May Day is the day when those who seem to spend most of their time protesting, get together and, well, protest. It’s kind of a big deal. Last Thursday hundreds of thousands of socialists and fellow travelers engaged in protests all over the world.

Here in the States, you could find protests across the nation.

In Chicago, thousands marched through downtown. Protesters supported the Palestinian people (no word on how many turned out to support Venezuelans). Other protesters demanded more funding for schools. Apparently, 25 grand per pupil isn’t enough to teach kids to read, write, and resist. Since 2012, spending at Chicago Public Schools has increased 97%, but test scores have plummeted.

So, of course, the official May Day response is “more of that!”

Attendees booed evil billionaires (well, maybe one or two more than others, and no I don’t mean George Soros or Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker). And they cheered for heroic unions. May Day also goes by the name “International Workers’ Day,” and union leaders want us to believe that what’s good for unions is good for workers.

In Los Angeles, speakers demanded protection for workers’ rights, and rallied around the slogan “One Struggle, One Fight — Workers Unite.” In Philadelphia, America’s most famous socialist Bernie Sanders kept on fighting the system that made him a millionaire while protesters wore shirts that read “Workers over Billionaires.”

Loud vs. Quiet, Obvious vs. Hidden

May Day is loud.

It’s packed with slogans and signs. It’s concentrated in big cities, which makes it easy for media outlets to cover. It sure gives the impression that you must be some kind of a corporate stooge if you don’t support socialism. It sure does seem like regular people support the May Day worldview, but do they?

Swooning over nations like Denmark and Sweden doesn’t count.

Despite what might shoot out of Bernie’s mouth, those nations are far from socialist. And since American journalists don’t seem eager to fact check him, the task fell to the prime minister of Denmark who recently declared, “Denmark is far from a socialist, planned economy. Denmark is a market economy.”

Years ago, I traveled to Sweden to make a documentary short about the nation that many regard as a supermodel for America, and homegrown academics conveyed a similar message about their country — Sweden ain’t socialist.

Yes, Nordic nations offer extensive welfare programs, but they were made possible thanks to wealth generated by free markets. And those programs are hardly free. They’re paid for not by Bernie’s preferred method—taxing the rich—but by making a wide swath of the population, including middle-class people, pay higher taxes. Bernie may not want to hear it, but in many important ways, the Nordic tax system is less progressive than the US system.

Yet here in America socialism seems to be winning the rhetorical war. From Hollywood to academia, nearly every major institution bashes capitalism. No wonder more young people prefer socialism to capitalism.

But now I’m going to behave a bit like a May Day organizer. I’m going to bust out a slogan: Talk is cheap.

And here’s another: Actions speak louder than words.

May Day vs Foot Day

Each year, May Day gets loud, but Foot Day makes a far bigger impact.

Unlike May Day, Foot Day is quiet. Unlike May Day, Foot Day doesn’t attract Bernie Sanders, news cameras, Elon effigies, or giant Trump puppets. Unlike May Day, Foot Day doesn’t happen just once a year. Foot Day happens year round. It happens with SUVs, minivans and U-Hauls. It happens when Americans vote with their feet.

Hundreds of thousands around the world may have participated in last week’s May Day protests, but that’s nothing compared to the one million Americans who made a far bigger commitment by moving to Georgia since 2020.

And Georgia is just the beginning.

During the same period, 1.4 million moved to Arizona, 1.5 million moved to North Carolina, 2.7 million moved to Texas and 3.4 million headed to Florida.

Those states and others like them have attracted the most domestic migrants. Some can boast natural beauty and good weather, but others are packed with flat land, giant bugs, torturous humidity—even hurricanes. If Americans really did feel the Bern, they wouldn’t head to these states because unlike, say, California, Illinois and New York, they don’t function as ATMs for unions and socialists. (Chicago’s most recent public education horror show was brought to you by a socialist takeover.)

In fact, the most popular states for domestic migrants are also right-to-work states where laws prevent forced unionism. In these states, workers can’t be compelled to join unions or pay union dues as a condition of employment. Such states also tend to rank higher on other measures of labor market freedom, land use freedom (hello affordable housing), and economic freedom in general.

Union membership keeps declining. Today it stands at 10 percent, and even that figure is inflated. That’s because government workers are far more likely to belong to unions compared to their private-sector counterparts, where only 5.9 percent of workers are unionized. Plenty of Americans lament the decline of unions, but notice the say-do gap.

They might say that, but what do they do?

The states that repel the most domestic migrants are the usual suspects, highly-regulated union-friendly states. And much has been made of the “wealth exodus” from states like California, but it’s not just tech titans who are relocating to economically freer states. It’s middle class and poor families. Even before the recent cost-of-living spike, California’s exodus was driven mostly by middle income and poor residents.

What They Mean When They Say “Workers”

Organizers like to refer to May Day as International Workers’ Day, and media outlets happily follow along.

They tell their audiences that all the hoopla is for the benefit of workers. But it’s not about supporting workers, it’s about supporting socialism. If organizers were really interested in just helping workers, they would embrace a diversity of viewpoints.

But what are the chances that International Workers’ Day organizers would allow right-to-work speakers to share the stage with Bernie? What are the chances that they’d embrace a speaker who explained the looming fiscal catastrophe of unfunded public employee pension obligations or how minimum wage hikes can make it harder for workers to grab onto the first rung of the economic ladder?

It wouldn’t be hard to find a pro-capitalist Venezuelan speaker — in recent years, more than 8 million people have fled that socialist nation. But International Workers’ Day organizers don’t want to hear from those kinds of workers.

Turns out that “workers” is just a euphemism for socialists.

Some might say it’s really a euphemism for “unions,” but I don’t think that’s quite right. Unions needn’t be socialist. In fact, unions have been and still can be an important part of the free enterprise system. Workers should be free to join together to push for better pay and improved working conditions. But too often modern unionism breaks from voluntary action.

Too often it’s backed by government force, and that force often acts against the free choices, not just of employers, but of workers. Too often it supports not worker-friendly policies, but socialist-friendly policies.

Bernie and his crew love to holler about a rigged system, but the system they love to hate is often rigged in their favor. The problem for them is that few people like the results.

The yearly May Day hullabaloo can’t stop the daily Foot Day traffic that reveals, one U-Haul at a time, what most Americans really think of socialism.