Shiny Herd

Margo Margan
3d

I feel heard!

Between the vicious discourse surrounding entertainment products being expensive or annoyingly advertised, to the numerous movies depicting billionaires as evil death game hosts, to the pressure to background check and boycott brands as if you are personally responsible for Amazon's mistreatment of workers by ordering from them, I've started to feel like I'm considered a psychopath for not thinking we live in a dystopian society.

It's funny - I play a lot of free-to-play games flooded with microtransactions, but these are optional, so I ignore them. Those who complain about feeling robbed spend thousands to unlock everything. But because I don't share the anger, I'm the one who's called a sheep and a bootlicker.

I think the reason us "sheep" look ignorant is, ironically, because we really just don't notice or care about advertisements and products we don't need as much as these anti-corporate types do.

Hector Herrera
2d

Great one Ted!

Your Reason Doc reminded me of this book:

https://www.amazon.ca/Debunking-Utopia-Exposing-Nordic-Socialism/dp/1944229396

