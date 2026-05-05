If you’re a film lover who is rooting for filmmakers to break through the tedious conformity that has long bedeviled the industry, take a look at the gatekeepers who green light the projects that end up in theaters and on streamers.

Who are these people? What do they love? What do they hate? What offends them?

The gauntlet of gatekeepers can vary somewhat by project, but it often includes financiers, producers, agents, studios, festivals, streamers, distributors, and reviewers. If a film makes it through the filtering process, chances are good it will fall into the “more of the same” category. But don’t expect gatekeepers to depict it that way.

What do I mean?

Let’s take a peek at three films that have made it through the gauntlet and are featured in IndieWire’s preview of coming attractions: “40 New Summer Movies We’re Already Excited About.”

Silent Friend

I give the director kudos for what sounds like some inventive and ambitious storytelling:

Silent Friend transports audiences from 2020, to 1908, and finally, 1972, where the tree situated in a botanical garden in Germany serves as a backdrop to and witnesses a century of change. In 2020, [Tony] Leung plays a neuroscientist in the early days of the pandemic, dispatched to measure the tree’s electromagnetic output, with [Léa] Seydoux as the biologist guiding him. [Luna] Wedler plays a young woman fighting for her position in the male-dominated world of science at the turn of the century, while the 1970s section comprises a turbulent love story against political unrest.

We can only imagine how the “male-dominated world of science” story will unfold. There’s no doubt that science has long been male dominated, and I’ve quoted female academics Wendy W. Williams and Shulamit Kahn, in a preface to their massive meta analysis (written with Stephen J. Ceci) about gender bias in academic science:

The two female authors of this article share personal histories rife with egregious examples of gender bias in academic science and beyond. Born in 1950 and 1960, respectively, they endured substantial sexism and were victims of cruelty during the earliest decades of their careers.

But this story has a happy ending. Here is their bottom line:

Despite these experiences, today they share the belief—rooted in empirical data—that although the situation in academia was often deeply unfair to women in the past, it has dramatically improved over recent decades.

Who wants to bet that Silent Friend depicts this happy ending? Me neither. Maybe we’ll be pleasantly surprised, but chances are the film conforms to monoculture expectations. After all, the meta analysis above was largely ignored by the media.

It doesn’t matter if bleakness conflicts with reality, it doesn’t matter if telling an untrue story actually steers young women away from careers in science, what matters is self preservation. To prove you’re really down with the cause, you must be really down. Your peers will think more highly of you if you depict society as oppressive toward the correct identity groups.

It’s sad but true, we live in a world where the very people who build their identities around progress are often the last to tout it.

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Blue Film

IndieWire calls Blue Film “taboo busting,” and you’ll never guess which direction the taboo-busting goes. Here’s a hint: In the film, “a masculine camboy confronted by the pedophile teacher who many years ago desired him holds back little and offers even less that’s palatable to swallow.”

If you bust taboos in the same direction all your other colleagues are busting them, you’ll get called daring. You might even enjoy the bonus thrill of getting compared to transgressive European directors. We’re told that Blue Film’s American director Elliot Tuttle “is willing to take you to dark places, ones that remind you of European directors who want to shake you with their frank psychosexual provocation.”

Psychosexual provocation? Count me in!

I can only imagine the glee of Tuttle’s publicist when she emailed him that quotation: You’re not just dangerous, you’re Eurodangerous!

IndieWire notes that Blue Film was rejected by “mainstream film festivals,” but as I’ve written Sundance and its counterparts are about as mainstream as the guest list at Mamdani’s victory party. Yet the rejection from those “mainstream” festivals is supposed to dial up the film’s forbidden allure — It was too hot for Sundance to handle? Now I’ve gotta see it!

Of course, the surest way to get rejected by “mainstream” festivals is to make a film that challenges monoculture dogmas. But if you do that, you won’t be showered with gatekeeper praise. I’ve written about the difference between “controversial” films (which social elites adore because they enrage the right villains) and “problematic” ones (which elites shun or attack because they challenge the monoculture worldview).

Blue Film has a chance to fall into the sweet spot — controversial enough to generate monoculture buzz, while remaining a safe distance from the problematic zone.

I Love Boosters

IndieWire is excited to announce that I Love Boosters seems to be “the first socialist stoner movie of the Trump era.” Finally! Now viewers won’t have to get their anti-market bromides from countless anti-capitalist and Eat the Rich movies. Hollywood is now connecting the dots more explicitly.

The New York Times’ recent flirtation with “microlooting” seems quaint next to this flick, which provides a more in-your-face message: Stealing isn’t wrong, it’s cool! And if you steal from the approved targets, you’re actually providing a community service.

This time the role of cartoonish conservative villain is played, not by Sean Penn, but by Demi Moore. In the defense of director Boots Riley, whom you may remember from his hiphop album “Kill My Landlord,” he — unlike Paul Thomas Anderson in One Battle After Another — seems to play by the consistently absurdist rules he created for his movie.

And if Riley’s story seems kind of familiar to you, well, maybe that’s because it kind of is. Weren’t we just treated to Emily the Criminal? A filmmaker continues along the same, old path that countless others have trod and our cultural gatekeepers get giddy. He takes one more step than the last guy, and he’s hailed, not as a conformist, but as an edgy revolutionary.

Noticing a pattern?