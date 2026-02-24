Shiny Herd

Luke
1d

Ted, I'm with you on lots of this, It's a good critique of the DSA. At the same time, I'm an American who used the healthcare system in Sweden while visiting friends there, and came home praising it, but not because it was free. I wasn't a citizen, so I had to pay full cost, but it was much, much less expensive. I was impressed because they charged me about 10% of what it would've cost my insurance company in New York State, not because it was "free" for Swedes (ie funded by their tax dollars).

I'm not a Marxist, socialist, or communist, but I acknowledge that if government can do something more efficiently and/or effectively than the private sector, sometimes a public service is appropriate, as is the case with the military. That doesn't mean I necessarily trust today's US politicians to implement an efficient public healthcare system, but I'm open to proposals. Looking at the national data in a lot of countries with socialized medicine, they pay less per capita on healthcare and enjoy similarly high life expectancies. What's the problem with that? (Not a rhetorical question. I'm genuinely curious to know if you have any objections.)

Things like price controls, seizing the means of production, and pretending we can pay for everyone to have healthcare, housing, and higher education simply by taxing billionaires more is economically illiterate foolishness, and the DSA is for all of it, so I don't think they advocate for socialized medicine because they understand economics. But, couldn't this be an instance of a stopped clock being right twice a day about economic policy?

Daniel Greco
1d

Did we watch the same movie? I thought the Fench 75 were generally being mocked. Certainly DiCaprio's character comes off as a doofus, and the mother of his child abandoned her. They blow some stuff up, but achieve nothing. I did not see the movie as glorifying them by any means. To the extent there is a directorial point of view being expressed--and I think that's a pretty minimal extent--I thought of it as similar to the one in the Beatles "Revolution."

