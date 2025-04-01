Some say Hollywood is packed with mavericks. Others say it’s packed with lemmings. What if both sides are right?

Consider the new Netflix hit “Adolescence.”

It’s innovative and predictable. It’s creative and uninspired. It pushes boundaries and avoids pushing boundaries. It’s almost a microcosm of an industry that praises and punishes risk takers. But without this paradox, the four-part British crime drama wouldn’t have become a massive hit.

The show is breaking viewership records, Variety calls it “Emmy bait,” and the BBC notes that it sparked a national conversation about toxic masculinity. The prime minister praised it and Netflix announced it will allow secondary schools to screen the show for free.

It’s won over critics. The series scored a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also won over your humble scribe. The first episode ranks with the “Breaking Bad” pilot as among the best television I’ve ever seen.

Show creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham built the series around a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller who’s accused of the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard. “Adolescence” showcases some brilliant acting, but that’s not what makes the show innovative.

It’s a Hit Because It’s Innovative

Each episode consists entirely of one shot from one camera. No cuts.

At first I worried that approach would come off as a bit of a gimmick. Give me one continuous take if it serves the project, but not if it’s a gratuitous wheelie that doesn’t help you win the race. Some of my concern was warranted — occasionally I caught myself wondering how the filmmakers would avoid a cut. That can break the spell, but overall the strategy works beautifully.

The movie magic sparked some “How’d they do that?” conversations between my wife (a film and stage play director) and me. In one sequence, three actors pile into a van and then go for a drive. As they enter the van, viewers see the van’s hood, but during the drive the camera transitions seamlessly to what must have been a mounted shot.

That one shot must have required a tremendous amount of planning and coordination, not to mention flawless execution. It’s the kind of high-degree-of-difficulty filmmaking that you’ll find throughout the show. It’s true that one-shot filming feels like it’s getting trendy. Ryan Murphy employed it for his Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” as did Seth Rogan and his team in their hilarious Apple TV series “The Studio.” But I won’t ding “Adolescence” for that because the show nails the execution.

“Adolescence” creates an effect that’s kind of a cross between a stage play and a documentary. The precise blocking of actors feels like a smartly directed play, coordinated but still natural. But the camerawork adds a documentary touch. Unlike audience members at a play, viewers enjoy intimate close ups. The camera lingers on those close ups as well as minutiae.

A typical jail booking process might include the fingerprinting of one or two fingers. But in “Adolescence” the camera sticks around for all ten fingers. Indeed the one-shot strategy requires many scenes that would ordinarily call for many edits—including the booking scene and a drive to a home improvement store—to be shot in real time.

In less capable hands, showcasing so much minutiae would ruin the pacing. But director Philip Barantini uses all the “unnecessary” details to dial up the gravity of a teenager facing a murder charge.

It’s a Hit Because It’s Predictable

Co-creator Jack Thorne says his intention with “Adolescence” was to “look in the eye of male rage.” That’s a very worthy and potentially fruitful approach. It also happens to land in the middle of the entertainment industry’s cultural safe zone.

So off the creators went to write the script.

But then they ran into trouble. Why would Jamie murder Katie? What’s his motive? An assistant piped up and suggested they investigate “incel” culture. Perfect!

Score another one for the Eight Percenters.

The show creators and the assistant probably come from different generations, but they drink from the same cultural fountain. They’re all fluent in the language of the elite social class. They know what to say and what not to say. They know who the good guys are and who the bad guys are. They know which social issues to highlight and which to avoid.

We can only guess what other motive candidates the writers’ room cooked up. Systemic racism? The climate crisis? Right wing authoritarianism? No doubt Eight Percenter thought leaders like George Clooney and Adam McKay approved of their final decision.

Madeleine Kearnes explains how Thorne and Graham ultimately depicted male rage and incel culture:

And so, in the second episode, we learn through the [Detective Inspector’s] son, who goes to Jamie’s school, that the source of the young teen’s corruption was “a call to action by the manosphere.” A detective sergeant summarizes: “It’s the involuntary celibate stuff, the Andrew Tate shite”—referring to the British American self-described misogynist influencer who has recently become something of a folk hero among disaffected young men. According to Thorne, Jamie was “indoctrinated” by the likes of Tate and “voices a lot more dangerous than Andrew Tate’s” in the online manosphere. And he parrots their misogynistic talking points.

The Braun Rule strikes again.

Want to improve your odds of being embraced by the shiny herd that doles out money, reviews, and awards? Make sure your project is controversial, but not problematic.

Thorne and Graham’s choice delivers the best of both worlds.

It’s controversial among those who don’t matter (denizens of the manosphere) but it won’t appear problematic to those who do matter (studio execs, actors, publicists, reviewers, and Emmy voters). Each side is crucial to the success of the project. Angering the right people gives the series a sheen of danger, but it's not the Theo van Gogh kind of danger. It’s more like the danger you might experience when you slather your sushi with too much wasabi. In other words, it’s the kind of danger that’s actually safe.

If the series generates unhinged Tweets and hateful online rants from problematic goons, that will only improve its standing among the monoculture. It communicates that the show falls on the correct side of the Us-vs-Them divide. Imagine how elated Netflix execs must have been when they learned that Elon Musk is tangling with the show. All their crestfallen competitors at HBO/Max can hope for now is that President Trump will launch a Truth Social tirade against their series, “The Penguin,” which was the Emmy frontrunner until “Adolescence” sucked up all the attention.

Don’t bet on it.

How to Make a Hit

“Adolescence” owes its success to an old recipe—mix innovative artistry with conformist themes, and add lots of luck.

I’m not irked by the decision to make the safe choice and explore toxic masculinity. It’s an important topic and some of my favorite movies and shows explore male violence. What really chaps my hide is the monoculture’s tedious myopia.

Eight Percenters ignore Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn who reminded us that “the line separating good and evil passes through every human heart.”

Our cultural gatekeepers prance through the world with one eye shut.

Toxic masculinity unleashes Netflix funding, prime minister praise, and Rotten Tomato ecstasy. But imagine an equally well-made series that explored the threat of say, toxic femininity, radical Islam, or gender ideology.

Good luck securing a meeting with Netflix for that project.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.