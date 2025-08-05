Will she or won’t she?

We’ve been assured over and over that the madness has passed, that Cancel Culture is no more — that is, if it ever existed in the first place. Yet the moral panic erupting over Sydney Sweeney' s spicy jeans commercials makes it feel like America just flashed back to 2020.

PR experts and “netizens” can’t believe Sweeney has remained silent about the controversy. They warn of a mounting backlash. One suggests the curvy movie star set off a “toxic time bomb” that has begun its countdown to detonation.

You know the script. Many assume Sweeney must apologize. As countless others have done before her, she must beg for mercy on camera or at least get her PR team/AI assistant to produce a public statement that outlines her specific transgressions while including all the usual required language. She’ll have to acknowledge the “pain” she has caused and promise to “educate” herself and “do better.”

But why should Sweeney interrupt her summer?

The outraged experts and netizens probably represent only — wild guess here — roughly eight percent of America. What about the rest of us?

We hope Sweeney ignores the howlers. We hope she continues to stay silent. Yes, it’d be even more fun if she fired back at the mob, but that’s probably too much to ask. And ultimately, it’s not necessary.

All she has to do is nothing.

If she simply runs out the clock, she’ll reveal that “toxic time bomb” to be a dud. Observers will see that it generated lots of hot air, but no kaboom.

If she can manage to do nothing, Sydney Sweeney won’t just be another pretty face, she’ll be a hero. She’ll prove that the mob of fundamentalists derives its influence not from the strength of its troops or the potency of its weapons, but from an illusion — the illusion that it represents most people, the illusion that stands on The Right Side of History.

You Have the Right to Remain Silent

So what is Sweeney’s alleged crime?

Let’s let GMA explain. In this clip, a male host notes the “problematic” jeans ads are for American Eagle, and

the tagline is, ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.’ Now in one ad, the blonde haired, blue eyed actress talks about genes as in DNA being passed down from her parents.

His female co-host continues: “The play on words is being compared to Nazi propaganda with racial undertones.”

Note the weaselly use of the passive voice: “is being compared to Nazi propaganda.” Well, who exactly is doing the comparing?

Sure, you can find someone on social media who thinks it’s suspicious that Sweeney’s initials are SS — you know, just like the Nazi paramilitary organization! (Hold on, Hitler had another goon squad called the SA, does that mean we should take a closer look at Spiro Agnew’s legacy?)

But how many 9-to-5ers watch Sweeney’s jeans ad and think about Nazis? Not many, but scrape together some random groaners on social media, and all of a sudden you’ve got yourself a “backlash.”

Then it’s time for the “experts” to weigh in.

One thing I learned while working in network news is producers can find just about anything they’re looking for. It’s quite easy for producers to create the illusion that their worldview represents the “correct” worldview. Just stick a mic in front of someone with initials after her name, and that person is no longer just some random academic who agrees with the producer. She’s a spokesperson for what correct-thinking people believe.

Enter Robin Landa, a professor from Kean University. She informs the GMA audience about the eugenics movement of the late 19th and early 20th century, a movement that “weaponized the idea of good genes to justify white supremacism.”

No need to mention that eugenics was championed by progressives. No need to mention that “backwards” institutions like the Catholic Church fought against the sinister movement. No need to muddy the important narrative the good people are explaining to the rest of us.

Of course, it’s true that some Americans embraced eugenics long ago. But since then, many more have understood the simple truth that good genetics is not a white thing. Consider Naomi Campbell, Salma Hayek, Padma Lakshmi, and Lucy Liu — these are just some of the iconic non-white women Americans agree have been blessed with “good genes.” They’ve leveraged their genes to sell all kinds of products, including jeans.

Related

The Illusion of Reality

The Sweeney jeans episode represents yet another attempt by Eight Percenters to create the illusion that their point of view represents the “correct” point of view.

They’re especially eager to signal solidarity with racial minorities whom they assume will be especially upset about the “genes” joke. But if you really want to know what people think, it’s better to speak with them, not for them. Surveys offer another important way to understand what people really think. And whether it’s diversity, equity, microaggressions, racial preferences, free speech, or Cancel Culture, surveys reveal that most racial minorities stand with most Americans in general — they’re not wild about policing speech and they’re not on board with the Eight Percenter worldview.

Source: Hidden Tribes by More in Common

Yes, some minorities are offended by Sweeney’s ads, and they’re the ones most likely to be contacted by producers from ABC, NBC, and all the other monoculture organs that are shrieking like it’s 2020. But I refer to America’s leftmost tribe not as Progressive Activists (as the good folks at More in Common do), but as “Eight Percenters” because that tribe represents only Eight Percent of Americans. That tribe represents a worldview that’s popular among highly educated schooled white people, and not many others.

Fear is contagious—nobody wants to be called a Nazi—but so is courage. The courage exhibited by dissident celebs such as Dave Chappelle and J.K. Rowling makes it easier for Sydney Sweeney to stand up to the mobbers and undermine their illusion.

If she refuses to apologize and still enjoys a successful career, Sweeney will have made it even easier for others to demonstrate courage, especially if they see that demonstrating courage is as easy as doing nothing at all.