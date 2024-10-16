Saeed Malami, an interview subject from The Coddling movie

Just as she was about to leave, she turned to me and said, “You should have profiled a person of color who was raised in America. All the people of color you profiled grew up as part of the majority group.”



Then she said she was leaving. I thanked her for coming, and that was it.

This woman, a president of a major American university, had attended a special screening and reception for The Coddling of the American Mind, a film I directed, which will be released on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play on October 17.

It was a strange interaction.

She is accomplished and intelligent, but I wasn’t quite sure where she stood. I wish she had voiced her objection earlier in our conversation because then I could have asked her to clarify her position.

Common Themes

I’ve participated in many “Coddling” related events, Q&As, and interviews. One thing I can always count on is that audiences will love the young subjects we profile. They also appreciate the inclusion of international voices.

My wife/producing partner and I didn’t begin the project intending to include international students alongside American subjects, but when you come across people as thoughtful and charismatic as Kimi, Saeed, and Aryaan, how can you not ask them to be in your movie?

It didn’t take long for us to embrace the international angle because “fish-out-of-water” subjects help filmmakers tell stories like The Coddling. Fish out of water are relatable outsiders. They’re relatable because, at some point, we’ve all been the fish.

Take Saeed.

He explains how he watched hundreds of students arrive on campus on his first day at Lafayette College. Then his voice hushes like he’s delivering forbidden information. “And first of all,” he says, “I think I was just overwhelmed by just the sheer number of white people!”

He bursts into laughter and explains that he’s from Nigeria, “the biggest, blackest nation on earth,” and had rarely encountered white people. He confesses he had a hard time putting names to faces in his new environment because all the “Joshes and Jakes” looked the same to him.

Audiences always erupt in laughter along with Saeed. He and the audience share a moment of comedy and connection, not just because Saeed is an excellent storyteller, but because he’s a fish out of water.

What Connects Us

Most people find foreigners’ perspectives inherently fascinating. No matter where you travel, locals are eager to discover what outsiders think of their culture, their country, or their hometown.

Our brains often flash “warning!” when they encounter views from a rival tribe, but fish out of water have the power to depoliticize fraught issues. You can’t help but love Saeed, Kimi, and Aryaan, and since they come from “somewhere else” they are free from the tribal baggage that can lead to hasty judgements and closed minds.

Our filmmaking team wanted to highlight common humanity, and we humans tend to adopt a generous spirit toward those who are experiencing our culture for the first time. While telling his anecdote, Saeed’s immigrant status helps turn race—one of our culture’s diciest issues—into a vehicle for shared humanity and laughter.

Like the university president, a small segment of viewers remains bothered by the fact that the movie doesn’t include any American-born racial minorities. At least one viewer mentioned that such subjects would have been more relatable.

I can see how that would be true because the more someone is like you, the easier it is to relate to that person. The story told by an American person of color would be different than Saeed’s. Then again, as Saeed demonstrates, our common humanity can transcend race.

At a special screening of The Coddling movie at the Angelika Film Center in NYC

Is the Whole World Like Us?

The university president told me that our international subjects grew up as part of the majority group, but how does she know?

In America, and especially on college campuses, administrators and professors treat race as a top-tier identity characteristic. They can even give the impression that race is the most important part of a person.

But other cultures often think about race differently than we do, and they don’t necessarily prioritize identity characteristics like a typical Brown University undergrad. Consider our interview subject Aryaan. He’s from New Delhi, but he never disclosed his caste or religion—two factors that play a huge role in Indian society.

One of our American subjects, Anthony, is Latino, but the university president overlooks him probably due to age (he’s a Gen Xer). Well, another one of our American subjects, Lucy, is a Gen Zer who grew up as part of a minority group (she’s autistic). But, according to college administrators, disability isn’t a top-tier identity attribute on par with race.

Hold on, though.

Turns out Lucy is also Jewish, and since the October 7 attacks, Jews have been reminded of their minority status in many barbaric ways. However, our higher ed mandarins have long considered Jews to be white or at least white enough to be regarded as part of the “oppressor” class.

The subjects in our film are very racially diverse, but keep in mind the university president wasn’t criticizing the movie on the basis of race. She focused on the intersection of race and nationality. Suddenly race, that top-tier issue, slips down the identity hierarchy a bit? How odd.

But there’s a much more important issue—How would the practices and beliefs that fuel the Gen Z mental health crisis affect, say, a black American differently than a black African?

In The Coddling movie, Kimi, an international student from Uganda, explains how the microaggression training she received at her American college and on social media contributed to her very personal mental health crisis, one that led to anxiety, depression, and paranoia. Professors and administrators taught her to believe that Americans hated her because she’s a black woman.

She learned to interpret everyday interactions, such as a bus driver not stopping precisely in front of her at the bus stop, as evidence of racism and sexism. Kimi said buying into the social justice activist worldview was like living in a horror movie. She lost the ability to function in her day-to-day life, and says she was on the verge of alcoholism and homelessness.

“My initial perception of America,” says Kimi, “was that it was the friendliest country I have ever been to.” Yet it took less than a year in the states for her to slide into darkness. Thank goodness misery wasn’t her final destination, but would Kimi have reacted to microaggression training differently if she had been born and raised in Utah instead of Uganda?

Kimi argues that microaggression training is bad medicine. If she’s right, then an American version of Kimi would have probably consumed much more of that dangerous elixir.

Only One Way to “Win”

Perhaps I’m overlooking something important in this mini-controversy, but there’s probably no way for a movie like ours to win the intersectionality shell game.

That's because diversity isn’t really about race, sex, gender, or any of the other categories. As we’ve seen over and over again, identity politics usually boils down to politics. College administrators and other cultural poohbahs routinely shun, suppress, and harass those with the “correct” identity characteristics, but the “incorrect” worldview.

The Coddling movie’s cast is diverse across many dimensions including race, sex, nationality, age, disability, geography, and religion. But our diverse interview subjects challenge the monoculture’s worldview on issues such as free speech and DEI, and that intellectual diversity makes them the “wrong” kind of diverse.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or (beginning October 17) on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.