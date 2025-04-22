It’s a tough time to be growing up as a young woman.

Often it can be even tougher to grow up today as a young, progressive woman. But part of the reason it’s so tough is that, in some important ways, their lives aren’t as tough as they think they are. Confused?

Let’s take a step back.

Generations of Americans, including my own, have been spared from high-casualty warfare. Rates of violent crime remain much lower than they were in the 80s and early 90s. In the U.S., many terrible diseases, such as tuberculosis and polio, have all but vanished, and today we all enjoy life-saving advances that weren't available even to the world’s elite just a century ago.

Calvin Coolidge’s son died after a blister he developed playing tennis on White House grounds became infected. Penicillin would have saved his life.

Such positive developments benefit males and females, so what’s going on with young women, especially young progressive women? After all, that group is especially likely to be anxious and depressed.

Part of the problem is that parents, schools, and media outlets often fail to teach young people, including young women, the whole picture. Some things have gotten worse, but other things have gotten better. Knowing some history helps us resist the common temptation to assume we live in uniquely awful times. Covid was bad, but it was nothing like the Black Death.

Another part of the problem addresses young women more directly. The rise of social media in the 2010s hurt girls and young women more than it hurt boys and young men, who were more likely to be obsessed with video games than comparing themselves with their peers on Instagram.

Today our culture is finally eager to discuss the ill effects of social media, but even that doesn’t get us all the way to our question. Social media can help us understand some of the troubles young women face today, but what about young, progressive women?

Part of the problem reveals itself in attempts to highlight threats specific to women, threats like sexism. Of course, we must take care to recognize sexism, and many social incentives help ensure we don’t understate it. But like peoples’ lives in general, the lives of young women remain a mixed bag. And some things have gotten better. It may be uncomfortable to say it out loud, but overstating sexism can be just as harmful as understating it.

Young progressive women are especially likely to keep sexism in the forefront of their minds. Stories of sexism fill their social media feeds, as well as the podcasts, shows, and media they consume. On campus, administrators and professors continue to highlight sexism.

The higher ed monoculture rarely allows for the kind of viewpoint diversity that would challenge the sacred belief that American culture is fundamentally sexist. If you believe a pernicious systemic force will undermine you no matter how hard you work, you will be more likely to slip into anxiety and depression.

But the focus on sexism doesn’t begin in college. It begins much earlier and can be found in countless places, including educational podcasts for kids.

The Wide End of the Funnel

My 10-year-old son devours podcasts, especially offerings from American Public Media such as Million Bazillion, a podcast about money “that helps dollars make more sense.” It’s one of his favorites—and mine.

For years, he’s listened to episodes over and over on his own. And while driving together, I’ve probably heard almost every episode at least once. The podcast mixes captivating storytelling with humor in a way that makes learning a pleasure for kids.

And yes, being an APM production, you will be unsurprised to learn that the show’s worldview leans left. It’s often not a big deal. Sometimes the bias ranges between faint and imperceptible, but other times the dogmatism becomes a bit much.

Consider the episode about the pink tax. Here’s the cold opener:

JED: Hmmm. Hmmm. Hmmm. BRIDGET: Hey Jed, what’cha doing? JED: Oh, hey. I’m trying to figure out what’s different about these jump ropes. They seem exactly the same...except for the color. One of them is pink. One is blue. BRIDGET: Oh, I didn’t know you were in the market for a jump rope! JED: Well I really wanted the pink jump rope but it’s slightly more expensive than the blue one. So I know it’s probably more responsible if I buy the cheaper one...but I really like the pink one. Why does that one have to cost more?

Sidebar: Of course, the male co-host is interested in the pink product. My son and I always chuckle at APM’s efforts to correct the audience’s sex-based assumptions. If the episode is about gladiators, it will feature a girl co-host. If they’re talking unicorns, it’s time to bring in a boy.

Anyhow, back to the pink tax.

A young listener posed a question to the hosts:

“I’m Isabella and I come from California. And my question is, why are women’s accessories or attire so much more expensive than men’s?” BRIDGET: So Jed, I think you and I both agree on why we HAD to answer this question for today’s show. JED: Yep. I heard this was a thing years ago. But I totally thought we’d fixed it! I had no idea that it’s STILL happening. BRIDGET: Exactly. I was shocked. And Isabella wasn’t happy when she first figured this out either: ISABELLA: Well I visited some websites and I saw that some women’s clothing were more expensive than men’s clothing. I thought it was unfair. BRIDGET: It seems TOTALLY unfair!

The hosts explain that the pink tax isn’t an official tax like a sales tax. Rather, “the phrase ‘pink tax’ is just a way we describe the extra money that companies sometimes charge for products they think women will buy.”

Bridget and Jed zero in on some examples — bike helmets and polo shirts — where the “girl” version costs more than the “boy” version. When it comes to another example (ballpoint pens), the girl version cost twice as much as the boy version.

The pink tax can really add up, so you can see why girls and women would be upset.

The show turns to a “topically appropriate” punk rock song (with young, female vocals) to help co-host Bridget express her angst:

You say you want me to pay. MORE!

That’s why I’ll kick down your dumb DOOR!

Bury my axe in your pink tax. SCORE!

Then we’ll see who’s gonna feel MORE! Never never gonna never gonna gonna pay! Never never gonna never gonna gonna pay! Never never gonna never gonna gonna pay! WHOO!

OK, now that listeners are sufficiently fired up, it might be a good time to examine why some girl things cost more than some boy things.

Sexism is one possible explanation, but maybe there are others.

Sexism or Something Else?

To their credit, the hosts interview Sanra Abeles of the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. She worked on a study about the pink tax and provided some context.

Sometimes product features like ruffles or additional fabric cost more to produce.

Sometimes factories are set up to make something, say hammers, in one color, say black. In such cases, it can cost more to make brightly colored hammers. That’s because the company has to shut down production and change some equipment.

In other cases, companies simply price products based on what they think consumers will pay. Market research tells them that men just aren’t willing to spend as much as women for certain things. Such price discrimination affects all kinds of demographics. For instance, movie theaters charge young adults more than seniors, but that doesn’t mean they have it out for 30-somethings.

You might think that kind of context would diffuse the righteous indignation the episode had been building up. You might think that, but you’d be wrong.

What Just Happened?

My poor son had to listen to his father work through all kinds of emotions as we listened to the episode in the car.

First I hollered at the podcast for neglecting basic economic explanations, then I praised it for providing context, then I switched back to hollering at the podcast for brushing off the important context that it provided.

But can you blame me?

I mean, check out how the hosts wind down the show:

JED: Alright so today we got a question that an observant listener sent our way...she noticed that sometimes, women’s clothes and accessories are more expensive than REALLY similar versions made for men. So we looked into why that was. BRIDGET: The answer isn’t totally satisfactory. Because the bottom line is...girls are often asked to buy things that are more expensive than very similar items meant for boys. A lot of times, it doesn’t seem like there’s a good reason for it. And those extra dollars really add up!

It’s almost like the Sanra Abeles interview never happened.

Guts vs. Evidence

The hosts begin the episode by highlighting a threat. They spend most of the time building up the threat before undercutting it with important context. But as the show ends, the hosts return to hyping the threat.

The angry punk rock song returns and Bridget tells Isabella and all the other girls listening that issues like the pink tax can be frustrating because “sometimes there are things about the way money works that aren’t fair.” She advises listeners to keep highlighting injustices and to “trust your gut.”

No, don’t trust your gut!

Your gut, my gut, all of our guts often lead us astray. They’re very likely to tell us the world is out to get us, even when it isn’t. It’s wise to listen to our gut. Let’s investigate what it’s saying, but we should also allow ourselves to be surprised.

Good evidence should trump gut feelings. And if a suspected threat can be better explained by mundane factors unrelated to bigotry, we should embrace that as good news.

Conditioning kids to reject good news doesn’t help them. It doesn’t empower them.

It merely contributes to a long process that chips away at their happiness.