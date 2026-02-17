Try to imagine the indiest indie movie possible.

OK, it doesn’t matter what you came up with because I think I’ve got you beat.

Behold: Patryk is an artist who struggles to sell his paintings, and Maria comes from a well-off background and created Tear Dealer, an art project that lets poor people sell their tears, collected in vials.

That’s how The Hollywood Reporter introduces Tell Me What You Feel, a new movie that recently premiered at the prestigious International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The film seems about as “indie” as it gets. I mean, come on — poor people are selling their tears!

Yet in another way, it sounds monotonously orthodox.

Does It Please The Gatekeeper?

THR interviewed the film’s Polish director and co-writer Łukasz Ronduda:

Discussing his inspirations for the film, the creative highlights that the character Patryk is based on a real person, as is Maria. Plus, the Tear Dealer project is real, too. But he wove elements of real life together with his own creations. “Tell Me What You Feel is a synthesis – creative fiction based on real inspirations,” Ronduda explains.

That synthesis includes themes American audiences will find familiar. Ronduda encounters young Poles steeped in therapy culture. They’re eager to discuss their trauma and explore non “toxic” forms of masculinity. It’s a theme that appealed to the director. Says Ronduda, “This film is also about new masculinity, a very fragile, vulnerable masculinity.”

It’s a theme the interviewer was eager to explore:

Let’s go back to the idea of vulnerable rather than toxic masculinity for a moment. The writer-director does see a likelihood that this could stand out to viewers as interesting at a time when a range of political leaders around the world follow a right-wing conservatism that seems to have little interest in emotions. “It seems that toxic masculinity is coming back in Poland, also in political parties,” Ronduda says. “I feel it’s important to introduce such fragile new men as Patryk and discuss this type who is open to emotions.”

He wants to introduce “fragile new men” to the screen, but films have long showcased sensitive male roles. It’s good for the Polish lead actor that Ronduda cast an unknown because it’s easy to picture Timothée Chalamet selling his tears on screen. In an earlier generation, the role might have gone to Alan Alda.

If Ronduda wanted to try something new, he could try to replenish our culture’s tough-guy shortage. How long can we expect Clint Eastwood, Liam Neeson, and Sylvester Stallone to kick ass? Stallone has been throwing left hooks since the Ford administration, and sure, the barrel-chested bruiser still has that famous swagger, but he turns 80 this year. Maybe next season’s Tulsa King will have Dwight Manfredi busting up bad guys with a cane.

Or maybe it’s time to give five-time World’s Strongest Man, MMA fighter, and Polish folk hero Mariusz Pudzianowski some acting lessons. Imagine him starring alongside Kevin Hart in a buddy-cop movie, cracking wise and cracking heads. Count me in. Such films are good for a laugh, but we could also use richer depictions of masculinity.

Poland on the East River

I’m part Polish and my dad grew up in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the Warsaw of the West.

Back in the 50s and 60s, it was big on babka and babushkas. When I lived there briefly in the late 90s, store owners would still speak to customers in Polish. But today, Little Poland has been mostly replaced with hipster culture. Dudes in skinny jeans pushing corgis in strollers? Not in my dad’s Greenpoint!

When my brothers and I were growing up, my dad was quick to celebrate any famous Pole. Charles Bronson? Polish! Joseph Conrad? Polish!

I’m not trying to out-Pole Ronduda. He’s steeped in Polish culture in a way I never was, but the broad strokes of Polish masculinity can still be found all over YouTube. And it seems like the modern Polish man is still mostly like my dad — tough, traditional, stoic, but also warm.

So let’s not get baited into a debate between binaries. It’s not Pudzianowski vs. Patryk or Stallone vs. Chalamet. Ronduda says he likes to showcase artists and incorporate real-word inspirations, so why not make a movie about the heroics of a famous Polish artist named Karol Wojtyla? He exhibits a kind of masculinity that is tough but tender, and he played a key role in undermining one of history’s greatest tyrannies.

But I’m guessing Ronduda would pass on that project. You see, Karol Wojtyla is better known as Pope John Paul II. And he helped undermine Communism, the tyranny that brutalized Poland after the horrors of Nazism finally perished.

Ronduda describes his movie as Marxist, so if you assumed his ultra-indie motif of poor people selling their tears alluded to Poland under Communism, you’d be wrong. Indeed, the filmmaker references the old days with a wistful sigh. “In 1989, at the beginning of the transformation from Communism to capitalism, we started as a very equal society, the filmmaker says. “But more than 35 years later, we have big inequalities, big economic divisions, and, of course, that is also the background for polarization in Poland and [beyond].”

Critics often point out that communism is actually very good at delivering equality — equality of misery. And it is true that prisoners rotting away in gulags are quite equal, but the “equality of misery” critique is only partly true. In an important sense, Communist regimes have always been deeply unequal. The nomenklatura, made up of high ranking party officials, bureaucrats and managers, sat atop society and enjoyed far greater wealth and comfort than the proles.

Consider Boleslaw Bierut, leader of Communist-ruled Poland from 1948 until 1956. Józef Światło, a high ranking Polish security officer who defected to the West reports that Bierut lived in “no less than ten lavishly and luxuriously furnished palaces … all fitted out with legendary magnificence.”

Światło recalls details from one of Bierut’s palaces including imported furniture, cigarettes, and wines:

And beside the batteries of bottles, on foreign porcelain dishes and silver platters are caviar, smoked salmon, lobster and the most delicate cold hors d’oeuvre of meat and fish … an entire state apparatus exists to ensure that there should be no lack of the best and most valuable things at Comrade Bierut’s table.

I wonder if Ronduda gets worked up about that kind of inequality.

The existence of the nomenklatura is probably an important reason why socialism and communism remain popular among Western elites. After the revolution, do you think American socialists like Zohran Mamdani and AOC imagine themselves grabbing their sickles and heading to the fields?

What’s especially shortsighted about Ronduda’s critique is that Poland has been thriving under capitalism. It’s the most successful economy to emerge from behind the Iron Curtain, and it recently surpassed Switzerland to become the world’s 20th largest economy. Yes, that kind of prosperity comes with some inequality, but a rising tide has lifted all ships. Poland’s inflation adjusted per-person GDP has risen from $13,000 in 1990 to $44,400 in 2023. And of course shedding Communism also did wonders for free speech and other civil liberties.

Rewarding Conformity

The fact that the world doesn’t revile communism as much as fascism is one of the great failures of modern education. But that a Pole who lived under Communism would exhibit such myopia is extra depressing. I can’t help but notice that Ronduda is an academic (PhD in art), a curator at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, and that his film enjoys government funding (it was co-financed by the Polish Film Institute).

From the East to the West, Eight Percenters have a knack for directing government funding toward their artistic pursuits. And their tastes, habits, and worldviews transcend language barriers. If you’re a filmmaker from a small nation faraway from LA or New York, you will probably have a hard time attracting the attention of influential gatekeepers if you tell stories that celebrate strong men and free enterprise. But make films about inequality, toxic masculinity, and other approved causes, and you might land a glowing piece in The Hollywood Reporter. You might enjoy a premiere at a top film festival.

Remember, the “indie” in “indie films” stands for “independent.” But in practice, the independent film world does its best to incentivize the opposite. It rewards, not independence, but orthodoxy. It’s a sad inversion that myopic filmmakers and cultural gatekeepers will continue to overlook.

Since the fall of the Iron Curtain, artists in former Communist nations no longer have to suck up to party officials. They’re free to make any type of film, even ones that criticizes the system that allows them to enjoy that freedom.