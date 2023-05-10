Surbhi, just Surbhi

I first met Surbhi (below she explains why she has no last name) in 2016 when she snuck into a private screening of a film I directed called Can We Take a Joke?

The event took place at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., and the post-screening panel discussion included my wife (who produced the film) and me, as well as an ACLU attorney, G…