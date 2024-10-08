At the Angelika Film Center in NYC

Dear Readers,

I have some good news and some bad news.

First the bad: I won’t be publishing a new essay today as I’ve had to devote a tremendous amount of time to the next step in The Coddling movie’s journey.

And that’s the good news: I’m very happy to announce that the wide release of The Coddling of the American Mind is right around the corner!

On October 17, it will be available on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.

Team Coddling Movie and I have loved that we’ve been able to make a little history with Substack by becoming the very first “Substack presents” feature film. And from the inquiries we’ve received, it seems like plenty of other heterodox filmmakers are considering this path.

At the Beverly Hills premiere

It’s been a wild ride.

Back in February, a raucous audience of 400 (including comedy legend John Cleese!) piled into the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills for our premiere.

At midnight that night, the very first “Substack presents” feature film was released exclusively on Substack.

The following night, we screened at the Bay Area’s Cal State Maritime. And soon after that UCLA. And then Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, UPenn, UCLA, Wake Forest, University of Toronto, Pepperdine, Carleton College, CU Boulder, UVa, Duke, and many more.

We’ve hit about 60 locations in four countries, and we’re still going.

At the Angelika Film Center in NYC (again!)

At Harvard where we were invited by Steven Pinker and hosted by Harvard Undergrads for Academic Freedom.

For instance …

October 17 isn’t just the date of our wide release, it’s also when The Coddling movie will be screened (twice) at Vanderbilt as part of the Global Free Speech Summit.

Then on October 22, Courtney and I will head to Santa Barbara for an event with Princeton alumni hosted by Princetonians for Free Speech.

We had always hoped Substack would boost our efforts as we continued along the distribution path. And so far, so good!

Substack has allowed us to form a community of about 10,000 subscribers (and counting). We hope that, if we ask nicely, all you good people (and those on The Coddling Movie Substack), will help us bring the movie to a much wider audience.

Our Substack presence swells a whole lot more as we add

, Greg Lukianoff’s

, and Jonathan Haidt’s

.

We just released our trailer on YouTube, and if you’re itching to do something right now:

You could watch our trailer on YouTube, and then feed the dastardly algorithm with likes, shares, and comments.

Here’s another quick-and-easy way to help The Coddling Movie: Take 30 seconds and rate the film on IMDB. Our current rating stands at 9.1.

And of course, when October 17 comes around, we sure would appreciate it if you’d share the film far and wide.

You’ve heard me complain so much about cowardice, conformity, and intolerance of the entertainment industry to know what we’re up against. (Stay tuned for more complaining!)

Team Coddling Movie and I ask that you join us as we reach out to many more young people and their parents with our message of antifragility, free speech, and hope.

All the best,

Ted

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.