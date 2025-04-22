Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Esme Fae's avatar
Esme Fae
4d

Things like this annoy me to no end. I have three daughters, and the "EVERYTHING IS SEXISM" messages aimed at them really irritate me, especially since I am old enough to remember *actual* sexism, such as my aunt being denied a mortgage because she was an unmarried woman - despite the fact that she was a nursing supervisor at a large hospital and made more money than my dad did, and HE had a mortgage.

First of all, it's not like we women are FORCED to buy the pink "girl's" item. We can buy the unisex or the men's version; no one is preventing us. I recently bought a Carhartt winter jacket; I ended up getting the men's version because it was $40 cheaper, and I like oversized jackets. Plus, it had bigger pockets. The tradeoff is that I now look like a construction worker when I wear it, but I don't care.

Similarly, I wanted a woman-specific mountain bike from Juliana (the women's division of Santa Cruz Bicycles) solely because it came in a beautiful color. My husband talked me out of it, pointing out that since mountain bikers are about 85% male, a woman's bike would have lower resale value than the standard "unisex" version. Sigh...I did want that lovely purple color, though! And I was willing pay more for it, if I had to.

Women's clothes...well, the fact of the matter is that women tend to like clothes a lot more than men do, and we tend to want new clothes much more frequently than most men do, and we tend to care more about being in style than men do, and we want our clothing to flatter our bodies to a much greater extent than men do. Men's clothing is all pretty basic; the cuts are looser and roomier, there's not a lot of of design work going into it and the expectation is the man will wear a pair of pants or a sweater until it falls apart, at which point he will buy a new one that is likely very similar to the old one.

Women don't generally approach clothing like that; we want to look stylish, we want it to make us look thinner or younger or sexier or whatever (which admittedly is a lot to ask of a garment), and there's a lot more variation in shape from one woman to another than there is between men. Most men, for example, have shoulders wider than their hips, and the big variation is how large or small the belly is - but women come in all sorts of shapes from slender and willowy to curvy to athletic to pear-shaped to apple-shaped to hourglass-shaped - so there is a LOT more design and fit testing that has to go into women's clothing. And all that design work costs money; so even if the women's version of a garment costs roughly the same in material and labor to sew, the designer will have probably spent much, much more time on the pattern than on a comparable men's garment.

If we ladies collectively really cared about this, we would stop buying women's clothes and just adopt the male approach of buying a few utilitarian, shapeless garments and wearing them until they fall apart. But we don't do that, because the idea of wearing unflattering ugly clothes forever is depressing to us, and we are willing to spend large amounts of money on clothes that make us feel pretty because it is apparently worth it to us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
3d

Girl's pens? Boy's pens? How about, just pens? Those are the ones I buy.

But seriously, as a man who was in business for decades, and who has a modicum of common sense, I can give a simple answer to the conundrum of pricing. It's the supply/demand curves. Too many people think the businesses can make more money by simply raising the price. But the more the price goes up, the fewer items get sold. There is a 'sweet spot', often very difficult even for experts to find. It is the price that maximizes profits. That sweet spot is sometimes attained by LOWERING the price.

It is the consumer, more than the supplier, who determines the price. I don't understand why so few people realize this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture