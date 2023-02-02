Welcome to Shiny Herd
An insider’s view on groupthink in entertainment, media, and more
left to right: Then-U.S. Rep. Dana Roherbacher (R-CA), “Little Pink House” writer-director Courtney Moorehead Balaker, executive producer Kerry Welsh, the real Susette Kelo, producer Ted Balaker, and U.S. Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) at the 2018 Capitol Hill screening of “Little Pink House.”
This year is a perilous time to release the film I just directed, bu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Shiny Herd to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.