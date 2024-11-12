If you were about to embark on a campaign to defend democracy, you might want to embody the principles of constitutional government that many Americans still revere.

You might praise the First Amendment and model a culture of free speech—support frank discussion, open debate, persuasion, open inquiry, hearing people out, welcoming diverse points of view, and assuming the other side is motivated by good intentions.

However, this election the Democrats and their allies in media, entertainment, and academia opted for a different approach. Instead of practicing what they preached, they just preached.

They enforced groupthink, fought to keep opponents off ballots, sided with elites over rank-and-file Democrats, favored shaming over persuasion, punished dissenters, and demonized people who disagreed with them. To take just one example, the morning after the election tens of millions of women woke up to discover that Eight Percenters had diagnosed them with internalized misogyny.

Lose and lash out.

It was a fitting way for the monoculture to cap off its muzzle-mad campaign, and it highlights how groupthink came back to bite the Eight Percenters.

Here’s a not-at-all-comprehensive list of ways the D Team doomed itself:

1. Backing the Big Guy and Crushing Dissent During the Primaries

What a time to be Dean Phillips—the pariah was a prophet all along.

Back in January, the congressman’s primary challenge was undermined by Dem leaders and largely ignored by MSNBC and similar outlets. Phillips accused the Biden administration of blackballing him, “I do know of specific cases where representatives of the Biden campaign have been very clear to others about trying to not attend events of mine, to not support me, and to not platform me.”

Phillips was a longshot candidate and he knew it. But he hoped to spark a debate about Biden’s shortcomings that would lure a big name to challenge the Big Guy. Of course, party big shots weren’t interested in debate. They just wanted to silence Phillips. Said CBS News after Phillips dropped his bid in March, “The blowback Phillips received from Democrats about even floating a potential challenge to Mr. Biden, let alone entering the race, has had an immense impact on his career.”

2. Shaming Voters into Self Censorship

Tom Lubbock and James Johnson learned something important about how Latino men approached the presidential election.

If they talked with them for 10 minutes, many would say they sided with Harris. But Lubbock and Johnson kept listening, and check out what happened: “By 90 minutes in, as we built trust, they admitted they were going to back Mr. Trump and shared more of their worldview: frustrations about the border, the economy and the Democrats’ abandoning traditional family values.”

Eight Percenters made it very clear what the “correct” opinion about Trump was, but the party that dumped “Latinx” on Latinos wasn’t too interested in listening to them. Once again, plenty of Trump voters told pollsters what Eight Percenters wanted to hear, not what they truly believed.

But Lubbock and Johnson really listened, and voters rewarded them by moving from self censorship to honesty. Today Lubbock and Johnson’s polling firm, J.L. Partners, can brag about being the most accurate of all the major pollsters.

3. The Biden Mental Fitness Cover-up

Democrats teamed up with Clooney, Colbert, and the biggest names in news to concoct an elaborate years-long charade to create the illusion that the president was “sharp as a tack!” and the “best Biden ever!” Oh, how they pounded dissidents such as special counsel Robert Hur.

Too bad for them most Americans agreed with Hur. They weren’t buying the charade, and just a few minutes into his debate with Trump, Biden destroyed what was left of the illusion all by himself. But the monoculture couldn’t waste time on reflecting and learning because it had to coalesce around a new cause.

4. The Rush to Anoint Harris

After Biden dropped out of the race, it took only 48 hours for the monoculture to fall in line behind Kamala Harris. Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had already been pretend-running for president, agreed to reign in his White House ambitions for another eight years. (Now Newsom has to pretend to be furious that Harris lost.)

5. The Decision to Ditch an Open Primary

Remember that brief moment when Democrats gushed about a quick open primary?

They imagined the excitement it’d generate—the clash of ideas, candidates making their case out in the open, and the one who emerged victorious would be battle-tested and ready to steamroll Trump.

Ahh, but what if the riffraff voted for the “wrong” candidate? Once again, central planners decided against the will of the people. Instead they told the people what their will should be.

6. The Misinformation Farce

“Misinformation” is just the latest way to say “whatever progressives hate now.”

The farce may have reached its nadir during the vice presidential debate when Tim Walz spread misinformation about misinformation. Of course, debate moderators didn’t jump in to “fact check” him for being wrong on the First Amendment and misinformation (not to mention “hate speech” and yelling fire in a crowded theater).

FIRE’s head honcho

cleaned up the mess in this

, but legacy media Eight Percenters are typically very tolerant of the “correct” kinds of misinformation. Their selective devotion to the truth further erodes the low level of public trust they currently claim.

It also makes them look a lot like a certain former and future president they love to hate.

Democrats’ weak defense of free speech represents a microcosm of their weak defense of democracy in general. Yes, Trump gives Americans plenty of reasons to clutch the constitution in fear. But you can’t just scream “dictator” at the other guy. You have to stop behaving like a dictator yourself.

If you want voters to see you as the less bad choice, don’t weaponize government agencies. Don’t flirt with packing the Supreme Court. Don’t bash the 14th Amendment’s vision of a colorblind-equal protection society. Don’t lean on tech companies to censor speech.

Voters spotted the democracy hypocrisy early on, but Eight Percenters stuck to their script and paid the price. Fareed Zakaria points out that a large majority of voters who believe American democracy is threatened ended up voting for Trump. That’s right, the monoculture turned Donald Trump into the pro-democracy candidate!

A culture of free speech isn’t just a noble principle, it can also offer practical payoff. From polling to politicking, it keeps us focused on reality.

It rewarded pollsters who honored it and punished the party that ignored it.

