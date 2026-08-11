Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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Ken Kovar's avatar
Ken Kovar
2d

Che Guevara was indeed an upper middle class person, just read his Motorcycle Diary and you get a sense of his very non working class background. But the point is he devoted empathy with the poor unlike some people now in power 😡

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Luke
1d

Ted, by any chance, have you read Hate, Inc. by Matt Taibbi?

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