Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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alexander.helphand's avatar
alexander.helphand
1d

It's always struck me that the reason there are so many conformity driven movies, TV shows etc. is that the people who make the product cant do anything else. They couldn't make something not conformity driven if their lives depended on it. Perfect opposite example. Harry Potter. JK Rowling did not have to write something conformity driven. She used her own imagination. shock.

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1 reply by Ted Balaker
jabster's avatar
jabster
1d

Didn’t they ever see It’s A Wonderful Life and learn the concept of fractional reserve banking? It’s not like there’s a Scrooge McDuck money pit in the bank.

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