One Battle After Another celebrates the revolutionary struggle against America’s white supremacist power structure. The film features many potent performances from black and brown actors including Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills, Benicio Del Toro as Sergio St. Carlos, and Chase Infiniti as Willa Ferguson. Yes, the film’s good guys use bombs and guns to advance their political agenda, but don’t be alarmed. You see, it’s all for a noble cause. They’re liberating immigrants from detention centers and fighting against a white supremacist secret society called the Christmas Adventurers Club.

Yes, the film’s protagonist is a white guy, but he’s the correct kind of white guy. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Pat Calhoun, a scruffy bomb maker bent on tearing down the system. Even his nickname “Ghetto” Pat signals he’s down with the cause.

And if you’re wondering, yes, director Paul Thomas Anderson also counts as a white ally. The Academy Awards rewarded his exercise in allyship with 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Academy voters, who are overwhelmingly white, can imagine themselves standing in solidarity with Anderson and Ghetto Pat.

They too are down with the cause. They too will stand by their black and brown brothers and sisters to fight for a more just future. But there’s a problem. Relatively few black and brown people back the kind of radical politics the film romanticizes. If you examined random lineups of each group, it’d be hard to tell the difference between American socialists and the Christmas Adventurers Club.

Let’s Create a Pretend World Where the Good People Agree with Us

Even if you haven’t seen One Battle After Another, you’ve seen it. Well, you’re at least very familiar with the broad strokes: black and brown people, along with a smattering of noble white allies, fight against white supremacy and capitalism. It’s a story you’ve heard in classrooms, from journalists, in pop music, on Netflix, and in theaters.

It’s a story that real-life Ghetto Pats repurpose.

Watch the promotional video showcased on the website of the Democratic Socialists of America and you might come away wondering if it was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It takes the video only two seconds to highlight black protesters, seven seconds to mention “working class people,” and 11 seconds to show Black Lives Matter flags.

It’s reality reimagined.

Directors, producers, journalists, and activists describe a world where racial minorities support issues such as racial preferences and defunding the police. Unfortunately, for Team DSA, it’s a pretend world. But pretending might be their best option. You see, minorities aren’t wild about “equity,” speech policing, or getting offended about so-called microaggressions. Like Americans in general, they often flee the most progressive states and resist the same agenda in its more concentrated form.

Don’t let the Mamdanis and AOCs fool you, domestic socialism doesn’t “look like America,” it looks like Bernie Sanders in his tighty whities. DSA membership is 85% white. Hispanics account for only 9 percent of members, and blacks only 4 percent. I’ve been taught that racial disparities equal discrimination, so I guess it’s time to subject the DSA to some implicit bias workshops.

Time to root out the racism!

Time to book Ibram X. Kendi!

And since I’m a serious researcher, I even consulted Stuff White People Like to see if it included an entry for socialism. Alas, it did not, but I’ll forgive the late-great site for the oversight because its lefty authors listed something similar that white people like — free health care:

If you need to impress a white person, merely mention how you got hurt on a recent trip to Canada/England/Sweden and though you were a foreigner you received excellent and free health care. They will be very impressed and likely tell you about how powerful drug and health care lobbies are destroying everything.

And what, besides Eurorail nostalgia, drives white passion for free health care? That would be Michael Moore — a filmmaker as white as Subaru’s customer base — and his 2007 documentary Sicko:

As a general rule of thumb, white people are always extra passionate about issues that have been the subject of a Moore documentary. As a test, ask them about 9/11, Gun Control, or Health Care and then say “where did you get that information?” You will not be surprised at the results.

Younger readers can think of Michael Moore documentaries as the pre-Maddening equivalent of Vox “explainers” or Netflix’s The G-Word. But the general pattern remains. Generation after generation, The White Man keeps trying to dump socialism on everybody else.

For more than a decade, activists, academics and others have hustled to label everything from punctuality to politeness as examples of white supremacy. It’s serious business because white supremacy ends in genocide. So, given the hue of its leaders and its terrible results, how has socialism escaped being listed in all those catalogues of white supremacy?

Part of the answer lies in another embarrassing fact about socialist demographics.

What do Marx, Engles, Lenin, Bernie Sanders, and Michael Moore have in common?

If you said they’re white and socialist you’d be right, but there’s another key factor — wealth. That crew ranges from well-off to filthy rich. And here we’ve all been taught that the only thing worse than a white man is a rich white man!

The DSA isn’t quite so bad. It boasts more economic diversity, but reality still looks glum for America’s would-be revolutionaries. The organization’s largest demographic is the unemployed followed by — I’m sorry to say — white collar workers. Seems the DSA has an especially hard time attracting blue collar workers. You know, the folks who have nothing to lose but their chains? They account for only 4 percent of members. Unfortunately workers, like racial minorities, just aren’t that into socialism.

Maybe false consciousness strikes again. Or maybe history just continues to rhyme.

A century ago, Bolsheviks struggled to convince ungrateful peasants that they needed socialism. Today, the movement remains white and top-down. Its cultural power might be able to keep socialism off “white supremacy” lists, but socialists struggle to convince the groups they label as victims to join yet another doomed revolution.

So when reality doesn’t look like you want it to look, what can you do? If you’re a rich white radical, you keep producing pretend worlds. You never know, maybe one day everyone else will think they’re real.