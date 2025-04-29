OK, I admit it, there might be something to the so-called “vibe shift.”

A little something.

When it comes to the debate about Cancel Culture, I’m on Team Pessimist. Unfortunately, I still think I’m right, but it’s heartening to see that gatekeepers are allowing some freer speech to slip into the world.

I’ve pointed to good news before, and today I’ll highlight an example from one of the monoculture’s favorite new comedies.

Critics adore it (96% on Rotten Tomatoes!), but don’t let that sour you on Seth Rogan’s new Apple TV+ series. The Studio really is very funny. Occasionally, it’s even a tad subversive.

Consider Episode 5, “The War.”

In it, a young, junior movie studio exec (Quinn) picks a fight with an older, senior exec (Sal). Quinn wants to undermine Sal’s project and elevate hers, so she engages in various kinds of sabotage. She even breaks into the computer of the studio head’s assistant to torpedo an important meeting Sal scheduled. Eventually, Quinn sets her sights even higher (lower?). She realizes she could get Sal fired and take his job.

The opportunity arises thanks to an errant burrito.

Quinn’s Big Burrito Break

The two antagonists face off at lunch in the middle of the studio lot. Quinn keeps getting the better of Sal, and in a fit of frustration he chucks his burrito at her. He misses, and the burrito hits an assistant director driving by in a golf cart. He crashes into a ridiculously expensive film set and the whole structure comes tumbling down.

The head of HR launches an investigation and Sal knows it’s serious business. So he appeals to Quinn, “We need to get our story straight!”

He concocts a tale in which a bee landed on his burrito and he swiped at it so hard that the burrito went flying. But Quinn’s not going to play along. A look of ghoulish glee stretches across her face as she declares, “You are going down.”

Now let’s pause for some important details.

Middle-aged Sal is also a white male while young Quinn happens to be a racial minority. Up to this point, the series hasn’t mentioned Quinn’s race, but the actress who plays her (Chase Sui Wonders) is half Chinese.

Quinn looks like she’s savoring a butterscotch candy as she tells the increasingly panicked Sal what she’s going to say to the head of HR.

QUINN: I’m gonna tell her that you threw that burrito at me and when I do you’re out of here! SAL: You were asking for it! QUINN: That’s not going to hold up in the court of HR! You are so fucked! SAL: Alright, yo, for real, I will get massacred in there. QUINN: And I’m technically a bit of a minority, a bit of a woman of color, so you’re doubled fucked! I’m gonna be a hero. There are gonna be marches in my name! SAL: Please don’t do this. QUINN: And when you get fired, I’m definitely getting promoted.

What? You mean virtue and vice aren’t doled out at birth according to identity characteristics!

You mean the line between good and evil really does cut through every human heart! You mean the much-heralded “power dynamic” isn’t some immutable force that only social justice extremists can see! You mean power really can corrupt anyone, even a young woman of color!

Why didn’t Sal just summon his white male privilege to reestablish his dominance? It’s almost like the makers of The Studio are saying there really are some cases where being a woman of color gives you the upper hand against your white male oppressors.

Blasphemy!

Tastes So Good

Now I’m the one savoring an imaginary butterscotch candy.

You see, this moment of wrongthink was brought to you by the same Seth Rogan who apparently thinks Cancel Culture doesn’t exist, the same Seth Rogan who can’t seem to think of any topic that might have been frozen out of “respectable” circles over the past decade or so.

“What do you wish you could say?” he asked rhetorically in February to a writer from Esquire.

“What do you feel has been taken from you?

Rogan knows he’s not going to get push back from a monoculture organ like Esquire. Editors will gladly frame his myopia as wisdom, as long as he lets them run pictures of him in fancy duds posing with rich-person dogs. Look, he’s decked out in a jacket and trousers by Ralph Lauren Purple Label!

But your humble scribe provided some push back, and here’s some of what I wrote two months ago:

For Eight Percenters who agree with the monoculture worldview, Cancel Culture may indeed seem like a non-issue. If you’re only interested in agreeing with The Man, then I suppose nothing “has been taken from you.” Rogan is a proud lefty, and Eight Percenters draw from that pool. But most lefties aren’t Eight Percenters […] I bet even Rogan could name some of what has been taken from comedians. I bet even a monoculture man like himself has avoided pursuing forbidden ideas for movies or scenes. But if Rogan really has no idea of what has been taken from comedians, I’ll provide a small sample: Frank and open exploration of many topics including race, racism, “diversity,” sex, Islam, gender, transgenderism, immigration, climate change, guns, and policing. Comedians know they should avoid such issues or take great care to affirm the “correct” point of view if they do address them.

In “The War” episode, Rogan dipped his toe into some forbidden territory related to race, sex, and diversity. And the timing strikes me as interesting.

Two months ago, I argued that some of Rogan’s comments to Esquire verge on self-owns. Take this one: “It’s always funny when people are like: Oh, they could never make the ‘Diversity Day’ episode of The Office today. You can still watch it.”

Somehow he thinks that piece of evidence helps make his case, but it actually undermines it. The Office became a big hit before the world went mad, and it’s not surprising that The Maddening would have allowed some episodes of a cultural juggernaut to remain unscathed. The “Diversity Day” episode actually supports one of my South Park Rules — If you want to do taboo comedy without getting cancelled, get famous before 2013.

But what’s especially odd is that Rogan never answers his own question: Could the “Diversity Day” episode be made today?

If we want to be very generous to Rogan, we might say he could argue that the fact that Apple TV+ ran “The War” episode helps prove his point about Cancel Culture being a mirage.

In that case, maybe I’m the one guilty of a self own.

Burn on me?

I don’t think so.

I think the point Rogan and his ilk want to make is something different. They want to say Cancel Culture never existed. That’s why I’m tossing the self-own hot potato back to Rogan.

Step into my parallel universe machine.

I’m going to set the time for late 2020. Back then yours truly had his own run-in with real-life studio execs who informed me and my wife that our idea to make a documentary about the Gen Z mental health crisis was far too problematic for them to support.

Execs feared a Twitter backlash. They feared being called anti-BLM. They feared angering their corporate sponsors. And they feared my status as a cis white male director would just make matters worse. Of course, The Coddling of the American Mind movie represents just one tiny example of what the environment was like back then.

I wonder how long The Studio has been on Rogan’s mind. I wonder long “The War” episode has been on his mind. I wonder how studio execs would have received it in 2020.

Chances are very good that Rogan’s own project undermines his argument about the supposed non-existence of Cancel Culture.

Ted Balaker is an award-winning filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here on Substack or on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.