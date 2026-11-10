Correct villains? Check

Correct heroes? Check

Correct framing? Check

The filmmakers behind the new action movie How to Rob a Bank seem to have abided by just about all of the industry’s unspoken rules.

The villains are the correct kind: Bank CEO and FBI agent, both depicted as dopey middle aged white guys. The heroes are the correct kind: They reflect the shallow kind of diversity Hollywood values, and the framing is the correct kind: The movie glorifies stealing provided that it’s done for correctly progressive reasons.

In other words, How to Rob a Bank is correctly subversive in a way we’ve seen countless times in movies such as I Love Boosters (2026), One Battle After Another (2025), Emily the Criminal (2022), Widows (2018), Logan Lucky (2017), and Now You See Me (2013).

That’s why the last inspector at the conformity factory slapped an “approved” sticker on the movie poster and cleared How to Rob a Bank for release. A zillion Hollywood producers agree: Stealing is now a luxury belief.

But don’t let the tedium turn you off.

Why don’t we take a closer look at what awaits viewers by examining the movie’s trailer?

Don’t You Get It? You’re Getting Hosed!

It opens as an earnest young man with black eye makeup dons a wolf-head disguise and starts “spitting facts” to his online audience, because, of course, he and his bank robbing crew are also YouTube stars who film their exploits. “Let me break some numbers down for you,” he snarls with the kind of smugnorance we’ve come to expect from influencers:

Odds of owning your home: four out of 10. Odds of earning a six-figure salary two out of 10. But the success rate of armed robberies is nine out of 10.

Well, director David Leitch must have yanked those numbers out of the same dark crevice from which classic rocker John Cougar Mellencamp pulls his social indicators. The first two figures are wrong or at least deeply misleading in the same predictable way — they paint an overly bleak picture. But, as I’ve pointed out plenty of times, the best way to prove you’re down with a cause is to be overly down.

Reality be damned! Tell people they’re victims, and they’ll be more likely to think you’re cool. They’ll also be more likely to pay to see your movie.

For the third number, Leitch errs in the opposite direction. Due to improvements in technology, banks are much harder to rob than they used to be. And due to the rise in online banking, branches hold far less cash than they used to. No wonder bad guys, oops, I mean, hip revolutionaries(!), have come to prefer digital heists. Too bad online robberies don’t deliver as many likes and subs as the IRL kind.

But there are bigger issues to consider. Take armed robbery. No doubt you noticed that the director frames it, not so much as a crime or a sin, but as an acceptable choice for the countless Americans who supposedly got stuck with a raw deal.

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Victim-Oppressor Filmmaking

The movie taps well-known stars to participate in what seems to be a DSA promo pretending to be a movie. Christian Slater plays an arrogant bank CEO and the great John C. Reilly plays a buffoonish FBI agent who always seems to be a couple steps behind the slick, young, socially conscious outlaws.

At one point, Wolfman points a rifle at Reilly as the fed squirms pathetically on the ground.

“I don’t think you’re a murder!” the doughy agent hollers.

“No I’m not, banks are,” Wolfman barks back. “When they kill someone you love, they don’t get a bullet, they get a bonus.”

If any of you see this movie in a theater, let me know if that ends up becoming an inadvertent laugh line. If audiences don’t laugh, then we’re even more doomed than I thought.

But don’t get me wrong.

Bankers often deserve lots of criticism — kudos to Leitch for calling out bank bailouts in the trailer — but you don’t have to be an anarcho capitalist like David Friedman to notice that film directors have lost touch with reality when it comes to their depictions of the free enterprise system.

In this case, the heisters get to explore grey areas. For instance, they load their weapons with blanks. “No one needs to get hurt,” says Pete Davidson’s character. (Because there’s definitely no way innocent people could get hurt during a heist if the perps are firing blanks!)

We’ll see if the movie depicts Bad Banker and Bad Agent as cartoonishly as they appear in the trailer. And please don’t flip out, but let me add that there is nothing inherently evil about being a banker. Believe it or not, murdering innocent people isn’t the banking industry’s go-to growth strategy. Many bankers actually engage in noble behavior, such as loaning people money for homes.

I know, Hollywood and social media say banking is just another ugly part of a capitalist system that’s systemically greedy and racist. But bankers can’t be consumed by greed and racism because they’re opposing forces. If a banker were consumed by racism, he’d have to pass up lots of opportunities to enrich himself by loaning money to racial minorities.

But the director wants viewers to conform, not think. Thinking might detract from the film’s mission to drive home its radical chic, victim-oppressor call to arms. Even the soundtrack pounds on that theme.

First it thumps, “Fight the power, fight the power!” Then that gives way to a warning from Radiohead: “This is what you get.” And for viewers who still don’t get it, Zoe Kravitz’s character, the too-cool-to-care-hacker-genius-victim, erases any remaining mystery: “They’re making a point. The system is corrupt!”

Yeah, we get it and so do many in the target audience. At the distributor’s YouTube page, the top-rated commenter snarks, “I’m really glad they spelled out the theme of the trailer for us … I was feeling a bit lost.”

Corporations Love Socialism Too

Maybe producers figure they’d have to spoon feed younger viewers who they assume will be doomscrolling while “watching” the trailer. But before we blame Gen Zers for another helping of more-of-the-same filmmaking, consider that How to Rob a Bank is brought to us by the cautious middle-aged suits at Amazon and Sony.

They’ve learned that fomenting Eat-the-Rich, Stealing-is-Cool sentiment can be quite profitable. Sure, it might be unoriginal and misguided, but if you’re going to make a mediocre film, it’s best to avoid needlessly angering the critics, activists, and social media morality police who could harm your bottom line.

So, for now at least, moviegoers should expect more correctly progressive conformity marketed as social justice subversion.

NOTE: I do agree with Wolfman’s general sentiment that some things really are quite bad, but I think he’s raging against the wrong system. More on that in a future essay.