Toxic masculinity—it’s one of social elites’ favorite targets. And for good reason, masculinity can indeed turn toxic. The same can be said of femininity, but elites’ outrage has always been selective and these days they’re laser-focused on toxic men.

Countless movies, shows, and articles highlight the kind of degraded man-child masculinity championed by Andrew Tate and his ilk. By now, we all recognize that swaggering mix of aggression, misogyny, and insecurity. So when a studio movie comes along that offers boys a decidedly un-toxic brand of masculinity to which they can aspire, you’d think our cultural gatekeepers would cheer.

Consider The Way of the Warrior Kid, a new kids’ movie set to be released on Apple TV on November 25. It stars Chris Pratt (best known for his roles in the Jurassic Park and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises) and is based on the bestselling series by retired Navy Seal Jocko Willink (commonly referred to simply as “Jocko”).

I know the series well. When my son was about six, I started reading (and re-reading) it to him. Each time I re-read one of the books, I was sure he’d want me to switch to something else, but again and again, he returned to The Way of the Warrior Kid. I must have read the series to him a dozen times. So I’m curious to see how social elites will receive the movie, but one early indicator isn’t encouraging.

Does All Art Have to be Political?

While reacting to the movie’s trailer, the AV Club, a Rotten Tomatoes “Top Critic” site, referred to Pratt an a “Charlie Kirk-praising action hero” and Jocko as a “controversial former Navy SEAL turned author, podcaster, and right-wing Covid denier.” And, as for the plot: “[T]he burly Jake [played by Pratt] essentially bullies his nephew into not being bullied any more through pull-ups, early morning garbage can wake up calls, and ju-jitsu training with a terrifying-looking instructor (played by Willinick [sic]).”

The snide political swipes reveal what is so often the case these days — self-styled cultural outlets prioritize political conformity over art. The shallow sniping is an attempt to discredit the film without engaging with the filmmaking. The subtext reads: Pratt and Jocko are bad people, so good people should stay away from their movie!

But those political swipes aren’t just beside the point, they also happen to be wrong. Let me deconstruct the smugnorant rhetoric. Here “praising” Charlie Kirk refers to a tweet Pratt posted shortly after the conservative activist was murdered. Pratt wrote that he was “Praying for Charlie Kirk.”

Although even fair-minded progressives acknowledged that Kirk deserved praise, Pratt’s tweet falls well short of praise. Nevertheless it triggered plenty of social media thought-policers:

His post went viral and has garnered over 59.8 million views since. Along with the virality came all the backlash for the actor. The post attracted criticism from those who opposed Kirk’s political views. Many fans felt disappointed when Pratt offered his condolences. They urged many users to demand that Marvel and Disney drop Pratt from their future movies. While these demands have been loud, Marvel and Disney have issued no official statements about Pratt being fired.

And for those of you who think giant corporations always kowtow to online mobs, note that the suits didn’t fire Pratt. In the era of Savage Culture, perhaps this — execs not firing an actor for praying for a murder victim — counts as a win for free expression. Maybe now actors will play it safe and offer prayers only for the likes of, say, Yahya Sinwar.

And what’s all this about Jocko being a “Covid denier”? That charge is just as pathetic.

We’re long past the days when people reserved the term “denier” for loons who regard the Holocaust as fiction. Today it’s part of yet another Eight Percenter nonsense phrase that’s designed to replace accuracy with intimidation. You don’t want to support a denier, do you!

What does being a “Covid denier” even mean? That Jocko denies the existence of Covid? No, it simply means he dares to disagree with the Covid response favored by so many Eight Percenters, which includes heavy-handed lockdowns and officials’ mixed-messaging on issues such as masking.

Finally, let’s dig into the claim that “Jake essentially bullies his nephew into not being bullied any more.”

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What Uncle Jake Actually Teaches

Assuming the movie generally follows the book series, I can assure would-be viewers that the “bully” charge is as silly as the first two.

The Way of the Warrior Kid book series opens on 10-year-old Marc who sees himself as dumb and wimpy. He doesn’t know his times tables, he can’t do a single pull-up, he’s afraid to learn how to swim, and he gets bullied by Kenny Williamson. He knows his Uncle Jake, who happens to be a Navy Seal, will be visiting for the summer. Marc looks forward to the visit, but he’s also terrified that Uncle Jake will look down on him for being so pathetic.

Of course, Uncle Jake doesn’t demean Marc. He agrees to take him under his wing, provided that Marc plays by his rules. Marc knows he’ll have to work hard, but he’s thrilled to have his uncle mentor him.

Whether it’s math, swimming, pull-ups or Kenny Williamson, readers see how Uncle Jake teaches Marc to face his fears. Eventually, Marc is acing his math tests, swimming like a fish, banging out pull-ups, and learning self defense via Brazilian jiu-jitsu. (My son and I have trained jiu-jitsu together for years, and I could tell he enjoyed beginning his martial arts journey with Uncle Jake and Marc.)

Uncle Jake also teaches Marc restraint. He should make every effort to avoid a physical confrontation, and only use his jiu-jitsu in self defense or to help someone in need.

Eventually, Marc doesn’t just confront his bully, he befriends him. Over the years, Uncle Jake teaches Marc about many aspects of life including hard work, entrepreneurship, responsibility, humility (“Keep your ego in check”), competition (“You win or you learn”) and discipline (“Discipline equals freedom”).

Readers follow Marc as he transforms from a timid child to a confident pre-teen who wins jiu-jitsu tournaments, keeps his ego in check, respects others, admits when he’s wrong, and is always willing to help a friend in need. Thanks to the mentorship of Uncle Jake (and Jocko and Chris Pratt), Marc grows into the opposite of Andrew Tate.

The movie showcases a kind of masculinity that’s not only noble, but is actually attractive to boys. Snarksters should reflect on that before sounding off. I realize it could mean passing up lots of likes and retweets, but those distressed by toxic masculinity should consider dialing down the hyper-politicized sniping and watching The Way of the Warrior Kid with an open mind.