Negroes: “A young man, Aren, is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.” Freaky Tales: “The supernatural storm brewing above Oakland empowers its ensemble of underdog warriors with a spirit of righteous retribution as they take on bullies, corruption, racism, misogyny, the Man, and the Lakers.” Sue Bird: In The Clutch: “In her 21-year professional career, WNBA basketball legend Sue Bird has won five Olympic gold medals and become the most successful point guard to ever play the game. Alongside her fiancée, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Sue confronts her next challenge: retiring from the only life she’s ever known.”

Sundance is merely following the Ivies’ lead.

After decades of maintaining fairly decent levels of viewpoint diversity, academia has plunged into uniformity. Dissent is often least common at the most elite institutions. Whether it’s beliefs or donations, you probably won’t be surprised by Harvard’s politics.

And at 51 of the top-liberal arts colleges, the faculty ratio of Democrats to Republicans stands at:

8 to 1 in political science

17 to 1 in philosophy, history, and psychology

48 to 1 in English

70 to 1 in religion

7. Politics trumps identity.

Support for those from underrepresented groups often fizzles when people step out of line politically.

In the case of Meg Smaker, she didn’t even step out of line. Sundance moved the line.

Smaker was a first-time female director who made an excellent film, but none of that mattered when a Sundance mutiny sunk her film Jihad Rehab (now renamed The Unredacted). Overnight Smaker went from Sundance darling to Sundance heretic.

That story arc will sound familiar to Roland Fryer. He was born into poverty, but nothing could stop the black economist wunderkind until Harvard’s monoculture enveloped him.

RELATED:

8. They both manufacture a pretend world where racial minorities agree with progressives.

On issues ranging from policing to free speech, microaggressions, and racial preferences, you probably won’t find out what typical black, brown and Asian people think by watching Sundance movies or attending Harvard lectures.

Consider racial preferences.

Harvard might like you to believe that minorities favor them, but that’s not true. You’ll never guess where Harvard profs come down on the issue.