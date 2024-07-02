One of the least political comedians has suddenly become one of the most political.

Lots of celebrities back causes, but their political positions rarely spark protests that generate chronic disruptions at their performances. But these days if you head to a Jerry Seinfeld standup show, you might hear more than laundry-related jokes and other observational bits. Pro-Palenstian activists furious about the comedy legend’s position on the Israel-Hamas War have been dogging Seinfeld and disrupting his shows.

From Virginia to Australia, protesters (apparently fairly well-off ones given the steep cost of tickets), have been hollering “from the river to the sea…” and accusing Seinfeld and his fans of supporting genocide. In at least one case, a scuffle broke out.

Seinfeld’s tour is just getting warmed up, and only time will tell how this all shakes out.

Where Are We Headed?

Consider those who host the events.

Seinfeld is so popular that many venue owners can endure the extra hassle and security expenses required to deal with protestors and still turn a profit. But that could change if the protests escalate and fans think twice about how they want to spend their “fun” money.

You might be willing to shell out hundreds of dollars per ticket to watch one of your favorite performers live, but what if there was a decent chance the show would be disrupted by protesters?

Some audience members might enjoy the spectacle.

Witnessing such confrontations makes for a good story, not to mention splendid social media fodder. And it can be satisfying to rip the hecklers who would veto your night out. At one performance, audience members overwhelmed the activists’ wailing by chanting “Jer-ry, Jer-ry!, Jer-ry!”

If fans regard supporting Seinfeld’s standup as an act of counterprotest, it’s possible activists’ antics could spark greater demand for live performances. But the vast majority of audience members throw down upwards of $200 per ticket because they dig observational humor not unhinged screamers. So, if the protesting persists, demand for Seinfeld’s shows might slide.

That would be especially true if what happened at Norfolk, Virginia becomes protesters' modus operandi. There protesters used the strategy common on college campuses. Instead of causing a big commotion all at once, they disrupted the event multiple times.

Here’s one attendee’s report:

[P]rotesters took the show hostage with five outbreaks. I was shocked that security was not on hand to escort each out in a timely fashion. The first protester went on for a couple minutes—an audience member was able to get to the protester and physically assault him before security arrived. All in all, a total waste of over $600 for our tickets. I was crushed.

Of course, the protesters don’t care about ruining date nights or bucket-list excursions. Let’s see how how one leading light, who goes by “Jolly” or “@jolly_good_ginger,” justifies the disruptions:

[O]ur goal was just to let [Seinfeld] know, he has the freedom to express his opinion on whatever, but he is an entertainer and he is going to travel and go, too, so we the people are going to let him know our opinion on his opinion.

Imagine if we all reacted to political disagreements like Jolly and his crew.

What About Jerry?

Let’s return to Jolly’s target. How might the protests affect the comedy legend at the center of the controversy?

In the world of comedy, Jerry Seinfeld is as big as it gets. No matter what the protesters do, he’ll still be rich and famous. Many observers take this simple truth too far and assume being rich and famous means celebrities don’t react to incentives, that they don’t care about being targeted.

Nobody likes being hated, and I imagine the blowback would feel especially harsh for someone like Seinfeld who has spent so many years cultivating a non-controversial persona. I bet he’s lost friends, opportunities, and more. Any of his future projects will be received differently by critics, financiers, and journalists, many of whom dole out demerits for political reasons. Dave Chappelle suffered for speaking out. So has J.K. Rowling.

Share

Wealth and courage have a complicated relationship. Wealth can make it easier for public figures to stick their necks out in ways that anger the monoculture, but most wealthy people still choose to toe the line. Maybe they truly believe the monoculture position or maybe they fear losing what they have. Wealth often breeds timidity.

And there’s another complication.

What would toeing the line even mean here? In most cases, we can identify the monoculture-approved positions. I could rattle off a bunch of issues, say, climate change, guns, and trans issues, and you could tell me what the “right” and “wrong” positions are.

But does the monoculture approve of Seinfeld’s position or not?

Hollywood loves writing open letters, and the shiny people typically speak with one voice. Not so this time. Shortly after the October 7 attacks, Seinfeld joined more than 700 industry figures in signing an open letter condemning Hamas and demanding the release of the hostages.

Then in March, more than 1,000 Jewish creatives condemned Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer over his Oscar speech in which he assailed Israel for “hijacking” Judaism with its conduct toward the Palestinians. Hundreds of other Jewish creatives responded with an open letter supporting Glazer, and another open letter called for a ceasefire. Ceasefire supporters also wore red pins at the Oscars.

RELATED:

What We Won’t See

As is often the case with most anything related to cancel culture, the biggest impact will likely be unseen. Once again, the chill will probably overpower the heat.

I hear from entertainment industry friends that outspoken figures on both sides of the war are getting blackballed. Actors, agents, producers and others will take note, and react in ways that prioritize their careers.

Apart from a few provocateurs, comedians will be more likely to avoid material related to the controversy. Many already treat Islam as forbidden territory, and the Seinfeld protests and related heat will make the topic still more untouchable. The occasional comedy heavyweight might not be able to resist—maybe Ricky Gervais is cooking up something—but up-and-comers’ Overton window will narrow a bit more.

We won’t know what other quiet acts might unfold.

In 1989, one NBC exec watched a pilot for a show called Seinfeld. He called it “too New York and too Jewish.”

Imagine how industry gatekeepers would receive a similarly Jewish project today.

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His recent work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. Stream the very first “Substack Presents” feature documentary here.