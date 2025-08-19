Two weeks ago I weighed in on the absurd controversy that erupted over Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans campaign.

The tagline read, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” Just about everyone who isn’t an Evergreen State College TA received the joke for what it was — a slightly cheeky pun: The attractive actress-producer has great jeans and great genes.

But, once again, the perpetually outraged showed they can’t take a joke. Once again, a tiny sliver of society threw a tantrum and tried to create the illusion that their fringe view represented a giant swath of America. Activist journalists delivered yet another manufactured backlash. They tapped their favorite professors, PR professionals, and social media moaners who then likened the ad campaign to Nazi propaganda. They pointed to Sweeney’s blonde hair and blue eyes and cried eugenics.

What was worse for the outraged Eight Percenters is that Sweeney refused to play by their unwritten rules. Unlike so many of her chastened colleagues who have shivered before the mob, Sweeney hadn’t apologized. She hadn’t groveled. She hadn’t addressed the controversy at all.

Two weeks ago, I was rooting for Sweeney to continue the silent treatment. And now, two weeks later, Sweeney has done just that. It seems like staying mum has deprived the mob of outrage fuel. It seems like the latest reductio ad Hitlerum has failed.

Sweeney for the win.

But the monoculture isn’t ready to tap out. Eight Percenters desperately want you to think Sweeney lost.

The Empire Strikes Back

One headline proclaims: “Sydney Sweeney’s Jeans Controversy Leads to More Loss for American Eagle”

OK, Yahoo News, you’ve got my attention. If the “genes” campaign delivered a big blow to American Eagle’s financials, other companies will take note. Perhaps they’ll avoid provoking the mob. Perhaps our culture will remain in the grip of self censorship. And if companies accidentally find themselves on the pointy end of the pitchfork, maybe they’ll start groveling like it’s 2020.

The headline hooked me. Now let’s take a gander at the supporting evidence.

Readers learn that the "controversial ad campaign was subjected to intense scrutiny” and “received considerable criticism” for its play on words. And there’s more: “Many accused the actress and the retailer of promoting eugenics and white supremacy via the wordplay.”

I’m looking for something specific to grab onto, but all I spy are slippery sentences that imply the controversy is a really big deal, but offer no actual evidence. The article doesn’t specify who exactly “subjected” the campaign to “intense scrutiny.” Who are the mysterious “many” who “accused the actress and retailer of promoting eugenics and white supremacy”? Readers get no names, no nationally representative survey, not even a measly Change.org petition!

If you enjoy this post, please consider sharing and restacking it. Share

But the article does offer some specifics about who supports the campaign — Dr. Phil and Donald Trump. The president even deemed it “the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there.” Note the “Us vs Them” framing. Readers may decide if they’re on the side of the “anti-Nazis" or the pro-Trumpers.

But all of that is meant to soften up American Eagle for the big blow the headline heralds. Like so many others, I read the article because it promised evidence that the ad campaign flopped financially.

So let’s take a look at that evidence. Turns out the clothing retailer “reportedly suffered a considerable decrease in its foot traffic.”

And now for some specifics:

Footfall traffic reportedly decreased by 9% year over year at American Eagle stores for the week starting August 3, 2025. This is the second week the apparel company has experienced traffic declines following the launch of the controversial Sydney Sweeney jeans ad campaign.

The writer compares that decline to the two weeks preceding the campaign, when foot traffic had increased 5.9%. Now the campaign really is starting to look like a bomb.

But is it really?

Big Headline, Little Story

Maybe it makes sense to zero in on the two weeks before the campaign and the two weeks after. On the other hand, maybe that doesn’t provide enough information to render a verdict.

Perhaps the writer chose a time frame that led to his preferred conclusion. And perhaps the writer won’t let us in on other factors — such as tariffs, normal seasonal trends, or other global factors — that might complicate the relationship between the ad campaign and foot traffic.

And then there’s an even more fundamental issue. How much do clothing retailers care about foot traffic? My guess is only insofar as it reflects something more important. Something like, you know, actual sales.

Here’s a question for you, dear reader: In the year 2025, is there some other popular way to buy jeans other than waltzing into a brick-and-mortar store? That’s right, online shopping! I’m no marketing expert, but I assume it’s at least possible that foot traffic could decrease while online sales (and overall sales) increase.

Consider American Eagle’s stock. It jumped right after the campaign launched on July 23. After Trump’s skeezy endorsement, the stock jumped even higher. Take a longer view and it seems like the “problematic” ad campaign turned out to be good business.

What also seems true is that the writer of the piece I cite, like so many others, engaged in some lying without lying. By employing a misleading headline, slippery language, and cherry picked statistics, he led readers to what is probably the wrong conclusion.

Related

The Real Winners

Like so many of you, I don’t harbor strong feelings for American Eagle. What I care most about is how the dustup affects free expression and cultural sanity. Only time will tell if journalists, reviewers, and other cultural gatekeepers punish Sweeney for her defiance. Maybe they’ll end up Caviezeling her, but, for now Sweeney’s cultural win seems even more clear cut than American Eagle’s financial win.

The monoculture organ The Hollywood Reporter asked Nathan Miller, founder and CEO of Miller Inc, a crisis communications firm that represents celebrities and Fortune 500 companies, what Sweeney should do next. His response? Not much:

The same brand five years ago would’ve apologized profusely and tried to move past it quickly. Instead, they stuck to their guns and stood by the campaign. It was irreverent enough without being offensive. What was great about it for Sweeney is that while it may have had everyone talking, she wasn’t.

She refused to play by the mob’s rules.

She’s not a counterpuncher like Dave Chappelle, J.K. Rowling, or Bill Maher. Few public figures have the stomach to fight back, but Sweeney showed them they don’t have to. Yes, she took a big risk and endured plenty of heat, but in the process she revealed a more accessible way to stand up to wailing fundamentalists: Ignore them.

As Miller notes, “Everyone was speaking about her, and she doesn’t have to do anything.”

Don’t do anything.

If that’s all we have to ask of celebrity dissidents, if that’s all it takes to deflate the mob’s hot air, then things might actually be looking up for a change.