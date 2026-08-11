When Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic primary in Michigan’s Senate race, the socialist-friendly candidate’s triumph seemed to vindicate an earlier prediction by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani:

I was told you could only be a democratic socialist in Northwest Queens, and I became the mayor. And now the next question is the state, then the next question will be the country. I think that this is a politics that can flourish anywhere because frankly there is only one majority in this country and that’s the working class.

Like so many Mamdaniisms, the soundbite was punchy, delivered with a smile, and deeply misleading. It almost makes me miss journalists’ obsession with fact checking and calling out misinformation. That obsession was always highly selective, but now it also appears to be short lived. That’s too bad because these days all Americans could really use a press corps that’s willing to unmask the fiction that workers support socialism.

Fake It Till You Make It

Let’s start with the DSA’s “problematic” demographics.

I know, we’re focused on class today, but first I must note that if the DSA were any whiter, it’d be clear. So much whiteness usually means major negative points, but by now we should realize that identity politics is just a longer way to say politics. The “correct” position on capitalism or Israel forgives many crimes of identity. And as for class, the DSA is well represented among (shocker!) the unemployed, but also white collar workers. Where the organization really struggles is attracting workers. Only 4 percent of members describe themselves as working class.

Now you don’t have to be a card-carrying member of the DSA to vote for its candidates, but the broad strokes remain the same for those who pull the lever: socialism’s sweet spot is downwardly mobile college grads. It’s the same demographic that did so much to launch Mamdani and AOC into public prominence.

Voting by ballot might be the most common way to measure political support, but let’s not overlook something that demonstrates much more conviction — voting by foot. Here again socialism shows itself to be unpopular with workers and many others. Since 2020, many millions of Americans have fled socialist-friendly states for states that offer more economic freedom.

Journalists often highlight the “wealth exodus” from states like California and New York, but it’s not just tech titans and hedge funders who are relocating. It’s middle class and poor families. Note that even before the recent cost-of-living spike, California’s exodus was driven mostly by middle income and poor residents.

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Globally, immigrants typically move in the same direction — toward greater freedom. And whether it’s the Soviet Union, North Korea, East Germany or Cuba, the regimes with the highest concentration of socialism use walls, fences, and armed guards to prevent workers and others from missing out on their “glorious” revolutions.

Of course, it’s history, not the preference of any particular demographic group, that discredits socialism. I’d much prefer to debate socialism on its merits, but side issues and nonsense often dominate modern campaigns. That’s why it’s important to address side issues that might sway voters. And journalists do occasionally correct socialists’ “for the worker” lie.

For instance, cheers to New York Times columnist Thomas Edsall who wrote:

Most of the leadership of the D.S.A. and a majority of voters who back its candidates are in no way working class. Instead, an elite made up of well-educated professionals dominates this insurgency.

But usually the same journalists who relish every opportunity to label Trump’s stolen election claim as false, fail to exhibit the same kind of persistence when it comes to shooting down the DSA claim that socialism represents workers.

Comfortable with Lies

We expect candidates to lie, but socialists have long been especially sanguine about ditching the truth if it serves their political goals. In the political chaos that followed the February 1917 Revolution, Vladimir Lenin made three promises to three important constituencies: to the soldiers, he promised peace, to the peasants, land, and to the workers, control of factories.

British historian Antony Beevor calls these promises lies. He says the father of the Soviet Union had no intention of making good on good on those promises. Lenin simply said what he had to say to amass power. Even while erecting a police state that imprisoned and murdered a wide range of regular people, he continued to prattle on about representing workers.

Lenin was a child of privilege who grew obsessed with pretending to represent workers. And his profile is a familiar one. From Karl Marx to Friedrich Engels, Fidel Castro, “Che” Guevara, and Pol Pot, many of the most influential socialist “revolutionaries” grew up in comfort and pretended to champion workers, peasants, and the downtrodden.

Long-Time Fakers

So Mamdani, the Upper West Side kid born to an Ivy League professor dad and a movie director mom, comes from a long line of posers. Lenin and his successors criminalized dissent so journalists who dared to correct their propaganda could expect a trip to the gulag or worse.

Today’s journalists don’t have to worry about such grave consequences. They could finally extinguish one of socialism’s most enduring lies. But instead of mounting a sustained correction, they mostly let the falsehood stand. Like the socialist candidates they coddle, modern journalists come from a lineage marred by lies.

Consider Walter Duranty, the New York Times scribe who sucked up to Stalin and lied about mass murder. Naturally, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his “reporting,” and his award has never been revoked. Few journalists were as corrupt as Duranty, but even those who committed lesser offenses against truth helped maintain the fiction of the burgeoning socialist utopia. It was a fiction that gripped many useful idiots in the West, including a small town mayor named Bernie Sanders who spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

The West’s useful idiots were so seduced by socialists’ rhetoric that they overlooked socialists’ savage actions. The Black Book of Communism, whose lead author is himself a former socialist, estimates that the movement that pretends to champion “the people,” starved, murdered, and tortured to death around 100 million souls. The socialist with the biggest body count was Mao, the same Mao praised by Hasan Piker, the rich-kid influencer who’s bros with Abdul El-Sayed, the lacrosse enthusiast and public health PhD who might become Michigan’s next senator.

Like Mamdani, he’s here to represent workers, whether they like it or not.