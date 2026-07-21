Sunday’s World Cup final was a frustrating watch for fans of Argentina. Lionel Messi, their legendary captain, the player many consider the greatest of all time, struggled against Spain’s smothering defense. But imagine if Messi simply grabbed the ball with his hands and threw it into his opponents’ goal. Would Argentina fans cheer wildly? I don’t think so.

Such a flagrant rules violation would strike them as bizarre. They would probably wonder if Messi needed psychological help.

It’s not just a soccer thing. Baseball fans know batters can’t advance to first base by threatening to hit the pitcher with a bat. Fight fans know that a kick to the groin is a low blow.

Fans remain notoriously partisan. They’ll wail about calls that don’t go their way, but even the lunatics with painted faces won’t cross certain lines. Even they respect the game enough to agree on flagrant violations. Yet something strange happens when the competition switches from sports to politics. In this domain, partisans rarely acknowledge low blows. But it’s worse than that. Political fanatics don’t just tolerate cheating, they reward it. They contribute to the rise of smugnorance.

When Cheating Is Rewarded

The Washington Post recently ran an op-ed by Marian L. Tupy titled, “Socialists Think Wealth Is Stolen. They’re Wrong.” Tupy addressed the rise in anti-rich sentiment and the trendiness of wealth taxes. He challenged prominent American socialists, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently claimed, “You can’t earn a billion dollars.” Years ago, she made a similar assertion, “No one ever makes a billion dollars,” she said. “You take a billion dollars.”

Tupy embarked on a heady history of some key economic concepts including the labor theory of value, which holds that the value of something should be determined by the labor exerted to create it. He noted that the concept, though introduced by others, was taken to its extreme by Karl Marx who held that profit comes from unpaid labor, which makes every employer an oppressor and every fortune a crime.

Tupy then explained how, in the 19th century, other economists showed that Marx had it all wrong. Workers don’t determine value, buyers do. We buy things that we value, and different people value different products differently.

Tupy goes on to explain other issues including the role of the entrepreneur and the rise of wealth tax proposals in the U.S.:

Wealth taxes aren’t a new idea. In 2019, Sanders introduced a tax plan engineered to cut U.S. billionaire fortunes in half within 15 years. Europe already ran this experiment. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development found that 12 member countries, all in Europe, taxed net wealth in 1990. Only four did by 2017. According to one estimate from economist Éric Pichet, France’s version of the tax cost roughly twice what it collected and drove out approximately 200 billion euros, or around $228 billion, in capital. French President Emmanuel Macron abolished the tax in 2017.

So which of those points did the top-rated Washington Post reader comment address? Exactly zero:

It’s good to have billions. Among other things, you can hire shills to write op-ed pieces to justify the current division of wealth. These essays are generally disguised version of the Divine Right of Kings principle, seeking to make the status quo so sacred that you can’t touch it. This one has many of the usual fallacies. Save your brain cells for Garfield on the comics page.

Compared to the general public, Washington Post readers are highly educated. OK, let me rephrase that: Washington Post readers are highly schooled. And WaPo readers are “special” in other ways too: They’re relatively wealthy and are quite likely to hold jobs in government or with companies closely tied to government. In short, they’re a pretty influential bunch.

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But do they deserve to be influential? This comment and the many upvotes it received suggests they have a difficult time thinking clearly. It suggests they value snark over engagement. It suggests they’re willing to cheer for cheaters.

Let’s consider the first two lines of the comment: “It’s good to have billions. Among other things, you can hire shills to write op-ed pieces to justify the current division of wealth.”

A junior high school English teacher who encountered such an argument from an eighth grader might gently point out that the student isn’t playing fair. Instead of addressing the points the author made, the comment represents nothing more than a lazy ad hominem attack. It’s one of the most common logical fallacies. It’s one even elementary school children should recognize and reject. No schoolyard dispute over a game of tag could be properly resolved by one kid hollering to another: “Well, you’re ugly!” Even many children would recognize that as a weak argument.

In the next line, the commenter commits another logical fallacy, a red herring. It’s another way to distract readers from the real issues under debate.

My favorite part comes next. After committing two fallacies, the commenter calls out Tupy for committing fallacies! What are his alleged fallacies? The commenter doesn’t say. They’re just “many of the usual” ones.

The smug delivery demotes the comment from plain-old ignorance to smugnorance. The commenters who praised the comment, just made a sad situation worse. Instead of calling out the low blows, they rewarded cheating.

I can’t help but think of the Rollo sisters. The Arkansas duo got arrested for vandalizing a Charlie Kirk memorial, then delivered a shotgun blast of smugnorance about the First Amendment, fascism, and irony, before scoring a big cash reward (nearly $28,000!) from enablers on GoFundMe.

It’s a pathetic episode, but the Rollo sisters are Gen Zers, so maybe they’ll grow out of it. On the other hand, WaPo readers skew middle aged and up. Recall that they’re also more likely than the general public to hold advanced degrees and enjoy political influence. The Rollo sisters might have given us a more amusing mug shot, but the WaPo readers should strike us as more disturbing.

Too Soon for Doom?

Yes, it’s just one post. Then again, other highly-ranked comments to Tupy’s op-ed also reveal plenty of smugnorance. And it’s also true that smugnorance can strike anywhere on the political spectrum. All that’s needed to sustain it is an incentive structure that rewards cheating over fair play.

What’s especially frightening is that today’s culture rewards smugnorance in everyone from pop culture icons to professors. Even bastions of supposedly serious inquiry such as the Post inflate the egos of those who respond to their interlocutors with a rhetorical kick to the groin.

What partisans fail to realize is that these short-term wins leave their teams weaker in the long run. Lazy minds on the political field are just as bad as lazy bodies on the soccer field. But in the world of us-vs-them discourse, we’re slow to referee our team and quick to dismiss charges of foul play from the other team.

We’d all probably benefit from the threat of a yellow card, but the screwy state of incentives will likely continue to reward those who cheat with words.