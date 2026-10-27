Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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jabster
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I'm convinced that the peer pressure (the p.c. term is "social norming") to accept the Omnicause is overwhelming, and some demographics inflict--and are more susceptible to--peer pressure than others.

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