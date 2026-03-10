Both are passionate blue-collar men.

Both are revolutionaries. Both fight to tear down their nation’s government, but only one of them replaces the status quo with something better.

Yet who captivates Hollywood? The revolutionary who is correctly leftist. That man has been memorialized countless times on camera. This year, that man returns in the form of Bob Ferguson, the protagonist played by Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, the movie nominated for 13 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Yes, Bob has his foibles and shortcomings, but even his drug abuse comes across as endearing. Hollywood digs a sexy revolutionary, and here the bomb-making-handle-bar-mustached Leo delivers. And don’t let his boring, suburban name fool you. He assumes the identity of “Bob Ferguson” only after various acts of righteous domestic terrorism leave him no choice but to go into hiding.

Our hero’s real name is Pat Calhoun — make that “Ghetto” Pat Calhoun — because all properly progressive revolutionaries need transgressive nicknames. In fact, Ghetto Pat is so transgressive he can’t be bound by one nickname. He also goes by “Rocketman” (get it, because he makes bombs?). And what about his girlfriend? Well, her name also packs a wallop: Perfidia Beverly Hills. But don’t be misled by her moniker. She’s a furious black revolutionary who gets sexually aroused by political violence. I’m not joking.

At one point, Perfidia demands that Rocketman ravish her while they attack a detention center holding illegal immigrants. See? Tearing something down is much hotter than building something better. (How many naughty hookups did the Constitutional Convention inspire?)

And if you’re a hot revolutionary couple that packs heat and detonates bombs, your organization’s name must also scream radical chic. That’s why Ghetto Pat and Perfidia run with a crew that goes by the name of — can you handle this? — The French 75. Yes, the only thing hotter than a “tear-it-down” leftist revolutionary is a “tear-it-down” leftist revolutionary with a dash of French elan.

Don’t get me wrong, their revolution isn’t all hot.

Eventually, Perfidia rats out her colleagues (rats are definitely not hot) and Bob becomes a paranoid burnout. Then again, it’s not paranoia if they’re really out to get you. And guess what? They really are out to get Bob. There’s something about being the target of the feds that can transport a middle-aged burnout to his heartthrob days. Then again, Leo is still Leo.

Bob/ Ghetto Pat/ Rocketman devotes much of his life to tearing down the system. Alas, he doesn’t succeed, but at the end of the movie his daughter carries on his fight. Got the message, Mamdani interns? I shutter to think how many DSA watch parties One Battle After Another has sparked or how many “subversive” nicknames those gatherings have generated.

But what about that other fellow I mentioned at the top? You know, that other revolutionary?

The Wrong Kind of Revolutionary

Well, he’s a lot like Bob in some ways.

He works with his hands (electrician). He’s an enemy of the state. He sports an intense mustache.

But in other ways, he’s not like Bob at all. He succeeded in tearing down an unjust system, and didn’t stop there. He helped build something better. And unlike Bob, he’s not a character in a movie. He’s a real person named Lech Wałęsa.

He doesn’t come with a radical chic nickname, but he will probably still answer to “Mr. President.” You see, this electrician became the leader of a union that played a key role in toppling one of the most oppressive regimes the world has ever seen. Then he became president of his country and won the Nobel Peace Prize. Come to think of it, a story like that might make for quite a movie!

Hollywood producers never tire of shoving their manicured fists in the air for leftist revolutionaries, whether invented or real. While Cubans suffer from shortages of basic necessities, Hollywood generates a surplus of Che Guevara flicks.

Which Che do you think is the hunkiest!?

Meanwhile, the English-speaking world has produced zero feature films about Wałęsa. Maybe it’s because he’s not the correct kind of revolutionary. You’d think he’d get points for being a union leader, but unfortunately for his entertainment career, his was an anti-communist union. He fought to tear down the most infamous version of leftism, and he did it while running with a crew Malibu would deem painfully unsexy. I don’t think Wałęsa ever even met Mumia Abu-Jamal, but he was close with Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, and fellow Pole Pope John Paul II — not exactly the most requested faces at the tattoo parlor.

Errol Morris produced a documentary short about Wałęsa, which was released by The New York Times.

And Wałęsa didn’t just tear down an oppressive system. After becoming the first democratically elected president of Poland, he helped transition his nation to a free enterprise system. Today, 35 years after the fall of Communism, Wałęsa’s nation stands as the most successful country to emerge from behind the Iron Curtain. Poland recently surpassed Switzerland to become the world’s 20th largest economy and the nation’s rebirth has also brought vast improvements in civil liberties, from free speech to fair trials.

A Myopic View of the World

In pop culture, the word “revolutionary” has become synonymous with radicals who yearn to tear down Western society. Those folks get the most attention from social elites in Hollywood, academia, and the media. Tearing down the status quo is hard, but it’s easy when you compare it to the next step — building something better in its place. Where are the examples of people like Bob Ferguson, sorry, Ghetto Pat, creating something better?

Wałęsa will have to settle for the satisfaction that comes from making the real world a better place. That’s because the Academy audience will probably never give him a standing ovation. He’ll probably never become pop-culture famous in the West, and that’s fine by him.

Wałęsa, now 82 and in poor health, remains far removed from Hollywood both in distance and mentality. When asked recently how he’d like to be remembered by history, he responded, “Remembered? I would like history to forget about me. I did all I could. I gave it my all. And I want to rest in peace.”

As long as Western storytellers continue to ignore problematic revolutionaries like him, Wałęsa’s wish to be forgotten may soon come true.