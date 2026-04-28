Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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Rob's avatar
Rob
8h

Great column. An important reminder that protecting free speech often means defending the rights of people we don't like saying things we find reprehensible.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
11h

Yes, but...

While Kimmel has a right to be an asshole, ABC also has the right to fire him. I would say it has the responsibility to fire him.

There's an old saying: Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. Clearly, that distinction is lost on Kimmel, and on ABC. And on most MSN.

I'll say again, I was never drawn to Trump, progressives pushed me to him.

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