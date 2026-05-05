Shiny Herd

Shiny Herd

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Margo Margan's avatar
Margo Margan
18h

I've always felt like "revolutionary" and "authentic" are a narrow aesthetic to the people who praise them. My own creative work has been called soulless when it's genuine and authentic, human, and real when I was doing it just as an act to please people.

I get a weird feeling about films that reach back decades to tell stories about sexism. On one hand, I get that some of them might feel validating to people who went a long time without their experiences being acknowledged - but on the other, it feels like a lot of films are trying to sound overly feminist to look "challenging" and "brave" because the culture demands that kind of story. It almost seems like filmmakers want to make an anti-patriarchy story, but find a lack of current-day source material, so they have to go back to the 1970s to make the narrative work.

It's not that all narratives about sexism are bad - it's a real thing, and people can tell compelling stories about it - but when "oppressed female something-something" is listed in the blurb as if it's meant to be the main hook, that immediately makes the story feel tacky to me.

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