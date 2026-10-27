Americans fight about everything, but here’s a belief that seems to enjoy widespread support: The system is rigged.

Sure, people almost always assume the rigging benefits the “other side,” but at least they agree rigging exists. They also typically focus on the political or economic system, but today I’ll address a different kind of system, the system that produces culture.

I’ve worked in that system for nearly three decades — mostly as a filmmaker but also as a writer and network news producer — and I’ve come to believe that it’s rigged. Our culture is rigged to reward a particular worldview, that of our nation’s most leftward tribe, a group that represents only about eight percent of America.

Note that this isn’t a left-versus-right beef. It’s an eight percent-versus-92 percent beef. So yes, our rigged system sticks it to conservatives and libertarians, but it also sticks it to moderates and lefties who find themselves on the wrong side of hot-button issues. See, for instance, the fury the agents of conformity heap on free-thinking lefties such as Bill Maher, J.K. Rowling, and Dave Chappelle.

Eight Percenter dominance leads to a great deal of conformity in storytelling. That’s because, if they want to be successful, filmmakers must worry about addressing the correct issues the correct way with the correct heroes and the correct villains.

Repeat that exercise in anxiety a zillion times, and you get what dominates our screens today — blandness.

Must Be Nice

Recently, I spoke with some fellow filmmakers about some new projects at various stages of production and distribution. It was one of those many times when I had to keep my thoughts to myself. I was probably gently shaking my head back and forth — not enough for anyone else to notice, mind you, just enough to register the same kind of frustration I’ve registered for decades. Filmmakers who affirm the industry’s worldview have it so much easier than those of us who challenge it.

I heard about projects bursting with funding and distribution opportunities. Some were in production. Others had reached the distribution phase. I can’t get into details, but one affirmed the Eight Percenter worldview on the environment, another on masculinity and gender roles.

Don’t get me wrong, filmmaking is never easy. And even filmmakers whose projects check all the right boxes will endure all kinds of challenges. My point is that Eight Percenter filmmakers have it easy compared to heterodox filmmakers.

Don’t let the platitudes about open-mindedness fool you. The film industry exists mostly as a place, not to explore ideas, but to enforce dogma. Nearly everyone knows the rules of the game, and nearly everyone plays by them. Nearly everyone knows what kinds of projects attract and repel gatekeepers, so almost all of the conformity enforcement happens early in the process and via self censorship (no social media mobs required).

Over and over again, writers, producers, directors, executives, and actors ask themselves the same question: Why risk my career and reputation on a project that will go nowhere and might upset the wrong people? In fact, I think most industry players have internalized that question to such a degree that the habit of avoiding heretical projects is no longer a conscious decision. The system has trained them to stop even imagining “problematic” movies and shows.

Let me pause to specify that I’m talking about projects that address social or political issues. The conformity regime I’m describing is more authoritarian than totalitarian. The unspoken First Commandment goes like this: Artists don’t necessarily have to affirm the regime’s sacred beliefs, but they better not undermine them.

The First Commandment does come with a qualifier: Artists who cater to niche audiences may ignore it. The trouble is, if they do, they must suffer the consequences. Their projects will probably never reach audiences outside their particular cultural bubble. And that’s not good enough for most artists. Most artists don’t want to just preach to the converted.

So if they aspire to reach a mainstream audience, they’d better know the rules of the game. That doesn’t mean they have to follow them — my wife and I specialize in telling stories Hollywood won’t tell. But you have to know the rules before you can subvert them.

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Inside the Conformity Factory

At every stage of the conformity factory, gatekeepers make the process easier for believers and harder for heretics. Consider funding.

Whether commercial or nonprofit, film funding is almost synonymous with funding for the progressive projects. And when it comes time to identify cast and crew, filmmakers can be quite sure their colleagues will share the same worldview (or at least pretend to). The conformity continues through subsequent steps.

Consider the projects I referenced earlier — one addresses the environment, the other masculinity and gender roles. Once Eight Percenters complete these movies, they will encounter friendly festival programmers, friendly distribution execs, friendly publicists, friendly reviewers, friendly awards voters, and so on.

Any film faces long odds of becoming a hit, but affirming the industry’s worldview improves a filmmaker’s chance of success. Take the movie with environmental themes. If it were possible to make a second movie that was equal to the first in every way except that it challenged the “correct” view on the environment, this problematic duplicate would face punishment at every stage of the conformity factory’s process.

If these dissident filmmakers managed to find funding, they’d face an uphill battle to find cast and crew. If they made it past that step, festival programmers would likely shun their movie, and that would shut off one of the most important paths filmmakers have to wide distribution, financial success, and cultural impact. If they released the film, reviewers would likely shun or pan it.

But how many dissident projects even make it this far?

As I mentioned earlier, the problematic duplicate probably wouldn’t be made in the first place because filmmakers know the rules of the game. They know what the people who run the factory want.

Don’t Call it a Conspiracy

Yes, our culture is rigged, but no, it’s not a conspiracy that’s doing the rigging. Sure, some conspiratorial elements exist. For instance, you can find plenty of shady behavior behind the scenes, but let’s not overlook the obvious: Industry players constantly eschew that hallmark of conspiracy — secrecy. They’re always hunting for a camera so they can pontificate about what they think and want. Actors and directors rarely miss an opportunity to sound off on world events. And studio execs issue mandates or “network needs” reports that lay out their prejudices in black and white.

Coordination — that’s another feature of conspiracy. And again, you will find some coordination in the film industry, but for the most part the conformity factory represents a bottom-up, emergent type of order. The groupthink doesn’t arise from secret societies with secret handshakes, but from phenomena long known to social scientists: scapegoating, group polarization, the seen and the unseen, and perhaps most importantly, the urge toward self preservation.

And finally, what about malevolence? People typically frame conspiracy as a pejorative term. Conspirators are hardly ever up to anything good!

And I admit, this category proves more difficult to explain away. The entertainment industry does attract a disproportionate share of people with Dark Triad traits (narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy). But does that explain the intellectual monoculture? After all, power-hungry narcissists could also champion good ideas. Indeed the entertainment industry occasionally manages to do just that. And let’s not forget that the conformity factory that spits out so much sameness is a relatively recent development.

It’s important to acknowledge the countless good and decent people who work in the industry. I’m friends with many such people, and they will quickly acknowledge the many jerks, bullies, narcissists, and blowhards who work among us.

But no matter how malevolent their actions may be, hardly any real-world figures, from producers to dictators, see themselves as malevolent. They almost always regard themselves as forces for good. Believe it or not, industry insiders typically think the system is rigged against them. In their eyes, they’re brave truth tellers who stand up for the oppressed. But remember, the same dynamic that applies to a college campus or the political system also applies to the film industry: The loud don’t usually represent the many.

On one end of the spectrum, you’ll find a small group (Eight Percenters!) that enforces conformity. On the other end, you’ll find an even smaller group of dissidents that fights against conformity. But where will you find most people? In the middle. These folks range from those who sympathize with aspects of the approved narrative to those who bite their tongues because they don’t want to jeopardize their careers. Over the years, I’ve encountered all of these types. And it’s those experiences that have left me with some measure of hope.

Our culture is rigged, but the conformity is held together by a small group of true believers. The vast majority of Americans object to the sameness the conformity factory keeps spitting out. And the more we realize that, the closer we’ll get to un-rigging our system and unleashing a culture that’s more interested in exploring ideas than enforcing dogma.