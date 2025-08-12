Shiny Herd

The Radical Individualist
2d

I really never did like South Park. The Simpson's is far more clever and funny. Still, it it plays to prejudices and intolerances. We should all ask ourselves why we laugh at the things we do. Sometimes the degree to which we laugh is a measure of how intolerant we are of the subject.

Now, for a REALLY funny, REALLY distasteful movie, watch There's Something About Mary. I'm talking about the dog jumping the window, of course, and perhaps one other scene. Totally tasteless, but also hilarious. And they got their laughs without denigrating anyone. Is that even possible today?

Yuri Bezmenov
2d

Great post. South Park seems to have hit a wall this season trying and failing to take down the Trump administration. Tim Dillon is one of the few comics who has made it after the maddening while mocking the gatekeepers instead of making them rich.

