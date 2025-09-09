Those trying to manifest a vibe shift into existence might have some new evidence that our culture is finally willing to have frank discussions about fraught topics. After all, it seems like even the Emmys, that annual exercise in self congratulatory Eight Percenter groupthink, is now ready to make fun of the social justice extremism that has consumed our nation for more than a decade.

You see, this Sunday night a comedy series that hilariously skewers woke dogmas could win as many as 23 statuettes. The Studio tied the record for nominations garnered by a comedy series, and it hasn’t just won over Emmy voters. It’s won over countless “correct-thinking” cultural gatekeepers including corporate execs (it streams on Apple TV), reviewers (93% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the A-list actors who guest star on the series. It all started with one of Hollywood’s most reliably progressive power brokers, co-creator and star Seth Rogan.

Well, Team Sanity, if Seth Rogan, his A-list buddies, Rotten Tomato critics, Apple TV execs, and Emmy voters agree that our culture has gone off the rails, maybe it’s time for a parade. Cancel Culture, and its quieter partner in crime, The Great Chill, have long made art preachy and predictable. They’ve also made society dumb and dangerous.

How glorious it would be if the chill lifted, and our culture finally started warming up. Yet I won’t be celebrating anytime soon. I’m getting tired of playing the role of dark cloud, but I’m afraid I have to rain on another parade.

That’s because, when it comes to modern taboos, Hollywood seems incapable of thinking clearly. And the hubbub surrounding The Studio merely represents a new way of being wrong.

Wrong and Wrong Again

My wife

and I have had front row seats for Hollywood’s ever-changing, but always-wrong take on Cancel Culture.

In 2016, we were seeking distribution for our feature documentary Can We Take a Joke? The film featured comedians such as Penn Jillette, Christina Pazsitski, and the late-great Gilbert Gottfried. It was the first mainstream film to tackle Cancel Culture, and we showed how this enemy of truth and humor was corrupting comedy and much more. We revealed the central role universities played in enforcing conformity among the next generation of standups, and students in general. We warned that this new strain of vindictive fundamentalism was pouring into the larger culture.

We eventually released the film through the well-known distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films, but that company emerged as the exception that proved the rule. The gatekeepers who weighed in on it didn’t know what to make of our film. Why all the fretting about speech? They assured us Cancel Culture would confine itself to a handful of loopy college campuses. No need to worry about it polluting society in general.

Oops. That prediction didn’t age well.

But when it comes to bad takes, Hollywood was just getting warmed up.

Flash forward four years and execs from a top studio were explaining why Courtney and my new project was dangerous. It would “piss off viewers” and threaten the company’s corporate sponsorships. An exec explained that if just one Twitter user questioned why the studio greenlit our project so soon after George Floyd’s death, the tweet could ignite a backlash that would cripple the project. Worse yet, the studio might get labeled anti BLM!

We also learned that me being a cis, straight, white male director would further enrage the backlashers. Yes, my immutable characteristics would make this terrible hypothetical situation even worse.

What was this sinister project my wife and I were pitching?

It would offer solutions to the Gen Z mental health crisis. It would benefit young people of every hue. It would be a feature documentary based on the bestselling book The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Note that our project stood at the concept phase. We had not shot a single second of footage.

We ended up producing The Coddling movie without that studio, and the larger lesson stuck with us: In a span of about four years, Hollywood went from pooh poohing Cancel Culture to being ruled by it.

We felt some of the chilling shift after the release of Little Pink House, our 2018 narrative feature starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn. The film dramatizes a blue collar woman’s real-life fight to save her home and neighborhood from government officials and their corporate cronies. It’s based on the the Supreme Court’s infamous 2005 Kelo decision, and is set in New London, Connecticut, one of the many locations that belies the state’s tony reputation.

We watched as our film went from being praised for its diversity (female writer-director, two female leads, female Korean editor, and so on) to being scolded for its perceived lack of diversity (too many white people on camera!). It was our fault for depicting the demographic reality of New London, which was then nearly as white as 18th-Century Denmark.

Cancel Culture undermined various other projects of ours. We dropped some — including one that would have examined Sweden’s dissident response to COVID — because we couldn’t tell investors we were confident we’d secure distribution. In another case, a team of producers approached Courtney to direct a based-on-a-true-story feature film. To her great credit, she turned down what could have been a lucrative gig because she insisted the movie conform to historical truth, not the social justice fantasy the producers had concocted.

Like the vast majority of Cancel Culture’s misdeeds, our run-ins with it remained mostly hidden from public view. The seen-vs-unseen dynamic strikes over and over again. The seen is often terrible, yet it remains a small portion of the total madness, most of which can be attributed to the unseen, to the chill that produces conformity without spectacle.

In other words, despite countless social media posts to the contrary, Cancel Culture was and is definitely real. So isn’t it cause for celebration when a monoculture organ like the Emmys finally acknowledges reality?

Well, The Studio’s success isn’t nothing. Maybe it will usher in a new, more freewheeling era in television, film, and theater. But early signs point to continued cowardice, to continued conformity.

Still Searching for That “Vibe Shift”

From students to voters, self censorship still muzzles Americans’ true thoughts far too often. And although we might have pushed the madness down here and there, it’s popped up in new areas, such as the Israel-Hamas War and the Luigi Mangione infatuation. Today our peer nation Great Britain arrests jokesters for pretend violence and overlooks gruesome, real violence.

Neither Prime Minister Keir Starmer nor Emmy voters would have swooned over the Netflix limited series Adolescence had it depicted the reality of knife crime in the UK. It’s reminiscent of the reality-be-damned response to the George Floyd saga that fueled the Defund the Police movement and the subsequent spike in violent crime.

And the groupthink extends from the serious to the petty. The mean girls and guys who run the Emmys still won’t let problematic Taylor Sheridan sit at their lunch table. Once again, voters shut out all six of the superstar show creator’s hits from major categories. Perhaps a complete shunning would have been too obvious, so Eight Percenters tossed some noms to Tulsa King and Lioness (best stunts) and 1923 (production design and costumes).

And what about Seth Rogan?

Fans of The Studio know how Matt Remick, the painfully insecure studio head Rogan depicts in the show, would sell his soul for the admiration of his peers. On Sunday, Rogan will be living Remick’s dream.

How many speeches has Rogan prepared? For Team Sanity, it probably doesn’t matter. Assuming he grabs the mic at least once, expect Rogan to pull a Spacey. He won’t call on his colleagues to loosen up, to pursue good art rather than political conformity.

Why the pessimism?

You see, even Rogan can’t seem to bring himself to admit that Cancel Culture exists in the real world. He even continued the charade during the press junket for The Studio. That’s right, the man who stars in and co-created a celebrated series that lampoons Cancel Culture doesn’t want to admit that Cancel Culture actually exists.

It’s a kind of cognitive dissonance that represents the industry in general.

In the span of four years, Hollywood moved from denying Cancel Culture’s existence to being ruled by it. And this new phase might be the weirdest yet — Hollywood’s Eight Percenters are ruled by Cancel Culture, occasionally mock it on screen, but still pooh pooh its existence in the real world.

Remember that mind scramble on Sunday evening when Hollywood’s brightest lights clutch their trophies and weigh in on world events.