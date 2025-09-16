America and American youth have been so protected from seeing the ugliness of retaliation, that I think it's very hard for young people to conceive that this sort of bloodbath-type existence can happen to them. So, realize that you're just like your fellow humans across the sea. You're just like the Africans in Africa, the Europeans in Europe, and you could fall into the same revolutionary cycles that everyone else falls into.

Those are the words of a young Ugandan woman named Kimi whom we profile in The Coddling movie.

Before coming to America for college, she attended high school in South Africa, which was then not that far removed from the terror of Apartheid and the bloody retaliations that followed its downfall. Kimi discusses those chapters in the film. But she could have pointed to many other bloodbaths in Africa, Europe, and elsewhere. Like Kimi, my mother is an immigrant from a land — the former Yugoslavia — where bloodbaths have been common in recent history.

Kimi warns America against complacency

There’s something about hearing from immigrants that can help us Americans snap out of our myopic obsessions. No matter where you’re from, you’re probably especially fascinated to hear what foreigners think about your homeland. And since outsiders are often free from the tribal blinders locals wear, they’re especially adept at cutting through the nonsense and noise and getting to the heart of the matter.

We produced The Coddling movie before the recent uptick in political violence. But Kimi’s warning is all the more timely today, especially after the murder of Charlie Kirk and the countless barbaric responses that followed.

College students, especially campus activists, often warn of the harm caused by words. They learn that words are violence, and then repeat the mantra and related sentiments over and over again. But now all of us must face the consequences of that deadly lie.

Why is it a deadly lie?

Because, to paraphrase Jonathan Rauch, if words are violence, then we’re justified in responding to words with violence. If words are violence, then we may respond to opinions with fists and bullets. That would mean traveling backwards on the progress train. Recall Freud's wise morsel (paraphrased) — civilization began when people stopped throwing spears and started throwing words. Words might be harsh. Words might sting, but the impact is a world away from a bullet ripping through a young man’s neck.

Even though we’re a nation of eight tribes, not two sides, the loudest among us have committed the rest of us to the false left-right dichotomy. The race is on to decide which side owns political violence, but maybe it’s time to spend less time tallying up which side is responsible for which acts of political violence. It’s not that it’s a worthless endeavor, but it often delivers a false sense of certainty.

Blood on Who’s Hands?

Yes, sometimes a political murderer’s motivations are clear. Sometimes they fit neatly within the worldview of one of the two sides. But taking the plunge into assassins’ muddy mental waters often disappoints partisans. What to do with a murderer who’s a racist white nationalist, and also an ardent environmentalist? Or one who’s wild about Mein Kampf and The Communist Manifesto? A quarter-century later, most people probably still misunderstand the motivations of the Columbine killers.

Studies tossed around on social media often come from political combatants masquerading as neutral referees. We shouldn’t simply dismiss the work produced by partisan researchers — then we’d be guilty of committing the genetic fallacy. But we should keep our eyes peeled for funny business.

Researchers who play to the hometown crowd employ many strategies. Looking for a certain outcome? Try expanding or narrowing the time frame you’re considering. Try monkeying with the definitions for what constitutes left and right. Thankfully, political violence is still rare on American soil, and a single event — 9/11 — accounts for 83% of such deaths since 1975. How does jihadi violence fit into our left-right dichotomy?

Moreover, no group should be judged by its crackpot outliers. If the next mass shooter shares your political profile, that doesn’t make you complicit. And it doesn’t undermine your opinions. An anti-abortion murderer like Scott Roeder doesn’t debunk pro-life views any more than Luigi Mangione discredits leftwing criticisms of American health insurance.

If one deranged evildoer embraces violence, the death toll remains relatively low. That can change as popular support for political violence rises, and that’s why we should pay more attention to those who support, excuse, and tolerate political violence.

How might we discover who supports responding to words with violence? Just ask.

Who Supports Political Violence

FIRE has been asking college students about political violence since 2020, and the organization’s just-released 2026 report notes a disturbing trend: “The percentage of students saying it is acceptable to shout down a speaker, block entry to a campus speech, or use violence to stop a campus speech all increased since last year and are at record highs.”

Today 34% of college students say it’s at least rarely acceptable to use violence to stop a campus speech. More than half (54%) say the same about blocking access to a campus speech, which should be considered a form of violence as well. What’s particularly terrifying is that 2% of students (or 1,370) said using violence to stop speech is always acceptable. Extrapolate that to all students attending four-year colleges the figure balloons to 280,000.

Dig deeper and you’ll find differences among groups.

Progressive students were more likely to support violence compared to conservatives, moderates, and libertarians. That’s according to Kevin Wallsten, a professor of political science at California State University, Long Beach, who analyzed FIRE’s 2022 data.

I looked for a similar breakdown in FIRE’s 2026 report, but couldn’t find it. I don’t know if FIRE stopped providing such data or if there’s some other explanation. So although we’re left to wonder how the figures might have changed more recently, Wallsten’s breakdown of 2022 data is still revealing.

Some especially large disparities emerged among majors:

While nearly one-third of Ethnic and Gender studies majors say that using violence is “always” (3.1%), “sometimes” (9.9%) or “rarely” (19.6%) acceptable in order to stop a speech from being delivered on campus, only one-fifth of Humanities, Visual and Performing Arts, STEM, Social Sciences, Education, and “undecided” or “other” majors said violence is ever “acceptable.”

More than half (56%) of African American Studies majors say violence can be justified, a figure that’s far higher than for black students in general. Wallsten also notes high rates of violence justification among LGBTQ students and especially among those who do not identify as male or female:

[N]early two-thirds of agender students (N=411) and approximately half of genderqueer (N=810), non-binary (N=1,249) and students who were unsure about their gender identity (N=498), believe that violence can be an acceptable response to a speech on campus. Only 20% of men and women share this belief.

Last year, Wallsten conducted his own national survey of American adults of all ages. He found that 80% of Americans say it’s never justified to silence speech with violence. The partisan divide remained quite small as large majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents condemned violence. Wallsten calls this “good” news, but others, myself included, would frame it differently: Only 80% of Americans condemn violence so completely!

But even optimists must feel some dread at some of Wallsten’s other discoveries. Americans’ stand against violence falls with age: “While 93% of baby boomers and 86% of Generation X say violence is never acceptable, only 71% of millennials and 58% of Generation Z do.”

We probably don’t know for sure how accepting of violence older generations were when they were young. Maybe a giant swath of Boomers once tolerated it, but then matured out of it. Maybe Zoomers will as well. Then again, Boomers received a different kind of education than Zoomers.

When Kimi first came to the United States, the well-traveled teenager embraced her new home. She told me, “My initial perception of America was that it was the friendliest country I have ever been to.”

But soon after she began college in America, her worldview shifted dramatically. She found herself steeped in victimhood culture. In class, online, and elsewhere, she learned about microaggressions, and began to see them everywhere.

If she encountered a man walking his dog and the dog barked at her, she interpreted it as a racist and sexist microaggression by the dog and the dog owner. If she came across another white man who smiled at her as he walked by, she would interpret that as racism too. She figured he was merely pretending to be kind. After all, this is America, a land built on racism and sexism. So, of course, he would hate a black woman.

Kimi fell into despair, anxiety, and misery. She found herself on the verge of alcoholism and homelessness. She eventually pulled herself out of the darkness thanks to the strong foundation built up during her youth. She leaned on her Christian faith and on the example of another Christian, Nelson Mandela.

The political prisoner spent 27 years behind bars, and had every reason to yearn for revenge. When he ascended to the presidency, he could have fomented another bloodbath. Instead, he preached forgiveness and mercy. Consider how he treated the bodyguards of the last apartheid president. Kimi points out that he didn’t fire them. He let them protect him too.

Americans have been blessed to avoid so much of the political violence that so much of the rest of the world views as commonplace. But peace can persist only if Americans continue to understand the difference between words and bullets.

After all, as Kimi notes, Americans are just like the Africans in Africa and the Europeans in Europe.