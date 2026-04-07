I have some questions for you.

Have you heard about the husband of Kristi Noem, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, donning fake breasts and participating in online “bimbofication” fetish forums?

Have you heard about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife expressing antisemetic and pro-terrorist views online?

Which is the more important story?

Our culture’s most influential journalists and comedians have made their choice pretty clear.

Byron Noem’s fetish has been mocked by SNL and The Daily Show and covered by many of the most famous brands in news.

But what about the wife of Zohran Mamdani?

Two weeks ago, in a Shiny Herd guest essay, Rob Rosen highlighted some of her disturbing social media activity. More recently, Free Expression’s Matthew Hennessey argues that in most contexts, “Rama Duwaji’s long digital trail of support for terrorists and antisemites would be a permanent liability for her politically ambitious husband.”

But that’s not how it works in the New York of today …

where Zohran Mamdani can designate his wife a “private person” and the millennial press corps dutifully stands down. The New York Times runs a story declaring the whole business a noncontroversy and everybody moves on. Bryon Noem gets no such deal, despite also being a political spouse. The private-person loophole doesn’t apply to him because he and his Republican wife are “family values” people. That means they can’t be victims. They can only be hypocrites and, as such, deserve every possible humiliation.

Is this a case of double standards? Maybe the problem is having no standards at all.

Let me propose a general rule: Storytellers should have one standard.

Hold on, let me slap a condition onto that proposed rule — Storytellers should have one standard if they don’t want to be regarded as partisan hacks. Those who embrace hackiness should be able to continue bumbling through life as giant blindspots obstruct their vision.

Maybe there’s an argument for cutting comedians more slack. After all, a dude sporting fake knockers will get you easy laughs. But maybe that makes the opposite point. If the laughs come so easy, that merely amplifies a bit’s hackiness.

And what about consistency? SNL writers have shown less interest when their team bears the man boobs. SNL and The Daily Show apparently ignored the Canadian teacher with the infamous Z cups, but I can already imagine the objections to my line reasoning. But that person isn’t a public person!

And that’s the problem. We should aim for one standard for all regardless of tribal affiliation: Treat all spouses of government officials as newsworthy (or jokeworthy) or not. But usually enough wiggle room emerges, either legitimately or via partisan rationalization, that storytellers feel justified in making exceptions to the equal-treatment standard.

As much as I loathe the positions of Duwaji, it’s true, as Sharon Cardinal points out, that some of her controversial social media activity occurred long before Mamdani ran for office. Indeed, some occurred when she was under age 18. That is a wrinkle that, I admit, hadn’t occurred to me right away. So maybe we should add an age condition to our general rule: Treat all spouses of government officials equally and only cover the things they said and did after they turned 18.

That rule would leave plenty of Duwaji’s controversial social media activity as fair game. But have we finally settled the matter or have we just invited yet another response from the other team?

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You could imagine a similar back-and-forth unfolding in the man boob debate.

Those who don’t want to cover the Canadian Z cup story will point out that the protagonist Kayla Lemieux isn’t a public figure. Then again, if you’ve seen the photos and followed the story, it seems likely that Lemieux aspired to be a public figure. In fact, it appears that the whole saga turned out to be nothing more than a publicity stunt. The absurdly large and obviously fake breasts that Lemieux claimed to be real are now gone. “Kayla” now goes by “Kerry,” and wants to be addressed as “Mr. Lemieux.”

So is what one does at a school, as a stunt, in front of students more public than what one does online, at home, in secret? Does it matter that the latter is married to a politician?

Even if both sides can agree on what “public figure” means, many other issues remain to be adjudicated. Maybe we just shouldn’t expect Canadian stories to be news in the U.S. or maybe national borders are unimportant when similar societies grapple with similar controversies. Should we care that Noem’s actions might open the door to blackmail from unsavory characters?

The back-and-forth could go on and on with each side citing details that help their argument while still pretending to be bound by an objective standard. That’s the funny thing about people. We want it all. We want to have our principles and avoid them too. We want to score a short-term win during the current news cycle, but we also yearn to see ourselves as respecting a transcendent standard.

Few of us will say, “I think we should only mock and criticize people who disagree with me!” Yet we often say that with our behavior. It’s a different version of “free speech for me, but not for thee.” We tout the benefits of free speech, but howl about censorship only when our team gets muzzled.

Four fake boobs reveal so much: When it comes to countless issues of principle, our culture is filled with far more preachers than practitioners.