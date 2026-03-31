If you think Hollywood avoids certain topics out of fear, you’re right. But there’s another reason why selective outrage reigns in elitist circles — ignorance.

Certain stories, even really important ones, just don’t puncture the bubble that shields the Thirty Mile Zone.

Take the last Oscars ceremony.

I never thought I’d be terrified by Conan O’Brien, but during his opening monologue, the host delivered a joke that I found kind of terrifying:

It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress […]A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles.’

The live audience cheered and applauded, but what was the context?

Here’s how Entertainment Weekly framed it:

While the former Tonight Show host didn’t explicitly name anyone in his punchline, the joke appears to be a reference to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Feb. 19 arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office following the release of the Epstein files. Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the United States, was arrested on the same charges on Feb. 23. Neither has been charged and have previously denied any wrongdoing. Multiple high-profile Americans are also referenced with the files — including Trump and former President Bill Clinton — but, similarly, no one involved stateside has officially been charged. Both Trump and Clinton have denied any wrongdoing, with Trump claiming that the files prove that he has been “totally exonerated.”

O’Brien’s joke wasn’t terrifying because of its subject matter or targets. It was terrifying because it revealed that O’Brien apparently has never heard of what The Free Press calls “the biggest peacetime crime — and coverup — in British history.”

It’s not something that happened a long time ago. As Dominic Green notes, it’s a scandal that’s been unfolding for several decades. It’s a scandal that’s still going on. It’s a scandal that’s reshaping British politics. Thousands of English girls have been groomed and serially raped by men of mostly Pakistani Muslim background.

A Very Big Blind Spot

I’ve long been fascinated with tyrannous regimes, so I’m used to reading about torture and crimes against humanity. But I find it difficult to read about the British Grooming Gang Scandal. I want to find a way for it to not be true or to be overstated, but I don’t think my hopes will be realized. It is an example of spectacular evil.

Green surveys how it happened:

It’s not just about the heinous nature of the crimes. It’s that every level of the British system is implicated in the cover-up. Social workers were intimidated into silence. Local police ignored, excused, and even abetted pedophile rapists across dozens of cities. Senior police and Home Office officials deliberately avoided action in the name of maintaining what they called “community relations.” Local councilors and Members of Parliament rejected pleas for help from the parents of raped children. Charities, NGOs, and Labour MPs accused those who discussed the scandal of racism and Islamophobia. The media mostly ignored or downplayed the biggest story of their lifetimes. Zealous in their incuriosity, much of Britain’s media elite remained barnacled to the bubble of Westminster politics and its self-serving priorities. They did this to defend a failed model of multiculturalism, and to avoid asking hard questions about failures of immigration policy and assimilation. They did this because they were afraid of being called racist or Islamophobic. They did this because Britain’s traditional class snobbery had fused with the new snobbery of political correctness.

In order to be funny, the core of a joke must contain truth. But suggesting that modern Britain’s leadership is brave and principled when it comes to policing sex crimes fails the truth test. Those who have followed Britain’s descent into thuggish censorship know that simply tweeting about the revolting scandal might invite a visit from the authorities.

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Regular readers know I often complain about “Eight Percenters” and the thick bubbles that shield them from reality. But I have long regarded O’Brien as more reality-based and independent minded than most of the red-carpet set. He has, for instance, criticized late-night hosts whose comedy suffered after they succumbed to groupthink. In light of his Oscars joke, I can’t help but question my long-held admiration of O’Brien.

My view of Patton Oswalt follows a similar path. Though I usually disagreed with his political takes, I had long regarded him as funny, sharp, and not prone to groupthink. But then he appeared on Bill Maher’s podcast and revealed that he suffers from the same myopia that apparently afflicts O’Brien.

Here’s how I put it in November:

At one point, Maher needles Oswalt for not knowing about the barbaric immigration-related groupthink that’s been unfolding in England. That story isn’t “in the bubble,” Maher quips. He tells Oswalt that England is becoming “Islamicized,” and then asks him if he knows about “the grooming scandal.” “No,” says Oswalt. Maher is clearly frustrated by Oswalt’s lacuna, and that he has to explain the horrific scandal to his guest […] It’s the kind of scandal that would be the subject of endless BBC coverage and Oscar-contending documentaries had the victim-oppressor identities corresponded with the Eight Percenter worldview.

Had mostly white men perpetrated the same crimes against Pakistani victims and had the British establishment covered it up, O’Brien would know all about the scandal. Netflix would have commissioned a doc series about it and the producers of Spotlight would be shooting another Oscar-bound narrative expose.

In that world, O’Brien wouldn’t dare use the arrest of a couple of powerful men as the basis for a joke that depicts Britain as the land where sex offenders get what they deserve.

The Blind Spot Spreads

Back in November, nobody could have known that Oswalt’s blind spot would become O’Brien’s blind spot. But the blindness doesn’t stop there.

The inclusion of the pedophile joke in the Academy Awards ceremony likely means ignorance of Britain’s serial rape scandal extends to O’Brien’s writers, to the producers of the live event, to the audience members who laughed at the joke, and to the journalists who covered it. Note how they attaboy-ed O’Brien for “not holding back.”

It makes you wonder how many who literally and figuratively live within the TMZ have ever even heard of the terrible crime and coverup.

Fear motivated Eight Percenters across the pond, and it seems the behavior of their American counterparts can be chalked up to ignorance. The motivation might be different, but the two paths lead to the same outcome, to terrifying silence in the face of something — violence against women — that our culture’s most influential storytellers quickly condemn when the victim and oppressor identity characteristics correspond to their predetermined view of the world.

Those who perfected the choreography of selective outrage have now turned that dark art into something else — a cruel joke.