I do a lot of griping about the monoculture and Eight Percenters. I think it’s justified because I’ve witnessed the shenanigans of the entertainment industry up close for many years, and before that I witnessed similar shenanigans while I worked at ABC Network News.

Sometimes I fear I’ve grown too cynical, but other times I wonder if I’m not cynical enough.

Consider the cover-up surrounding President Biden’s mental fitness.

Many powerful people in the White House, the entertainment industry, and the press cooked up a script — Biden’s just fine! — and stuck to it. They attacked dissenters and hoped to maintain the charade through election day.

We now know that the charade ended just a couple of minutes into the June 27 debate between Biden and Donald Trump. A couple weeks later, I showed why you should never pay attention to my political predictions.

Stick to Your Day Job

While making the practical case against groupthink, I suggested the truth might have set the Eight Percenters free:

If the monoculture had taken that approach, the truth about Biden’s mental fitness would have been revealed sooner. Biden supporters could have panicked sooner and regrouped sooner. Instead of spiraling toward election day in chaos, they could have found a better replacement with plenty of time to fundraise. That hypothetical campaign would also enjoy more credibility than whatever swamp thing emerges in the coming weeks, because its organizers wouldn’t be tainted by their participation in a bumbling cover-up.

Now let’s have a laugh at how wrong I was.

Chaos? After Biden dropped out, it took only 48 hours for the monoculture to fall in line behind Kamala Harris.

And how about my prediction that Biden’s enablers would be tainted by the cover-up? That’s aged even worse.

The lengthy and elaborate farce appears to have had zero impact on Harris. Far from beginning her presidential campaign under a cloud of suspicion, she enjoyed strong approval ratings into early August. In fact, Harris is still sticking to the pre-June 27 script! During her interview with Fox’s Brett Baier, she touted Biden’s mental fitness, and refused to acknowledge any decline.

That assessment contradicts Biden allies, world leaders, and common sense. In his new book, Bob Woodward reveals that Biden’s failing fitness was evident at a June 2023 fundraiser hosted by Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott. The president reportedly struggled to stay on his feet and remember basic words.

Quoting a guest at the event, Woodward writes, “It was ‘like your 87-year-old senile grandfather,’ wandering around the room, saying to women guests, ‘your eyes are so beautiful.'”

That’s not the kind of person you’d trust driving to the grocery store, let alone navigating the geopolitical landscape.

But in March, Biden revised America’s nuclear readiness plan to prepare for possible confrontations with Russia, China, and North Korea. More recently, his administration negotiated with Israel before it struck a nuclear Iran. One would hope that a president engaged in such acts would be mentally fit. And if he’s not fit to run for re-election, why should he be in office at all? At the very least, Americans deserve to know who’s calling the shots.

Many have demanded answers, but the monoculture has again defaulted to groupthink. The “wrong” kind of people have been asking the questions, so America receives no substantive answers. Eight percenters just stick to the script and try to survive another election.

It’s a scandal that the Biden mental fitness cover-up isn’t a scandal.

What Stuck and What Didn’t

Yes, Harris is now slipping in the polls and betting markets, but that has nothing to do with her role in the non-scandal. She had long been poised to win the White House and still might.

Instead Harris is being dragged down by Biden's record and her own shortcomings as a candidate. These days even CNN analysts use the term “word salad” to describe her empty interview performances. You always hear that something like 80 percent of communication is non-verbal, but the public’s response to Harris suggests that voters still care about content.

Mute the video during an interview and Harris looks sharp and gestures like someone fit for high office. But with the audio on, she sounds like a character in a mother-daughter mind-body transfer movie. Viewers squirm in discomfort as the daughter fumbles her way through a presentation to mom’s work colleagues. Forget Weekend at Bernies, Biden’s enablers are now forcing us to live through Family Switch.

How could those behind the curtain have failed to provide Harris with a coherent answer for painfully predictable questions such as: “What would you have done differently than Biden?”

When a lefty candidate gets tongue-tied on The View, it’s time to go back to the D-league. But that’s not the player’s fault. It’s the fault of the exec who made the decision to promote the player. And Harris had already recently flopped on the big stage, so that makes the executives’ decision all the more confounding.

What’s more terrifying than Eight Percenters’ screw ups is their reluctance to learn from their mistakes. What, if anything, will they learn from their recent bungling?

Maybe they won’t even view it as bungling.

After all, members of the monoculture paid no price for the Biden mental fitness cover-up. They paid no price for refusing to tell Americans who’s steering the ship.

And a Harris victory is still very much within reach. If the monoculture pulls off the trifecta, why would they toss the playbook that has given them so many victories?

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.