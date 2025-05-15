J.K. Rowling: Not Just Uncancelled; Positioned for Revenge
How the tables have turned
When she was young and struggling, I bet J.K. Rowling never thought that one day she would become the world’s first billion-dollar author.
I bet she never thought her books would be adapted into hit movies. I bet she never thought religious conservatives would mobilize against her or that she’d get cancelled by the left. I bet she never thought she’d receive thousands of death threats and have her eldest child targeted for doxxing by a trans activist.
I bet she never thought she’d rise again to see a major studio turn her books into a television series. And after all that really did happen, I wonder if she ever thought she’d be in a position to mete out some payback.
Yet, here she is.
