Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lia's avatar
Lia
5d

I don't want to minimize the Epstein scandal, but it's extremely likely that no one applauding had heard of this far greater one that didn't involve celebrities.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture