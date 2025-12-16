Last year, when our culture was abuzz with talk of a “vibe shift,” I decided to play the cranky contrarian and lay out my unsystematic case for pessimism (I would prefer to call it realism). I offered up a grab bag of 36 reasons why we shouldn’t expect a return to sanity in 2025.

So now that a year has passed, how have my predictions held up?

See below for my reflections and verdicts on the first batch.

And yes, judging my own predictions does not exactly leave me in the position of neutral observer. So please feel free to rip apart (or agree) with my assessments.

I would love to be converted to Team Optimism.

1. Most suppression of wrongthink is unseen , and unseen suppression will likely continue.

I see this as an enduring truism, and it’s probably the Cancel Culture-related theme I harp on the most. (Since points 1,2 and 3 are closely related, I’ll address all three together.) That the suppression of wrongthink is mostly unseen remains a hugely under-appreciated point, which is somewhat odd because it should be evident to just about all of us.

We speak differently when we’re out in the open. And I don’t just mean we’re more cautious — we were more cautious out in the open even before The Maddening. It’s more than that. Not only do we all get nervous around the same topics, but we also know which opinions are “correct” and which are “incorrect.”

Context always matters, and it’s definitely true that certain environments incentivize the “incorrect” view on any number of dicey topics. And yet, a kind of “default” setting still reigns. Here’s one example. We all agree that it’s bad to understate racism, sexism, or any kind of bigotry. But what we rarely acknowledge is that it’s also bad to overstate bigotry, and what’s even less likely to be acknowledged is that it’s often especially bad for members of minority groups.

It’d be one thing if we all got nervous about hot button issues, and then self censored in a wide range of ways. Again, I acknowledge that some of that happens, but consider those professors at Northwestern University who discovered that 88 percent of college students pretend to be more progressive than they really are.

The self censorship runs deep. It goes beyond what they don’t say at parties or job interviews. Friends hide their true opinions from friends. Even boyfriends and girlfriends fear opening up to each other. When so many people know the rules and play by them, you can see why speech policers often don’t have much to do.

And when there are fewer public shamings and cancellations, it’s human nature to assume that speech has become freer. But how often do we consider the alternative — that self censorship has become stronger?

VERDICT: CORRECT

2. Speech policers no longer need to rely on garish Cancel Culture spectacles because they’ve trained us to self censor: People (mostly) know what could get them publicly shamed and (mostly) adjust their words and actions accordingly.

VERDICT: CORRECT

3. As terrible as they are, at least Cancel Culture explosions remind the public that a threat exists. The future might very well deliver censorship with less transparency. If that happens, we won’t know what we’re missing.

VERDICT: CORRECT

4. The chill is worse than the heat : A celebrity like J.K. Rowling or Dave Chappelle might get uncanceled, but the chilling effect on up-and-comers remains. Remember, Cancel Culture is mostly not about the poor sap in the crosshairs.

Roughly a year ago, I noted that Rowling had been uncanceled, and during 2025 the famous author reached a new level of reputational rebirth. She now stands in a position to mete out retribution to her foes. Has she abused that power? The answer seems to be no.

Due to the myopic nature of our discourse, countless observers will continue to insist that Rowling’s newly-elevated status proves that Cancel Culture doesn’t exist. But for years, I’ve argued that to notice Cancel Culture’s biggest impact we must turn away from the giant spectacles it creates.

Don’t look at what’s happening to Rowling or Chapelle. Look at what’s happening to the up-and-comers who hope to follow in their footsteps. Does Rowling’s tangle with trans activists make young writers more or less likely to voice their taboo opinions? If the mob has the power to torment such a powerful figure, imagine what it could do to someone with little wealth or influence.

We could also look beyond those who hope for fame. Simply speak to anyone who’s afraid to voice forbidden views. Rowling said it herself, “The attempt to intimidate me is meant as a warning to other women.”

Yes, it’s good news that our culture seems to have taken a step back from the ferocity that reigned in the early 2020s. But let’s not overstate the degree to which the madness has subsided.

VERDICT: CORRECT

5. Eight Percenter groupthink still reigns at monoculture institutions such as entertainment, media, academia, K-12 education, and tech.

If we were to look for bright spots among this group, I’d point to tech. When the year began, Elon Musk had already brought “community notes” to Twitter/X, and this year Meta announced that Facebook and Instagram would be ridding themselves of “fact” checking. Self appointed fact checkers often behaved like ideology enforcers who didn’t understand how truth seeking happens. See, for instance, the lab leak fiasco for an example of how conventional wisdom can conflict with truth.

So yes, tech industry groupthink has thawed somewhat, but it remains to be seen if the platforms will embrace anything approaching a free exchange of ideas. And as Jonathan Haidt points out, social media is designed to give us more of what ails us, including snap judgements, outrage, preening, and scapegoating. Still, I’m going to do my very best to look on the bright side.

VERDICT ON TECH: INCORRECT

My field (the entertainment industry) has shown some signs of diverse thinking, and not all of it is thanks to Taylor Sheridan. But from Sundance to the Oscars, filmmakers seem to be stuck in 2020.

VERDICT ON ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY: CORRECT

My former field (media) has been shaken up by Bari Weiss taking the helm at CBS News. As an ABC News alumnus, I’m very familiar with the groupthink that pervades network news. Weiss faces a tough road ahead, one that’s filled with people bent on sabotaging her efforts.

VERDICT ON MEDIA: UNCLEAR

President Trump delivered higher education a much-needed reckoning, but in a predictably ham-handed way. He targeted DEI and racial preferences — hooray for that — but too bad he didn’t pay more attention to the Constitution.

He also allowed academia’s denizens to do what they love to do — play the victim. After sleepwalking through a decade of abuse that dwarfs anything that happened during the so-called Red Scare, faculty and administrators finally snapped out of it and are eager to defend academic freedom (as long as the threats come from the right).

We shouldn’t overlook Ibram X. Kendi’s fall from grace. He left Boston University and his scamtastic Center for Antiracist Research went kaput. Here’s hoping that also means Netflix will no longer be in the Kendi business. Yes, Kendi loomed as one of Peak Woke’s biggest figures, but his demotion doesn’t necessarily mean much for the big picture.

Universities are still headed toward intellectual uniformity, a trend that may very well accelerate as younger, more strident professors continue to replace the old guard. My fear and belief is that entrenched institutional forces will outlast Trump’s necessary but often frustrating battle with academia.

VERDICT ON HIGHER ED: CORRECT

Academia remains the wellspring of madness that contaminates our other cultural institutions. And our K-12 system stands as one of academia’s special partners in failure. Consider what happened recently in SoCal. The University of California, San Diego revealed that many of its students can’t do third grade math. That much scandal is too much work for any one institution. It took the K-12 system failing together with higher ed to produce the mess that’s unfolding at one of our nation’s top universities.

Don’t go to college? I know more and more people are saying that these days, but the corruption of the university touches even those who don’t go to college. Highly politicized departments of education churn out monoculture-certified graduates who fan out across the land to “educate” our nation’s young. The National Education Association is America’s largest teachers’ union. Perhaps you’d like to take a gander at what the organization prioritized at a recent membership training event. Here’s a sample: pronoun-use instructions and oppression flowcharts.

Does that sound like a vibe shift to you?

VERDICT ON K-12: CORRECT

6. We thought safe spaces were going extinct, but after Trump’s win universities busted out milk, cookies, and therapy dogs for rattled students.

Just because you don’t hear as much about the infantilizing, doesn’t mean it isn’t still happening. This exam season colleges treated students to Care Bears, play-doh, and pajama parties.

VERDICT: CORRECT

7. Cancel Culture could transform into something worse, and it wouldn’t be the first time something like that happened. In their essential book The Canceling of the American Mind , Greg Lukianoff and Rikki Schlott point out how political correctness faded and then morphed into Cancel Culture.

The past year offered more evidence of a turn that became evident since October 7, 2023. Political Correctness morphed into Cancel Culture and now Cancel Culture has morphed into Barbarian Culture.

For a disturbingly large swath of society, shout downs don’t go far enough. They embrace intimidation, thuggery, and violence. Character assassination almost seems quaint now that more and more Americans support or excuse actual assassination.

VERDICT: CORRECT