This month marks five years since the beginning of one of our culture’s more astounding falls from grace.

Imagine being beloved around the world, and then, suddenly, being reviled around the world:

I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family's home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman.

But it looks like the mob’s most hated witch will avoid a public torching. It looks like her third act is just beginning. What a time to be J.K. Rowling.

It all began in December 2019.

The Harry Potter author Tweeted support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who had lost her job after questioning the monoculture’s opinion on transgenderism. Rowling wrote: "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like ... But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?"

In 2020, Rowling amplified her views with a 3,600 essay she published on her website. She then quickly became the worst person in the world. She remained the most successful author on the planet, but the entertainment still shunned her. At least for a while.

Then came some cracks in the monoculture.

It Started with Dave

In April of last year, I wrote about some encouraging developments.

When activists declared Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special “transphobic,” Netflix stood strong. When activists declared the New York Times’ coverage “transphobic,” the paper stood strong. Execs at Warner Brothers Discovery and HBO probably took note of those unlikely profiles in courage before sticking their necks out just a little.

They announced that WBD would bring Rowling’s absurdly successful book series to screens as a television series for HBO. Each season of the series would focus on one of the seven Harry Potter books. The project offered massive potential upside, but it also meant execs would have to partner with the world’s most infamous “transphobe.”

Backlash? Of course, there was a backlash.

Reporters claimed the blasphemy would “break the internet,” and Harry Potter fans vowed to boycott the series and cancel their subscriptions.

All the other execs hid behind WBD’s Casey Bloys, who drew the short straw and had to face the press. But Bloys didn’t seem too sure of himself either.

When asked at a Q&A how Rowling’s stance on trans issues might affect the show, he squirmed through a non-answer.

“No, I don’t think this is the forum,” said Bloys. “That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.”

Bloys would offer none of the usual gushing that celebrities expect from studio execs. His endorsement seemed calibrated to hit the 51% positive mark, and nothing more: “She’s an executive producer on the show. Her insights are going to be helpful on that.”

But today Bloys’ take on Rowling is not at all “nuanced” or “complicated.” At a recent press event, he said Rowling was “very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and director.”

Wow, seems like she’s been promoted!

But what about all those skittish actors and writers? Surely, they will stand with the perpetually outraged. Nope. Bloys added that Rowling’s trans statements “haven't affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff" for the show.

A studio spokesperson added to the lovefest.

In a statement, she described Rowling's contributions as "invaluable" and said this about her opinions on trans issues: “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”

Funny how being $40 billion in debt and needing a big hit can turn Hollywood execs into champions of free expression.

Do the Eight Percenters Understand?

After Trump won a return trip to the White House, plenty of Eight Percenters revealed that introspection is not their strong suit. Many retreated to what they know best—name calling. But others have shown a greater willingness to face hard truths.

So today, in the spirit of generosity, I’ll choose this Newsweek article as my monoculture representative. It’s a fairly sober account, and the author, Ryan Smith, includes some important information that writers often omit from their coverage of the Rowling row—public opinion polling.

Most Americans oppose discrimination against trans people. For instance, they don’t think people should lose their jobs because they’re trans. But Americans strongly depart from trans activists when the issue turns to sports or bathrooms. Smith could have also mentioned that all but one demographic group—Dems and Dem leaners—agree that gender should be determined by what OB/Gyns record onto birth certificates.

Long story short— Rowling and the typical American agree on trans issues. Why then, has the media spent the last five years calling Rowling a controversial bigot? Oh right, because she disagrees with the Eight Percenters who dominate legacy media!

Even Smith regards Rowling as controversial, but why not call the activists and online mobsters controversial? After all, when covering an issue such as abortion, reporters are quick to point out when this or that southern Republican leader is “out of step” with public opinion.

Perception matters too.

Eight Percenters are more likely than other tribes to be active on social media and to post about politics. All that screaming makes the mob seem bigger than it is. It also provides sympathetic reporters with plenty of colorful material for their Rowling pieces.

Who Really Hates Rowling?

Smith winds down his piece with some circular reasoning: “But according to Lindsey Chastain, founder and CEO of PR Agency The Writing Detective, Rowling herself is still seen as a pariah figure among her detractors.”

Yes, among people who hate her, she is indeed hated. But that statement would be true about Chastain, or me, or anyone.

Smith concludes with another comment by Chastain: "Many millennials still mourn the loss of their favorite characters."

Since millennials grew up with Rowling, it would indeed be tragic for her if she and her characters were dead to that generation. But why assume that?

According to YouGov, 53% of millennials have a positive opinion of her. That matches her overall favorability rating and places her above many other famous contemporary fiction writers such as James Patterson (50%), Toni Morrison (37%), and Margaret Atwood (33%).

Chastain’s comment about millennials and Smith’s decision to end his piece with it, reveal more monoculture myopia. If Rowling doesn’t poll well at their dinner parties, it’s because their dinner parties don’t represent America well. For the last five years, Eight Percenters have created and lived in a small but powerful world where Rowling represents a fringe view, not the typical American view.

That small but powerful world also tends to regard Rowling’s every trans utterance as bigotry. Note that IndieWire refers to her “extensive history of transphobia” as a fact, not a matter of dispute. But even former Rowling critic E.J. Rosetta now considers the “transphobia” charge bunk. “You’re burning the wrong witch,” she tweeted.

And this isn’t the first time the author has faced a public backlash.

In the 2000s, it was conservatives who mobilized against Rowling. Some tried to ban her books from libraries for purportedly glorifying witchcraft and paganism. But conservative fury didn’t sever her from Hollywood. I wonder if it generated thousands of threats of violence against her.

Two decades ago, social media was still in its infancy, so outrage couldn’t spread as rapidly. No doubt that played a role in the earlier, and apparently, milder backlash. But who she offended matters too. Conservative fury made Rowling “controversial”; progressive fury made her “problematic.” One designation may boost your career; the other may end it.

Here’s hoping the Harry Potter HBO series marks a turning point in the Rowling row. Here’s hoping Rowling can finally return to her work without doxxing and death threats. Here’s hoping those who disagree with Rowling confront her with thoughtful arguments, not something darker.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.