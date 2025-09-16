Shiny Herd

Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
2d

If silence is violence, the next step is words become violence. After that, violence just becomes another form of speech.

Nathan Woodard
2dEdited

Great essay. I'm embarrassed at myself for how long it took me to comprehend how and why so many of yesterdays opponents of microaggression became todays supporters of political violence. To me the meme that "your free speech is violence, and my violence is free speech" was nothing more than well deserved mockery. It didn't click until last week that this claim is taken perfectly seriously by a significant fraction of the erstwhile woke mob.

