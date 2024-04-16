Courtney and me with Harvard Prof. Steven Pinker, who was instrumental in getting “The Coddling of the American Mind” screened on campus.

Dear Shiny Herd Readers,

Courtney and I are in the midst of an East Coast leg of “Coddling” movie tour. (See here for more details.)

I had hoped that I could keep up with my weekly Shiny Herd essays, but in hindsight I was being a bit naive.

With travel, screenings, and related obligations, there just isn’t much time for anything else. But I look forward to getting back in the saddle the week after next.

And in the meantime, I’ve included some photos from our trip.

We screened at Harvard, then Cornell, and tonight we screen at Wake Forest.

Tomorrow we head back north for a special event screening with Jonathan Haidt in New York. Then we head to Princeton, then Dallas, and in the meantime our colleagues Hector Herrera and Pazit Cahlon will represent the film at a screening at the University of Toronto.

All the best,



Ted

after the Harvard screening

with a Harvard student after the screening

Courtney and me at Cornell University