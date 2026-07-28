Maybe it all started on March 17, 2012.

I’ve never been sure when to place the exact year, let alone the exact date. But if pressed, I’d probably choose this date as the official beginning of The Maddening, the time when it seemed like nearly every social indicator from race relations to anxiety got much worse.

Why single out March 17, 2012?

Well, that’s the day David Muir, host of ABC World News Tonight, faced the camera and said:

We’re going to turn to the anger and anguish in Orlando, Florida tonight. Police have just released the 911 calls in the shooting death of a teenage boy who went out to buy some Skittles and then was shot and killed by a man who was leading a neighborhood watch.

And with that, Americans were introduced to the Trayvon Martin case and so much more. The case would be the first in a series of high-profile racially-charged sagas that journalists would frame as damning evidence of systemic racism in America’s criminal justice system. The nation would turn from the death of Trayvon Martin to the deaths of other black Americans including Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, and George Floyd.

But what if the spate of high-profile cases represented not systemic racism, but a different kind of systemic malady? What if it represented widespread journalistic malpractice? That’s the thesis of Crimes of Omission: Distorted Justice: The Media’s War on Truth, an excellent new book by veteran journalist Rob Rosen.

Rosen describes how our nation’s most influential journalists succumbed to groupthink. He explains, with balanced and explosive storytelling, how the media repeated the same mistakes over and over in service of a victim-oppressor narrative that overlooks complexities and shades of grey.

I used to produce for ABC Network News, so I consider myself a fairly savvy consumer of news. And having witnessed the groupthink and bias from the inside, I’m always wondering what parts of the story journalists have decided to omit and highlight. So I was surprised when, again and again, I learned I was ignorant of key details in some of the most-discussed stories of the 2010s.

One refreshing aspect of Crimes of Omission is that Rosen does not shy away from exploring shades of grey. He explores the good and the bad of Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman, and all the major figures in the high-profile cases he covers.

Let’s return to the Trayvon Martin case and consider George Zimmerman. Rosen notes that prominent media figures tried to depict him as a racist, trigger-happy wannabe cop who murdered a baby-faced black teen. But maybe there was more to the story.

The Trayvon Martin Case

Zimmerman claimed he shot Martin in self defense, but maybe something else was at play. It’s true Zimmerman had a checkered past — for instance, he was once arrested for shoving an undercover cop — but was he racist?

Journalists encouraged viewers and readers to assume anti-black bias influenced Zimmerman’s actions. No doubt his German last name helped with the framing, but other details complicated it. For instance, Zimmerman’s mother was Afro-Peruvian, Zimmerman started an insurance business with a black business partner, and he mentored two black teens.

Such details don’t necessarily rule out bigoted motives, but had the case for Zimmerman’s racism been strong, you can be sure the prosecuting attorneys would have made it. But Rosen notes that they stopped short of that framing. The thin case for racism even led President Obama’s Department of Justice to decline to press charges.

Of course, none of that stopped journalists from attempting to inject race into the case before and after the trial. The TODAY Show presented viewers with selectively edited 911 audio that suggested Zimmerman was racist and CNN’s Anderson Cooper invited Martin’s attorney and mother to frame the case in racist terms.

“You have no doubt that if it was Trayvon Martin who had shot a white person that Trayvon would be in jail,” Cooper asked, “that if it was any African American who had shot a white person, that suspect would be in jail.”

Martin’s attorney nodded and said, “Absolutely, Anderson. They could say self-defense, but they would still be arrested and put in jail.”

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Journalists should understand that crimes often involve deeply flawed actors on all sides. But time and again, Rosen shows how reporters seemed most interested in details that would make their pre-determined victims appear more sympathetic and their pre-determined oppressors more villainous.

Reporters used older visuals to frame the Martin story to their liking. Photos typically depicted Trayvon Martin, not as a 17-year-old who was three inches taller than Zimmerman, but as a child. During the CNN interview cited above, Cooper’s staff opened its coverage with a smiling picture of a young Trayvon holding a baby.

The most influential names in news remained uninterested in obtaining seven hundred pages of transcripts that contained all of Martin’s text messages before his death. So that task fell to Joel Gilbert, a conspiracy-mongering gadfly Rosen describes as “nobody’s idea of a true journalist.” But the texts spoke for themselves and they revealed little-known sides of Martin, including that he loved to fight. In one text he brags about “knocking someone out,” in another he summarizes his street fighting strategy as “swing first.”

Ultimately, prosecutors would charge Zimmerman with second-degree murder, a charge that could have put him behind bars for life. But careful observers would soon see the weakness of the prosecution’s case. The testimony of John Good, whom Rosen calls “the only objective witness in the case,” supported Zimmerman’s account that he acted in self defense. A forensic pathologist testified that Martin had been on top of Zimmerman when the defendant fired the fatal shot. He further testified that Zimmerman’s injuries appeared to be consistent with his account of the events.

But reporters continued to selectively omit or emphasize details based on whether they supported their favored narrative. “The American people trusted mainstream journalists to give them a clear picture of the trial,” writes Rosen, “and they were being told every night that a racist, gun-toting, wannabe cop had blown away a child walking home with juice and candy.”

So when jurors found Zimmerman not guilty, audiences reacted the way the media had conditioned them to react. Many regarded the verdict as more evidence of systemic racism. Celebrities took to social media to register their outrage. Atlanta Falcons receiver Roddy White tweeted, “Fucking Zimmerman got away with murder today wow what kind of world do we live in. All them jurors should go home tonight and kill themselves for letting a grown man get away with killing a kid.”

Stick to the Script

So many of the explosive cases that came next followed a similar script. Irresponsible journalists tell the story they want to tell. Frightened prosecutors overcharge and fail to secure a conviction. Celebrities, social media users, and journalists cry foul, and the cycle continues again.

At any point, journalists could have diffused the madness.

Rosen notes that police kill considerably more unarmed white suspects than black, yet reporters routinely ignore inconvenient figures such as Tony Timpa. Reporters could have provided sophisticated big-picture analysis of police violence, the kind provided by Harvard’s Roland Fryer. But instead of celebrating a black academic, they ignored him and his “problematic” findings. Reporters could have searched for the truth, but instead they announced their preferred “truth” first and then embarked on cycles of confirmation bias.

More than a decade after Trayvon Martin’s death, The Maddening has hurt Americans of every hue. It fomented violence and suspicion, and what’s especially disheartening is that America hasn’t learned from its mistakes because the institution tasked with reporting reality has buckled to a most cowardly form of groupthink.