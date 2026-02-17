Shiny Herd

Margo Margan
4d

Oh, I "love" how they assume stoic on the surface = completely uninterested in emotions as a whole. I have tons of male friends and all of them are able to listen to someone's struggles and express emotions when they need to. Privately, between trusted people. They just don't have public breakdowns on the front page of social media. Because that's weird, and there are times when we all need to put personal feelings aside. "Toxic masculinity" as it's used here just describes my personality type - and I'm not even a man. It's weird to be told the way you think naturally is inherently bad/only a result of conditioning.

I'm trying to be more mindful about this in my own writing. I tend to gravitate towards male characters and highly character-driven psychological thrillers, but I worry the result is accidentally turning all of the men into crybabies.

Coco McShevitz
4d

“A very fragile, vulnerable masculinity” is oxymoronic.

