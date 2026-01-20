Sundance just keeps on Sundancin’.

If you thought its embarrassing Jihad Rehab censorship fiasco or the much-discussed “vibe shift” would finally prompt the fancy film festival to open its collective mind, you would be mistaken. The vibe at Sundance remains decidedly unshifted.

The Sundance Film Festival starts this week, and once again its offerings represent a narrow brand of progressivism that’s embraced by only about eight percent of Americans. The unspoken yet screamingly loud message to aspiring Sundancers is this: Don’t challenge the progressive activist worldview.

In other words, fall in line.

It’s a strange message for a festival that prides itself on celebrating human creativity. And there’s no arguing that Sundance does embrace creativity in many dimensions — directing, cinematography, writing, editing, and so on. But when it comes to substantive issues, to ideas, to worldview, the festival retreats inward. It remains, not welcoming of diversity, but frightened of it.

Yet Sundancers like to think of themselves as worldly.

Let’s Pretend

It’s true the festival showcases work by filmmakers from across the globe. But look closer and you’ll see that Sundance offers a pretend worldliness. The festival celebrates filmmakers from every hue, orientation, and nation, but don’t forget that crucial addendum — as long as they fall in line.

And so the festival’s “world cinema” films include, All About the Money, a movie about a rich kid turned funder of communism, Silenced, which shows that “when women speak out, powerful systems move to discredit and punish them,” and Big Girls Don’t Cry, “an artful coming-of-age portrait of queer adolescence.”

The international storytelling fits well with the festival’s domestic offerings, which include The Brittany Griner Story, a film I assume was fully funded about an hour after the WNBA star was detained in Russia on drug charges, and I Want Your Sex, which is “more than” “a celebration of depravity” (wow, if it were just that it would be enough, but lucky viewers get more!) The festival also offers lots of discussions, including one about race (presented by the NAACP) and another about climate change, in which panelists will examine “how storytelling, aesthetics, humor, and creative expression make climate feel present rather than abstract, especially for Gen Z and emerging audiences.”

The moderator, Versha Sharma, boasts plenty of experience with Gen Zers. She was editor of Teen Vogue when the magazine ran a gushy profile of Karl Marx on his 200th birthday. Readers learned that Marx is a memeable writer who developed the theory of communism, but there’s nary a mention of the censorship, oppression, and mass murder his words inspired.

The article explains that communism “advocates for workers’ control over their labor (instead of their bosses)” — it’s a definition Teen Vogue might have lifted straight from Teen Pravda.

A Small World

Sundance doesn’t present a wide range of storytelling to audiences. It filters out all those intellectually diverse filmmakers whose worldviews wouldn’t jibe with the opinions you’d hear at dinner parties in Brentwood or Boulder (the festival’s new home starting next year).

Few make the cut, but countless filmmakers aspire to have their works screened at Sundance. And that means that, like the Oscars, Harvard, and so many other elite institutions, the Sundance influence spreads far beyond Sundance. That’s bad news for American filmmakers and film lovers as the festival’s intolerance automatically removes countless compelling stories from consideration.

Sundance proudly tags its films with identity labels such as “BIPOC” and “woman centered,” but programmers would never screen a biopic about Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Yes, she offers a screen-ready personal story. The Somali woman who suffered the horror of female genital mutilation eventually became a Dutch politician, human rights activist, and fearless public intellectual who will probably always live with the possibility of being murdered for her beliefs. It’s easy to picture her on a film panel, but her story would not be welcome in Sundanceland.

Yes, she triumphed over the patriarchy, but it was the “wrong” kind of patriarchy. Yes, she’s black and yes, she’s a woman, but she’s the “wrong” kind of black woman. You see, she’s an ex-Muslim who became a vocal atheist critic of Islam. What’s even “worse” is that Ali recently converted to Christianity.

Or consider the criminal justice system. It’s a topic Sundancers address often, and they’re especially eager to elevate the voices of so-called marginalized filmmakers. But don’t expect the festival to roll out the red carpet for Shelby and Eli Steele. You see, they refuse to fall in line. To take one example, their film What Killed Michael Brown? offers a heretical take on the explosive events that took place in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, the same events that did so much to launch our culture into a decade of madness.

What are the chances that the next Sundance panel about race will include the Steeles, Roland Fryer, Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Kmele Foster or Coleman Hughes?

Not Quite Never

When it comes to cultural gatekeepers, you can rarely say never.

After all, Waiting for Superman slipped into the Sundance lineup in 2010 even though it undermines Eight Percenter dogma on education (I offer an explanation here). But that’s probably the exception that proves the rule.

So let’s say it’s highly unlikely a film by the Steeles or about Ayaan Hirsi Ali would end up at Sundance. The same can be said for many other important stories. Sundance viewers erupted with two standing ovations for Will & Harper, a Will Ferrell film about the actor’s friendship with his recently-transitioned friend, and Al Gore’s culture-shaking climate change doc An Inconvenient Truth scored three standing-Os. But there’s almost no chance programmers would expose audiences to detransitioner Keira Bell’s perspective or to Bjorn Lomborg’s perspective on climate change.

The Coddling of the American Mind is the most recent film my wife and I have produced. It covers a hot topic (the Gen Z mental health crisis) and features a diverse array of subjects from Africa to Asia to America. Yet we knew it would repel Sundance programmers because the film challenges the festival’s sacred beliefs on topics such as free speech and DEI.

Our current film, Troubled, is similarly problematic. At first glance, it appears to be a great fit for a festival committed to elevating marginalized voices. It tells the true story of Rob Henderson, a half Korean, half Mexican orphan who grows up in foster care and ends up graduating from Yale and Cambridge. But here’s the problem — Rob criticizes the same kinds of social elites who run Sundance. He also touts the importance of stable marriages, which is a world away from I Want Your Sex, the Sundance film about “a sex-forward Los Angeles art gallery that hosts a delightfully enigmatic sadomasochistic game.”

Next year when Sundance moves from purple Park City to deep blue Boulder, staffers will be able to separate themselves even more from any whiff of intellectual diversity. They’ll be able to retreat into even smaller bubbles with even thicker walls.

And they’ll continue to pretend to showcase the real world even as they ignore 92 percent of it.